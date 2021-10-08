James Harden on Kyrie Irving: 'I want him to be on the team'

At this point, the Nets — both management and players — say they want Irving back on the court, but respect his privacy claims. “If he’s not on the court, yeah [it would hurt us]. He’s one of our best players and one of our leaders,” Harden said after practice Thursday. “I want him to be on the team, of course,” Harden told reporters when asked if he hopes Irving would get vaccinated. “He’s been a huge part since I’ve been here, a huge part of our success. The success we did have last year, we were kind of finding a rhythm, that chemistry that we’ve built. I can remember last year that one road trip we had, me and Kyrie. He’s just a special talent that you don’t really see often, so of course I would want him to be on the team. He’s one of the reasons why I came here.”
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sean Marks told Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer that while the issue may be roiling social media, he believes his team is doing just fine, thank you very much. “It’s definitely out in the Twitterverse more than it is in our locker room, without a doubt,” Marks said. “All I can tell you is what he’s told everybody: It’s a private matter, and he needs to talk to the right people and figure out in his close circle what he wants to do.” “It’ll work itself out, however it works,” Harden added, offering some optimism. “For us, it’s just keep chopping wood, keep treading water. Every single day we focus on things we can control, things that we can get better at. Our focus tomorrow is for us as a team, myself, Kevin and the entire organization is getting better tomorrow in the preseason game, and after that, every single day. Whatever happens, happens. But we’ve got to focus on what we can control.” -via NetsDaily / October 8, 2021
Of course on Friday, Irving’s private decisions becomes a public matter with his first missed game … and first missed paycheck, $381,000. More and more questions will be raised about when Irving might get vaccinated or give a steadfast no to the vaccine. That hasn’t happened yet. Harden, who said he hasn’t spoken to his backcourt mate about his stand, was asked if he was disappointed. “It’s not disappointing at all. It’s not disappointing,” he said. “Kai believes in what he believes in. His family is behind him, we’re behind him. That’s all that it is.” -via NetsDaily / October 8, 2021
Kyrie Irving’s status in the league is no secret to anyone. Unless Irving changes his stance about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the Brooklyn Nets guard will miss all of the Nets’ home games this season. It’s a big blow to a team with legitimate championship aspirations this season. At least one segment in the Nets organization seems to have resigned to life without Kyrie in the Barclays Center. A recent tweet has circulated amongst Nets fans, showing the team’s promotional emails. Noticeably, Irving is missing from some of these emails. How curious… (via The Glue Guys) -via Clutch Points / October 8, 2021