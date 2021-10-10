Derrick Rose injury not serious

Derrick Rose sat out the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ 117-99 preseason win over the Wizards on Saturday night with a sore ankle, but the backup point guard said it’s not serious and perhaps was due to the tough training camp head coach Tom Thibodeau has run. Throughout the fourth quarter, Rose flexed his foot and talked to trainers, before leaving for the locker room with one minute remaining.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“Nothing too serious”: Derrick Rose leaves #Knicks‘ win with sore ankle: #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/09/der… – 6:57 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose tweaked his ankle in the fourth quarter and was treated on the bench. He shrugged it off. “Nothing serious at all, but I knew if I would have kept playing I would have probably made it worse, but it was nothing serious at all.” – 11:07 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose doesn’t seem concerned about his injury. Said his ankle didn’t turn all the way but thought he might hurt it further if he kept playing – 10:13 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose is a little bothered by a foot/ankle pain and is talking to trainers on the bench. He’s also not going back into the game after the timeout, replaced by RJ Barrett – 9:08 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
A tradition like none other, opposing team fans making up a strong contingent of the small Capital One Arena crowd.
Derrick Rose getting lots of cheers from the Knick fans. – 7:26 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Derrick Rose says the Knicks can be better than they were last year. “I think so,” Rose said. “We know what we are building to. We know what we want to do, what our goal for next year. It’s just that we have to put the work in and stay on the same page.” – 12:19 PM
More on this storyline
“It’s nothing serious at all, but if I kept playing I probably would’ve made it worse,’’ Rose said. “I think I probably did it myself. It’s the second game — all this is new, moving around, Thibs training camps are different. I just have to take my time. I’m getting older. I tweaked it but didn’t twist it all the way. Thibs understood [when I took myself out].’’ -via New York Post / October 10, 2021