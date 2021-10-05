Sekou Doumbouya traded to Houston

Shams Charania: The Brooklyn Nets are trading forward Sekou Doumbouya and a second-round pick to the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Are there any Sekou Doumbouya apologists out there?
How are you doing? This is a safe space. – 8:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’d imagine Houston sent some cash back and will eventually dump Doumbouya. – 8:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Rockets already had 15 fully guaranteed players before acquiring Sekou Doumbouya. Houston will be eating a salary when rosters finalize.
Houston will also need to waive a player to complete this trade, but they have three non-guaranteed players on the 20-man roster right now. – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets save a nice chunk on the tax by dealing Doumbouya to the Rockets. Houston gets to take a flyer on the young forward. Seems like a win-win sort of deal. – 8:26 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Brooklyn Nets are trading forward Sekou Doumbouya and a second-round pick to the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Lots of extended time today for the back/fringe rotation guys. I expect Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe to get some run, along with Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr., Devontae Cacok and Sekou Doumbouya. – 3:27 PM
Tim MacMahon: Rockets intend to waive Sekou Doumbouya after acquiring him along with a second-round pick in a trade with the Nets, sources tell ESPN. Rockets sent Nets $110,000. The pick is unprotected in 2024. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / October 5, 2021
Omari Sanfoka II: (Temporarily) back from vacation to confirm the Pistons-Nets deal, which will swap Sekou Doumbouya and Jahlil Okafor for DeAndre Jordan, $5.78M and four 2nds (their own 2022 and 2027, Washington’s 2024 and Golden State’s 2025). Plan is to buyout Jordan. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first -via Twitter @omarisankofa / September 3, 2021
Bobby Marks: The trade makes sense also for Detroit Pistons are turning $9M in cap flexibility in a below average 2022 FA class into 4 future 2’s Okafor was likely going to be a waived before the season Cash from BKN will offset the salary owed to Jordan -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / September 3, 2021