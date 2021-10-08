USA Today Sports

Yogi Ferrell nearing deal with Euroleague team

Yogi Ferrell nearing deal with Euroleague team

Main Rumors

Yogi Ferrell nearing deal with Euroleague team

October 8, 2021- by

By |

GeorgeZakkas: Panathinaikos BC and Yogi Ferrell are closing in on an agreement, according to @SdnaGr sources. Full story here: bit.ly/3uUP2zY. #paobc
Source: Twitter @ZakkasGeorge

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Panathinaikos BC and Yogi Ferrell are closing in on an agreement, according to @SdnaGr sources.
Full story here: bit.ly/3uUP2zY. #paobc1:10 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: The Clippers have waived guard Yogi Ferrell. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 6, 2021

, , Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home