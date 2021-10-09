Warriors release Langston Galloway

Marc Stein: The Warriors say they have waived Langston Galloway.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Warriors waive Langston Galloway after he played last season for #Suns, the team announced Saturday. He appeared in three preseason games for Golden State. – 6:16 PM
Warriors waive Langston Galloway after he played last season for #Suns, the team announced Saturday. He appeared in three preseason games for Golden State. – 6:16 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Golden State Warriors have waived guard Langston Galloway, team says. – 6:14 PM
The Golden State Warriors have waived guard Langston Galloway, team says. – 6:14 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Langston Galloway to a training camp deal, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 24, 2021