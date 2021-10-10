Nets assuming Kyrie Irving won't be available for home games

Ian Begley: Nets coach Steve Nash says, as of now, team is operating under assumption that Kyrie Irving won’t be available for home games due to local vaccination ordinance. As he has said previously when asked about Irving, Nash notes that things can change at any moment.
Source: Twitter @IanBegley
Source: Twitter @IanBegley
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving: “I think we recognize he’s not playing home games. We’re going to have to for sure play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much.” #Nets #NBA – 2:12 PM
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving: “I think we recognize he’s not playing home games. We’re going to have to for sure play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much.” #Nets #NBA – 2:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Forgot to add, Steve Nash said there’s been positive news on the Millsap front, but still doesn’t have a timetable. Sounds like the Nets are planning for Irving to be only available on the road. – 1:57 PM
Forgot to add, Steve Nash said there’s been positive news on the Millsap front, but still doesn’t have a timetable. Sounds like the Nets are planning for Irving to be only available on the road. – 1:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving practiced today. Did everything. He won’t travel with the team to Philadelphia. Nash is still uncertain of Paul Millsap’s status going forward. – 1:29 PM
Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving practiced today. Did everything. He won’t travel with the team to Philadelphia. Nash is still uncertain of Paul Millsap’s status going forward. – 1:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets coach Steve Nash says, as of now, team is operating under assumption that Kyrie Irving won’t be available for home games due to local vaccination ordinance. As he has said previously when asked about Irving, Nash notes that things can change at any moment. – 1:19 PM
Nets coach Steve Nash says, as of now, team is operating under assumption that Kyrie Irving won’t be available for home games due to local vaccination ordinance. As he has said previously when asked about Irving, Nash notes that things can change at any moment. – 1:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash sounds like it’s a given Irving will be missing time at home. #nets – 1:16 PM
Steve Nash sounds like it’s a given Irving will be missing time at home. #nets – 1:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving is not going to travel to PHI to play the Sixers tomorrow. – 1:15 PM
Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving is not going to travel to PHI to play the Sixers tomorrow. – 1:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving is at the Nets facility in Brooklyn for today’s practice. It’s his first practice at the team facility this season. City Hall ruled earlier this week that the local vaccine mandate didn’t apply to the Nets’ practice facility, which is deemed a private office. – 12:58 PM
Kyrie Irving is at the Nets facility in Brooklyn for today’s practice. It’s his first practice at the team facility this season. City Hall ruled earlier this week that the local vaccine mandate didn’t apply to the Nets’ practice facility, which is deemed a private office. – 12:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Kyrie Irving is practicing with the team today. Unclear on what he’s done and his status for tomorrow’s game in Philly. – 12:57 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving is practicing with the team today. Unclear on what he’s done and his status for tomorrow’s game in Philly. – 12:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is here at practice, per Nets PR. His status for tomorrow’s 76ers game in Philly is unclear. #Nets – 12:52 PM
Kyrie Irving is here at practice, per Nets PR. His status for tomorrow’s 76ers game in Philly is unclear. #Nets – 12:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving is here at HSS for #Nets practice. Unclear yet specifically what he’s done or exactly what drills he’s taken part in, but he’s in the building. #NBA – 12:50 PM
Kyrie Irving is here at HSS for #Nets practice. Unclear yet specifically what he’s done or exactly what drills he’s taken part in, but he’s in the building. #NBA – 12:50 PM
Ken Berger @KBergNBA
Just curious: How do my fellow gym owners feel about unvaccinated Kyrie Irving being able to train at the Nets’ “private office building,” while they remain under NYC mandate to turn away unvaccinated patrons in their own private businesses? pic.twitter.com/hsiKZ9PNMk – 8:06 AM
Just curious: How do my fellow gym owners feel about unvaccinated Kyrie Irving being able to train at the Nets’ “private office building,” while they remain under NYC mandate to turn away unvaccinated patrons in their own private businesses? pic.twitter.com/hsiKZ9PNMk – 8:06 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving returns to #Nets with vaccination issues still front and center nypost.com/2021/10/09/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @NYPost_Brazille – 9:12 PM
Kyrie Irving returns to #Nets with vaccination issues still front and center nypost.com/2021/10/09/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @NYPost_Brazille – 9:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod with @LockedOnNBAPods and @lockedonfantasy host @redrock_bball! We previewed the Lakers’ strengths and weaknesses, where you should take LeBron/AD/Russ in fantasy, and tried to predict an outcome for Kyrie/Simmons.
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 8:24 PM
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod with @LockedOnNBAPods and @lockedonfantasy host @redrock_bball! We previewed the Lakers’ strengths and weaknesses, where you should take LeBron/AD/Russ in fantasy, and tried to predict an outcome for Kyrie/Simmons.
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 8:24 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, a broader look at the NBA’s star player sagas – Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal – and how they may or may not intersect, with @David Aldridge and @John Hollinger, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/2876529/2021/1… – 2:53 PM
ICYMI, a broader look at the NBA’s star player sagas – Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal – and how they may or may not intersect, with @David Aldridge and @John Hollinger, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/2876529/2021/1… – 2:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant on Irving practicing with Nets, “We want him here for the whole thing” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/09/dur… – 2:36 PM
Durant on Irving practicing with Nets, “We want him here for the whole thing” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/09/dur… – 2:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving introduced at Nets Practice at the Park pic.twitter.com/SOzohnxDT1 – 2:31 PM
Kyrie Irving introduced at Nets Practice at the Park pic.twitter.com/SOzohnxDT1 – 2:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving at Practice in the Park. pic.twitter.com/arzZWexl7S – 2:12 PM
Kyrie Irving at Practice in the Park. pic.twitter.com/arzZWexl7S – 2:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is with the Nets at their annual Practice In The Park. – 2:08 PM
Kyrie Irving is with the Nets at their annual Practice In The Park. – 2:08 PM
More on this storyline
Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving will not travel with the team to Philly for tomorrow’s game against the 76ers. #Nets -via Twitter @Krisplashed / October 10, 2021
Oakley doesn’t think KI’s absence will be that big of a deal, though … after all, it helps they still have Kevin Durant and James Harden. “I think they can still win it with him playing this way,” Oakley said on TMZ Live this week. “You still have James Harden and KD — 2 of the top 5 best players in the league.” Oakley — who’s coming out with his own cooking show, “Chopping It Up with Oakley,” added, “They wasn’t healthy last year, so you think if James Harden comes back healthy this year with KD healthy, they still can win it even if Kyrie play only half of the season.” -via TMZ.com / October 9, 2021
Shams Charania: New York City has determined the Brooklyn Nets‘ practice facility, HSS Training Center, is a private office building – clearing Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving to practice at home, City Hall official tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 8, 2021