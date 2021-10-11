Luka Samanic waived by San Antonio

JD Shaw: The Spurs have waived forward Luka Samanic, the team announced today.
The San Antonio Spurs have waived forward Luka Samanic, team says. Samanic was the 19th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft and is owed $2.96 million this season. – 3:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs waive Luka Samanic sportando.basketball/en/san-antonio… – 3:46 PM
Bit of a shocker: The San Antonio Spurs announced they have waived Luka Samanic. – 3:40 PM
BREAKING: Spurs have waived Luka Samanic. The Croatian forward was selected by SA with 19th pick of 2019 Draft. He played two seasons for Spurs, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.9 minutes over 36 games. Spurs training camp roster is now at 17 players. #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/QHwZa20Wsh – 3:39 PM
The Spurs say they have waived Luka Samanic.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
The Spurs have made their first cut of preseason, waiving Luka Samanic, the former 19th overall pick. – 3:35 PM
Paul Garcia: Samanic will get his full guaranteed salary of $2.9 million for the rest of the season and have a cap hit on the Spurs’ books. If a team claims him off waivers in the next 48 hours, they can have the ability to exercise his team option for next season -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / October 11, 2021