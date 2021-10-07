Trevor Ariza out at least eight weeks

Shams Charania: Lakers forward Trevor Ariza underwent a procedure on his right ankle and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, team says.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers forward Ariza undergoes ankle surgery, out 8 weeks
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-forw… – 5:02 AM
Lakers forward Ariza undergoes ankle surgery, out 8 weeks
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-forw… – 5:02 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For a bunch of reasons, the downstream impacts of losing Ariza are about as significant as any non-Big 3 player on the Lakers roster. Lots to talk about on Thursday’s show (coming very soon to the YouTube channel). BK – 1:12 AM
For a bunch of reasons, the downstream impacts of losing Ariza are about as significant as any non-Big 3 player on the Lakers roster. Lots to talk about on Thursday’s show (coming very soon to the YouTube channel). BK – 1:12 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers: Trevor Ariza out eight weeks with ankle injury nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/06/lak… – 11:21 PM
Lakers: Trevor Ariza out eight weeks with ankle injury nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/06/lak… – 11:21 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Trevor Ariza expected to miss 8 weeks after ankle surgery. Unfortunate, to say the least. pic.twitter.com/bIvxwHwhaV – 10:31 PM
Trevor Ariza expected to miss 8 weeks after ankle surgery. Unfortunate, to say the least. pic.twitter.com/bIvxwHwhaV – 10:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t know if the Lakers are willing to reconsider their stance on filling the 15th roster spot before the season, but James Ennis or Wes Matthews would really come in handy with Trevor Ariza out. – 10:27 PM
I don’t know if the Lakers are willing to reconsider their stance on filling the 15th roster spot before the season, but James Ennis or Wes Matthews would really come in handy with Trevor Ariza out. – 10:27 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers said Trevor Ariza had an arthroscopic debridement procedure performed on his right ankle today. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery. Team doctors will reevaluate Ariza in approximately 8 weeks, and an update will be provided at that time. – 10:26 PM
Lakers said Trevor Ariza had an arthroscopic debridement procedure performed on his right ankle today. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery. Team doctors will reevaluate Ariza in approximately 8 weeks, and an update will be provided at that time. – 10:26 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers announce that Trevor Ariza is out for at least eight weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his right ankle.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com pic.twitter.com/MHEhfG42Jb – 10:24 PM
The Lakers announce that Trevor Ariza is out for at least eight weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his right ankle.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com pic.twitter.com/MHEhfG42Jb – 10:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Lakers announced that Trevor Ariza had a debridement of his ankle. He’ll be reevaluated in eight weeks. – 10:23 PM
The Lakers announced that Trevor Ariza had a debridement of his ankle. He’ll be reevaluated in eight weeks. – 10:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers ruled Trevor Ariza out for next 8 weeks after he received “an arthroscopic debridement procedure ” on his right ankle today. Lakers says Ariza is expected to make “a full and complete recovery.” But Ariza’s timetable is unclear, as Lakers will evaluate him in 8 weeks – 10:23 PM
The Lakers ruled Trevor Ariza out for next 8 weeks after he received “an arthroscopic debridement procedure ” on his right ankle today. Lakers says Ariza is expected to make “a full and complete recovery.” But Ariza’s timetable is unclear, as Lakers will evaluate him in 8 weeks – 10:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers announce that forward Trevor Ariza had an “arthroscopic debridement procedure” performed on his right ankle today. He will be reevaluated in about eight weeks. The Lakers say he is expected to make a “full and complete recovery.” – 10:22 PM
The Lakers announce that forward Trevor Ariza had an “arthroscopic debridement procedure” performed on his right ankle today. He will be reevaluated in about eight weeks. The Lakers say he is expected to make a “full and complete recovery.” – 10:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Trevor Ariza had an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his right ankle, per the Lakers. He will be reevaluated in about 8 weeks. – 10:22 PM
Trevor Ariza had an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his right ankle, per the Lakers. He will be reevaluated in about 8 weeks. – 10:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers announce Trevor Ariza had arthroscopic debridement procedure on his right ankle and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. – 10:22 PM
Lakers announce Trevor Ariza had arthroscopic debridement procedure on his right ankle and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. – 10:22 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Trevor Ariza will be out two months, according to the Lakers. – 10:22 PM
Trevor Ariza will be out two months, according to the Lakers. – 10:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers forward Trevor Ariza underwent a procedure on his right ankle and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, team says. – 10:22 PM
Lakers forward Trevor Ariza underwent a procedure on his right ankle and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, team says. – 10:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
From Lakers press release: “Trevor Ariza had an arthroscopic debridement procedure performed on his right ankle today. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery. Team doctors will reevaluate Ariza in approximately 8 weeks, and an update will be provided at that time.” – 10:21 PM
From Lakers press release: “Trevor Ariza had an arthroscopic debridement procedure performed on his right ankle today. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery. Team doctors will reevaluate Ariza in approximately 8 weeks, and an update will be provided at that time.” – 10:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said that if he had to pick a drawback to AD at the 5, it’s the team’s lack of size — particularly with Trevor Ariza currently nursing an ankle injury — and how that’ll affect the rebounding on both ends of the floor. – 4:41 PM
Frank Vogel said that if he had to pick a drawback to AD at the 5, it’s the team’s lack of size — particularly with Trevor Ariza currently nursing an ankle injury — and how that’ll affect the rebounding on both ends of the floor. – 4:41 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says Dwight Howard will rest today. Lakers will start Nunn, THT, Ellington, Melo and AD. LeBron, Russ and Ariza are also out. – 4:33 PM
Frank Vogel says Dwight Howard will rest today. Lakers will start Nunn, THT, Ellington, Melo and AD. LeBron, Russ and Ariza are also out. – 4:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Dwight Howard will join Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza and LeBron James as OUT for tonight’s game vs. Suns. – 4:32 PM
Frank Vogel says Dwight Howard will join Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza and LeBron James as OUT for tonight’s game vs. Suns. – 4:32 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: Trevor Ariza will miss approximately eight weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his right ankle, the team announced Wednesday. Ariza has been sidelined for the majority of training camp with the injury. -via Twitter @mcten / October 7, 2021
Brad Turner: Vogel said Trevor Ariza didn’t practice because of a sore right foot/ankle -via Twitter @BA_Turner / October 1, 2021
Jovan Buha: Trevor Ariza (ankle soreness) did not practice today, per Frank Vogel. Vogel said it’s not something that the Lakers are worried about. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / September 30, 2021