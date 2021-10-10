Nets sign Bryce Brown, Josh Gray

Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guards Bryce Brown and Josh Gray, team says.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have signed free agent guards Bryce Brown and Josh Gray. At this point, it’s uncertain if either actually join Brooklyn. #nba – 5:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets announced they have signed guard Bryce Brown and Josh Gray. – 5:42 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guards Bryce Brown and Josh Gray, team says. – 5:41 PM
Brian Lewis: Both Bryce Brown and Josh Gray seems more likely to be headed to G League Long Island. #nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / October 10, 2021
Harrison Wind: Source: Nuggets have signed Daniel Hamilton and Josh Gray to their Summer League roster in order to reach the number of players needed to play tonight vs. Miami. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / August 8, 2021