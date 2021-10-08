Yogi Ferrell nearing deal with Euroleague team

GeorgeZakkas: Panathinaikos BC and Yogi Ferrell are closing in on an agreement, according to @SdnaGr sources. Full story here: bit.ly/3uUP2zY. #paobc
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Panathinaikos BC and Yogi Ferrell are closing in on an agreement, according to @SdnaGr sources.
Full story here: bit.ly/3uUP2zY. #paobc – 1:10 PM
Shams Charania: The Clippers have waived guard Yogi Ferrell. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 6, 2021