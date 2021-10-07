Kyrie Irving listed as ineligible for first preseason Nets home game

Shams Charania: Nets listed Kyrie Irving as out/ineligible for Friday’s preseason game vs. Bucks. It marks the first home game Irving will miss due to NYC’s vaccination requirement.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving is officially listed as ‘ineligible to play’ by the Nets for tomorrow’s home preseason game vs. MIL. Under local ordinance, Knicks/Nets need to be vaccinated to play in home games/practices. Irving hasn’t practiced in BKN. This will be his 1st missed home game. – 5:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets listed Kyrie Irving as out/ineligible for Friday’s preseason game vs. Bucks. It marks the first home game Irving will miss due to NYC’s vaccination requirement. – 5:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Listen by becoming a member and you'll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Harden was asked if the Nets can make it work with only having Irving on the road and essentially said it would be on them to figure out. – 1:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Excited to be talking NBA again every week with Corey Robinson. This week we had to talk COVID implications and Ben Simmons drama, but also got into is so much more
How will new faces fit in new places?; Kyrie could upend Brooklyn Nets |… youtu.be/XHO6kcd7rT4 via @YouTube – 1:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about the new vaccine mandate in Los Angeles, which would potentially make it 45 games Kyrie Irving can’t play in, Steve Nash said he’s not thinking about that right now. – 12:53 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Was it really Nagy’s call to start Fields? Is Urban still hireable at the college level? Can the Nets let Kyrie be a part-time player? #LAvsSTL & more! Guests: @36westbrook @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets quietly having strong training camp despite Kyrie Irving drama nypost.com/2021/10/07/net… via @nypostsports – 12:06 PM
#Nets quietly having strong training camp despite Kyrie Irving drama nypost.com/2021/10/07/net… via @nypostsports – 12:06 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New feature on the Brooklyn Nets, the challenges of dealing with the Kyrie Irving situation, the benefits of depth, and the goal of trying to contend while building something sustainable: theringer.com/2021/10/7/2271… – 11:24 AM
New feature on the Brooklyn Nets, the challenges of dealing with the Kyrie Irving situation, the benefits of depth, and the goal of trying to contend while building something sustainable: theringer.com/2021/10/7/2271… – 11:24 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons + I preview the NBA season: Would Nets still be favored w/o Kyrie? Which powers are at play-in risk? New potential rivalries, stars under pressure, Ben Simmons/sneaky trade targets:
Apple: apple.co/3uMWsoO
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lhApmV – 9:27 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It’s extremely difficult in the locker room.”
🔊 @Mark Jackson tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson how we would handle the Kyrie Irving situation as a teammate and what the next steps will be in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/rPU25CAEkq – 9:00 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Just caught DVR of Blake Griffin on “Late Night.” Griffin on normalcy at NBA arenas: “Hopefully we’re back and people get vaccinated and come to games.” No mention of the Kyrie situation, unless that was Blake’s way of….. nah. Understandably, he wasn’t about to touch that. – 10:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Michele Roberts tells me she believes the number of unvaccinated players will be down to a dozen in a couple of weeks. But she’s ready to fight the NBA on docking pay because of missed games. Kyrie Irving stands to lose the most money nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Solo news pod on Ayton’s extension negotiations, the latest on Simmons, Kyrie, and vaccination around the league, and some injury news duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 8:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant isn’t pushing Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated amid #Nets mess. #nba nypost.com/2021/10/06/net… via @nypostsports – 8:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
For the evening crew, Kevin Durant and Steve Nash weighed in on the Kyrie Irving situation today as the Nets had another practice without their star points guard. theathletic.com/2872739/2021/1… – 7:37 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“I will say you guys need to stop focusing on the 20-plus players who are not vaccinated”: Union boss doesn’t like the Kyrie Irving narrative nypost.com/2021/10/06/nbp… – 6:13 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant told reporters in Brooklyn that he’s ‘envisioning Kyrie being a part of our team. Maybe I’m just naïve, but that is just how I feel.’ espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:11 PM
Alex Schiffer: James Harden said he wants Kyrie Irving to be a part of the team and adds he’s a huge part of what makes them scary. Hasn’t spoken to him on the vaccine, but would like to see the situation resolved. Irving has his support. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 7, 2021
Tim Bontemps: The new COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Los Angeles has the same non-resident performer exemption in it that both New York City and San Francisco’s did, meaning it will only apply, from an NBA standpoint, to the Lakers and Clippers. It was signed yesterday & goes into effect Nov. 29. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / October 7, 2021