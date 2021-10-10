USA Today Sports

Nets sign Bryce Brown, Josh Gray

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have signed free agent guards Bryce Brown and Josh Gray. At this point, it’s uncertain if either actually join Brooklyn. #nba5:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets announced they have signed guard Bryce Brown and Josh Gray. – 5:42 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guards Bryce Brown and Josh Gray, team says. – 5:41 PM

