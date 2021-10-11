Ben Simmons reporting to Sixers soon?

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I’m sure 76ers fans will welcome Ben Simmons back with open arms. Such a warm and forgiving group – 12:26 PM
I’m sure 76ers fans will welcome Ben Simmons back with open arms. Such a warm and forgiving group – 12:26 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to multiple reports, talks are progressing between the #76ers & Ben Simmons for him to return to Philadelphia as early as this week.
🔊@Sam Mitchell explains what Ben Simmons needs to do if and when he returns to the team #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/TqR9vK2zOu – 12:23 PM
According to multiple reports, talks are progressing between the #76ers & Ben Simmons for him to return to Philadelphia as early as this week.
🔊@Sam Mitchell explains what Ben Simmons needs to do if and when he returns to the team #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/TqR9vK2zOu – 12:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers, Rich Paul in talks to bring Ben Simmons back inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 12:17 PM
#ICYMI #Sixers, Rich Paul in talks to bring Ben Simmons back inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 12:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
As reports of a possible Ben Simmons return to Philadelphia begin, here is a look at what it’s like inside one of these standoffs, with @Kelly Iko.
Said one exec who has lived it: “You can’t have the player show up if he’s not all in.” theathletic.com/2850579/2021/1… – 12:09 PM
As reports of a possible Ben Simmons return to Philadelphia begin, here is a look at what it’s like inside one of these standoffs, with @Kelly Iko.
Said one exec who has lived it: “You can’t have the player show up if he’s not all in.” theathletic.com/2850579/2021/1… – 12:09 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Furkan Korkmaz makes his case to Ben Simmons to return to the team #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/11/fur… via @SixersWire – 12:08 PM
Furkan Korkmaz makes his case to Ben Simmons to return to the team #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/11/fur… via @SixersWire – 12:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons approaching return to 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/11/rep… – 12:04 PM
Report: Ben Simmons approaching return to 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/11/rep… – 12:04 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ben Simmons if he returns to the Philadelphia 76ers. (🎥 @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Pyasc9UVhx – 11:45 AM
Ben Simmons if he returns to the Philadelphia 76ers. (🎥 @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Pyasc9UVhx – 11:45 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Philly is asking too much for Ben Simmons, and Ben Simmons apparently just woke up and is not willing to stomach losing $245K per game.
Let’s move it along here and stop overanalyzing things. – 11:43 AM
Philly is asking too much for Ben Simmons, and Ben Simmons apparently just woke up and is not willing to stomach losing $245K per game.
Let’s move it along here and stop overanalyzing things. – 11:43 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on talks progressing toward All-Star Ben Simmons returning to Philadelphia — as soon as this week: es.pn/3FyqwcN – 11:37 AM
ESPN story on talks progressing toward All-Star Ben Simmons returning to Philadelphia — as soon as this week: es.pn/3FyqwcN – 11:37 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A Ben Simmons return appears closer than ever, as the league’s preeminent soap opera marches on phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 11:37 AM
A Ben Simmons return appears closer than ever, as the league’s preeminent soap opera marches on phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 11:37 AM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Ben Simmons and Doc Rivers last night pic.twitter.com/nJCK4tepeV – 11:23 AM
Ben Simmons and Doc Rivers last night pic.twitter.com/nJCK4tepeV – 11:23 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Discussions are ongoing between Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul to bring Ben Simmons back
sportando.basketball/en/discussions… – 11:18 AM
Discussions are ongoing between Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul to bring Ben Simmons back
sportando.basketball/en/discussions… – 11:18 AM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Sixers without Ben Simmons vs. Sixers with Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/pKbcMQqRYK – 11:15 AM
Sixers without Ben Simmons vs. Sixers with Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/pKbcMQqRYK – 11:15 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ben Simmons closer to returning to the Sixers but still looking for a trade
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 11:14 AM
Ben Simmons closer to returning to the Sixers but still looking for a trade
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 11:14 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Ben Simmons is a gutless coward, who is going to report because of the only thing he cares about. Money. – 11:07 AM
Ben Simmons is a gutless coward, who is going to report because of the only thing he cares about. Money. – 11:07 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Sixers and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have made progress toward a resolution to bring Ben Simmons back to Philly, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The team will continue looking for trade opportunities. pic.twitter.com/Cv8432wFhF – 11:01 AM
The Sixers and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have made progress toward a resolution to bring Ben Simmons back to Philly, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The team will continue looking for trade opportunities. pic.twitter.com/Cv8432wFhF – 11:01 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
There are five teams that have “consistently registered interest” in Ben Simmons, according to @Marc Stein.
Those teams are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers: basketballnews.com/stories/wolves… – 10:58 AM
There are five teams that have “consistently registered interest” in Ben Simmons, according to @Marc Stein.
Those teams are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers: basketballnews.com/stories/wolves… – 10:58 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Turns out Ben Simmons didn’t want to lose millions over having his feelings hurt. – 10:55 AM
Turns out Ben Simmons didn’t want to lose millions over having his feelings hurt. – 10:55 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
A Ben Simmons return was/is inevitable. The Sixers simply aren’t going too deal him before seeing what the market looks like in the next few months. And Simmons is losing seven-figures nearly every week. The question is — will his teammates welcome Simmons back? – 10:52 AM
A Ben Simmons return was/is inevitable. The Sixers simply aren’t going too deal him before seeing what the market looks like in the next few months. And Simmons is losing seven-figures nearly every week. The question is — will his teammates welcome Simmons back? – 10:52 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hard to imagine Ben Simmons returning to the 76ers is best for anyone. I can’t see this going well. – 10:49 AM
Hard to imagine Ben Simmons returning to the 76ers is best for anyone. I can’t see this going well. – 10:49 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing. – 10:48 AM
Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing. – 10:48 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ben Simmons reportedly “would have no problem going to Sacramento” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/10/ben… – 10:00 PM
Ben Simmons reportedly “would have no problem going to Sacramento” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/10/ben… – 10:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ players Seth Curry (rest), Tobias Harris (right knee soreness), Shake Milton (right ankle sprain), Grant Riller (right knee surgery), Ben Simmons (not with team) and Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness) will not play vs. #Nets tomorrow. – 7:31 PM
#Sixers’ players Seth Curry (rest), Tobias Harris (right knee soreness), Shake Milton (right ankle sprain), Grant Riller (right knee surgery), Ben Simmons (not with team) and Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness) will not play vs. #Nets tomorrow. – 7:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I have this nagging feeling that the Kyrie situation is going to play out like this:
– Nets decide they aren’t letting Kyrie play part time.
– Reality of not playing sets in. Kyrie opens up to a trade.
– Kyrie traded for Ben Simmons.
It’s just a feeling, nothing more. – 3:20 PM
I have this nagging feeling that the Kyrie situation is going to play out like this:
– Nets decide they aren’t letting Kyrie play part time.
– Reality of not playing sets in. Kyrie opens up to a trade.
– Kyrie traded for Ben Simmons.
It’s just a feeling, nothing more. – 3:20 PM
More on this storyline
Keith Pompey: #Sixers guard @FurkanKorkmaz talks about the possibility on Ben Simmons returning to the team in the near future. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / October 11, 2021
Simmons could soon speak directly with team officials, something he hasn’t done directly since a late August meeting in Los Angeles when he reiterated his desire to be traded, sources told ESPN. He has become more open to the possibility of ending his time away from the team and reporting to Philadelphia, which has been a focus of continuing talks between Paul and the organization, sources said. -via ESPN / October 11, 2021
Shams Charania: The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, have been working around the clock over the last few days on a resolution to have the three-time All-Star return to market, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 11, 2021