Kyrie Irving cleared to practice at Nets facility

Shams Charania: New York City has determined the Brooklyn Nets‘ practice facility, HSS Training Center, is a private office building – clearing Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving to practice at home, City Hall official tells @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets 32, Bucks 26 after one
The starters looked crisp, but without Kyrie Irving, that second unit is going to lack some punch. Joe Harris (3/3 3PT) is ready for opening night, as are Harden and Durant. Some question marks around the edge of the rotation. – 8:08 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets now playing James Harden with a second unit of Bembry, Carter, Johnson and Aldridge
Bembry played at @tps_hsbb but didn’t overlap with Kyrie – 8:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills has checked in for Bruce Brown. Nets now have Mills on the floor in place of Irving with their other 4 presumptive starters. – 7:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Aside from some fan jerseys in the crowd, not a ton of Kyrie Irving in Barclays tonight. Not a part (that I could see) of the pregame hype video, some of the merch shops didn’t have a jersey readily visible. – 7:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie Irving can practice at Nets practice facility in Brooklyn from @Tim Bontemps espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:36 PM
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
Kyrie Irving timeline
📸: @YESNetwork
#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/Pm0LyTigmp – 7:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“It’s positive that he can now re-join his teammates in our practice center and train. (It) gives us more touch points with him and we’ll go from there.”
– Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving being permitted to practice with Nets in BK due to NYC ruling. More here: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 7:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The latest on Kyrie Irving’s situation in Brooklyn: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:23 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Bucks Game:
▪️Kevin Durant, James Harden, Patty Mills, Blake Griffin and Joe Harris will make their preseason debut.
▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are out for Milwaukee.
▪️Kyrie Irving and Paul Millsap are out for Brooklyn. – 7:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving cleared to practice after Nets’ practice facility declared private office by New York City
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 7:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
City Hall official confirms Kyrie Irving can practice at Nets’ facility in BKN. NYC sees BKN practice facility as ‘a private workplace’ not subject to vaccine mandate. Barclays Center, which is open to the public, remains subject to vaccine mandate. First reported by The Athletic – 7:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Also from @Barbara Barker : A part-time Kyrie Irving isn’t healthy option for Nets
Do the Nets really want to have to juggle their lineups depending on what arena they are playing in? newsday.com/sports/columni… – 7:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant and James Harden will play tonight at home AND he hopes Kyrie Irving can now participate in Saturday’s outdoor practice at BK Bridge Park as well as subsequent practices in Brooklyn.
Also: NBA news while flying even in early October? Like clockwork. – 6:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Kyrie Irving Cleared To Practice, But Not Play Home Games With Brooklyn Nets Despite Vaccination Status via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving is likely for Nets’ outdoor practice Saturday and perhaps more likely for Sunday after they learn of ruling allowing him to practice. Also says Harden and Durant playing tonight vs. Bucks. – 6:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says any instance where Kyrie Irving can be around the team is positive. “I don’t think that anyone’s really been through this before … but now we’re in the position where the pandemic is creating all these new scenarios.” – 5:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about having Irving as a part-time player changes with the news of him able to practice, Steve Nash says “My first kind of thought is that it’s positive. We have him around the team for a larger period of our season. We’ll see what it means.” – 5:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash: “The hope is that Kyrie Irving will practice tomorrow, but I can’t confirm that.” #Nets – 5:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says he hopes Kyrie Irving will be able to practice at the team’s practice outdoors at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Saturday. Nash also says that he is hopeful that Irving will join team on road on Sunday at Philadelphia. – 5:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ coach Steve Nash says ‘the hope is that’ Kyrie Irving will practice with the Nets tomorrow at their annual outdoor practice. Nash says Kevin Durant and James Harden will play tonight vs. MIL. Paul Millsap is out due to health and safety protocols. – 5:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said there’s a chance Kyrie Irving could join the #Nets at Brooklyn Bridge Park tomorrow. Adds Paul Millsap is out tonight (health and safety protocols). #NBA – 5:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“The hope is that Kyrie Irving will practice tomorrow, but I can’t confirm that,” says Steve Nash. – 5:53 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash also says,
