Ben Simmons only reporting to 76ers with short-term intentions?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons and I bat around the big questions for the coming NBA season: Kyrie/Nets, Ben Simmons, the life and death of rivalries, playoff locks and play-in worries, more:
Apple: apple.co/3uMWsoO
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lhApmV – 1:52 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons and I bat around the big questions for the coming NBA season: Kyrie/Nets, Ben Simmons, the life and death of rivalries, playoff locks and play-in worries, more:
Apple: apple.co/3uMWsoO
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lhApmV – 1:52 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly wanted three first-round picks and three pick swaps in exchange for Ben Simmons. 😳 basketballnews.com/stories/blazer… – 1:20 PM
In trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly wanted three first-round picks and three pick swaps in exchange for Ben Simmons. 😳 basketballnews.com/stories/blazer… – 1:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
No, a Ben Simmons/Kyrie Irving trade is not realistic nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/08/no-… – 1:15 PM
No, a Ben Simmons/Kyrie Irving trade is not realistic nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/08/no-… – 1:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ point guard plan without Ben Simmons: ‘Win with what we have’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:13 PM
#Sixers’ point guard plan without Ben Simmons: ‘Win with what we have’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The return of international exhibition games, my Ben Simmons holdout tracker, an unexpected wave of Dolph Schayes love and some Knicks mystery … all featured in my latest This Week In Basketball column.
The latest dose of Weekend dime-dropping out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/this-time-ne… – 12:18 PM
The return of international exhibition games, my Ben Simmons holdout tracker, an unexpected wave of Dolph Schayes love and some Knicks mystery … all featured in my latest This Week In Basketball column.
The latest dose of Weekend dime-dropping out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/this-time-ne… – 12:18 PM
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
Ben Simmons’ house in Philly is empty, per Shams Charania.
The question is: When will he be traded?
#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/Vd8vFytumd – 10:54 AM
Ben Simmons’ house in Philly is empty, per Shams Charania.
The question is: When will he be traded?
#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/Vd8vFytumd – 10:54 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the sixers lowering their asking price for ben simmons pic.twitter.com/Ed6dBzlSTs – 10:26 AM
the sixers lowering their asking price for ben simmons pic.twitter.com/Ed6dBzlSTs – 10:26 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
getting “new” updates on the ben simmons situation pic.twitter.com/M9G8T8qxtW – 10:00 AM
getting “new” updates on the ben simmons situation pic.twitter.com/M9G8T8qxtW – 10:00 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The start of the season is imminent – and Ben Simmons is still holding out, while Kyrie Irving isn’t playing. What happens there, and will Lillard & Beal stay put? Our @Sam Amick, @John Hollinger & I discuss, in @The Athletic: theathletic.com/2876529/2021/1… – 9:00 AM
The start of the season is imminent – and Ben Simmons is still holding out, while Kyrie Irving isn’t playing. What happens there, and will Lillard & Beal stay put? Our @Sam Amick, @John Hollinger & I discuss, in @The Athletic: theathletic.com/2876529/2021/1… – 9:00 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons to Pacers? Would Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and a pick be enough for Sixers? #NBA inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer – 12:39 AM
Ben Simmons to Pacers? Would Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and a pick be enough for Sixers? #NBA inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer – 12:39 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons to #Pacers? Would Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and a pick be enough for #Sixers? inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 8:23 PM
Ben Simmons to #Pacers? Would Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and a pick be enough for #Sixers? inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 8:23 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons stops by to preview the NBA season: Kyrie/Nets, new potential rivalries (are rivalries dead?), Ben Simmons trades, power teams in danger of falling into the play-in, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lhApmV
Apple: apple.co/3uMWsoO – 8:10 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons stops by to preview the NBA season: Kyrie/Nets, new potential rivalries (are rivalries dead?), Ben Simmons trades, power teams in danger of falling into the play-in, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lhApmV
Apple: apple.co/3uMWsoO – 8:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Small “Fuck Ben Simmons” chant in the crowd just now. Didn’t get much traction – 8:00 PM
Small “Fuck Ben Simmons” chant in the crowd just now. Didn’t get much traction – 8:00 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 36 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the Ben Simmons situation.
Listen to it here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Trade #BenSimmons pic.twitter.com/KjqdP96c8d – 6:35 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 36 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the Ben Simmons situation.
Listen to it here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Trade #BenSimmons pic.twitter.com/KjqdP96c8d – 6:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons to #Pacers? Would Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and a pick be enough for #Sixers? inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer – 2:39 PM
Ben Simmons to #Pacers? Would Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and a pick be enough for #Sixers? inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer – 2:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons to Pacers? Would Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and a pick be enough for Sixers? inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer – 2:38 PM
Ben Simmons to Pacers? Would Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and a pick be enough for Sixers? inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer – 2:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Excited to be talking NBA again every week with Corey Robinson. This week we had to talk COVID implications and Ben Simmons drama, but also got into is so much more
How will new faces fit in new places?; Kyrie could upend Brooklyn Nets |… youtu.be/XHO6kcd7rT4 via @YouTube – 1:54 PM
Excited to be talking NBA again every week with Corey Robinson. This week we had to talk COVID implications and Ben Simmons drama, but also got into is so much more
How will new faces fit in new places?; Kyrie could upend Brooklyn Nets |… youtu.be/XHO6kcd7rT4 via @YouTube – 1:54 PM
More on this storyline
Indiana has been a legitimate suitor for Simmons, league sources say, and really should have been cited more frequently by yours truly along with the other teams (Minnesota, Toronto, San Antonio and Cleveland) that have consistently registered interest in the unhappy Sixer. Indications persist, though, that Philadelphia has been unmoved by the Pacers’ ability to offer Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert as the headliners of a trade package. No matter how unrealistic it sounds, Portland’s Damian Lillard remains the type of starry target Morey seeks. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 8, 2021
When you hear that Morey is resistant to deals built around the likes of Brogdon and Portland’s CJ McCollum, as well as a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Philadelphia would want three first-round draft picks and the right to swap three more future first-rounders in a McCollum-centric deal, it’s clear that he feels no rush to make a move. If there are any stressors making the Sixers uncomfortable, while Simmons stays away and faces frequent salary deductions, they are difficult to detect. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 8, 2021
Shams Charania: Sources tell me that Bеn Simmons has emptied his home in Philadelphia and has had his belongings all packed and moved out, and the place will soon go up for sale. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 8, 2021