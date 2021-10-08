Jaylen Brown enters quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 today, per the Celtics. Team says he is asymptomatic and quarantining.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine. More from @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 5:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics announce that All-Star guard Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Celtics say guard Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 today. He is asymptomatic and quarantining. – 5:19 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per #Celtics PR: Celtics guard Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 today. He is asymptomatic and quarantining. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. – 5:19 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Celtics say Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in quarantine. – 5:17 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown has tested positive for coronavirus, team says. Brown is in quarantine. – 5:16 PM
Bill Doyle @BillDoyle15
According to the team, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 today. He is asymptomatic and quarantining. – 5:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is out for Boston vs Toronto tomorrow due to health and safety protocols. – 5:16 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow’s preseason game vs. Toronto:
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Celtics say Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining. – 5:15 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics announce Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 today. He is asymptomatic and quarantining. – 5:15 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/5ooFayf9ff – 5:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 today, per the Celtics. Team says he is asymptomatic and quarantining. – 5:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics announce Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19. He is in quarantine. – 5:14 PM