“The hope is that Kai (Kyrie Irving) is at practice tomorrow.” – 5:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“It’s positive for us,” Steve Nash says when asked about The Athletic’s report that states NYC has deemed the Nets’ practice facility a private facility, which allows Kyrie Irving to practice there. Nash didn’t want to comment in detail until he learned more about the ruling. – 5:52 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving has been cleared to practice at home after NYC determined the Nets’ practice facility is a private office building, per @Shams Charania. Will still need vaccination to play home games. pic.twitter.com/xTzsaPiGyX – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash calls @Shams Charania‘s report on Irving’s ability to practice in Brooklyn “positive news.” – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash declines to give a starting lineup for tonight. Says they may have Kyrie Irving on the road Sunday, but isn’t sure of his status for Monday’s game because he hasn’t been with the team for a week. – 5:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says it sounds like the team may have Kyrie Irving on the road with them. – 5:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New York City has determined the Brooklyn Nets‘ practice facility, HSS Training Center, is a private office building – clearing Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving to practice at home, City Hall official tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:41 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Do the Nets need Kyrie? truehoop.com/p/bring-it-in-… @David Thorpe @jshector pic.twitter.com/OZ6FDdiBqS – 5:08 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: Kyrie Irving isn’t playing; Ben Simmons still isn’t reporting. What’s possible right now for each? And, are Lillard and Beal locked in to their teams for good? Our @Sam Amick, @John Hollinger & I discuss, in @The Athletic: bit.ly/3iMqGDD – 5:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Every starter from the 2013 All-Star game that is still active now plays for either Lakers or Nets- expect Chris Paul
And every 2013 All-Star Western Conference reserve (Harden, Aldridge, Westbrook) and every East reserve that logged > 20 mins (Kyrie) also now plays for LA or BK – 3:16 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons and I bat around the big questions for the coming NBA season: Kyrie/Nets, Ben Simmons, the life and death of rivalries, playoff locks and play-in worries, more:
Apple: apple.co/3uMWsoO
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lhApmV – 1:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
No, a Ben Simmons/Kyrie Irving trade is not realistic nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/08/no-… – 1:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We preview the Lakers — on the court and from a fantasy B-Ball perspective — and talk Kyrie and Simmons w/@redrock_bball from @LockedOnNBAPods and @lockedonfantasy. #FirstListen
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
“I feel totally different,” says @James Harden. From the mag, even with Kyrie Irving in limbo, the Nets have enough firepower to win the title — and bring the super team era roaring back. buff.ly/3mBRUOw – 11:32 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Is he in? Or is he out? Kyrie owes Nets an answer on this Cause a part-time Kyrie Irving isn’t healthy option for this team. My column. newsday.com/sports/columni… – 10:07 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The start of the season is imminent – and Ben Simmons is still holding out, while Kyrie Irving isn’t playing. What happens there, and will Lillard & Beal stay put? Our @Sam Amick, @John Hollinger & I discuss, in @The Athletic: theathletic.com/2876529/2021/1… – 9:00 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Kyrie Irving FAQ: Home games in question, trade talk, contract status and more
With @Tim Bontemps and @Brian Windhorst
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:31 AM
Kyrie Irving FAQ: Home games in question, trade talk, contract status and more
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets list Kyrie Irving as ineligible for preseason home opener nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/08/net… – 8:01 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kyrie Irving listed as “ineligible to play” vs. Bucks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:15 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @lockedonlakers pod, early on YouTube. We talk with @redrock_bball (@LockedOnNBAPods, @lockedonfantasy) about the Lakers, Kyrie, Simmons, and where to take LeBron, AD and Russ in your draft. @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe to the channel!
youtube.com/watch?v=SIXv0e… – 1:46 AM
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
The fans want to see you play @Kyrie Irving!
#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/vzFRym03qt – 12:22 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden: Not having Kyrie Irving ‘would hurt us’ #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/07/net… via @nypostsports teammate @NYPost_Brazille – 9:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
While there is a lot of rest and load management (and whatever it is Kyrie is doing) going on in preseason, Tom Thibodeau has given hints that he will play to win every night when the season tips off just like last year. pic.twitter.com/ikEd4ocRuA – 8:47 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons stops by to preview the NBA season: Kyrie/Nets, new potential rivalries (are rivalries dead?), Ben Simmons trades, power teams in danger of falling into the play-in, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lhApmV
Apple: apple.co/3uMWsoO – 8:10 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Yes I believe the NBA included Kyrie in NBA Lane pic.twitter.com/TzBzwDGQPh – 6:32 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Kyrie Irving To Miss Brooklyn Nets First Preseason Game, James Harden Says a Prolonged Absence Would ‘Hurt Us’
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:29 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Official status of Kyrie Irving: “Ineligible to play” Friday at home against Milwaukee, Nets say.
My column on where the Nets go from here when Irving can only participate in team activities once (Monday at Philadelphia) between now and opening night: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-wants-… – 6:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think it’s a terrible situation”
🔊 Longtime NBA Coach P.J. Carlesimo tells @talkhoops & @LegsESPN why the Kyrie Irving situation has him very concerned for the Nets #BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/QXpnGXYQbb – 6:00 PM
“I think it’s a terrible situation”
🔊 Longtime NBA Coach P.J. Carlesimo tells @talkhoops & @LegsESPN why the Kyrie Irving situation has him very concerned for the Nets #BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/QXpnGXYQbb – 6:00 PM
