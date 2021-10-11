Talen Horton-Tucker to undergo surgery

Shams Charania: Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has a torn ligament in his right thumb and will undergo surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources confirm that Lakers wingman Talen Horton-Tucker to have surgery to repair torn ligament in his right thumb. – 12:36 PM
Sources confirm that Lakers wingman Talen Horton-Tucker to have surgery to repair torn ligament in his right thumb. – 12:36 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Talen Horton-Tucker will undergo surgery for a torn ligament in his right thumb, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/tEGSZ8k8BR – 12:34 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker will undergo surgery for a torn ligament in his right thumb, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/tEGSZ8k8BR – 12:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Talen Horton-Tucker is going to undergo surgery to repair the ligament in his right thumb, sources told ESPN. – 12:28 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker is going to undergo surgery to repair the ligament in his right thumb, sources told ESPN. – 12:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has a torn ligament in his right thumb and will undergo surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:28 PM
Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has a torn ligament in his right thumb and will undergo surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:28 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers will be without some young bucks for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk join veteran Trevor Ariza as OUT. pic.twitter.com/M6pTJqIOME – 10:06 PM
Lakers will be without some young bucks for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk join veteran Trevor Ariza as OUT. pic.twitter.com/M6pTJqIOME – 10:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb sprain) and Malik Monk (right groin strain) as out tomorrow against Phoenix. – 10:04 PM
The Lakers list Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb sprain) and Malik Monk (right groin strain) as out tomorrow against Phoenix. – 10:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Notable that Talen Horton-Tucker didn’t play at all in the first half, although he starts the 2nd half for LeBron. – 11:30 PM
Notable that Talen Horton-Tucker didn’t play at all in the first half, although he starts the 2nd half for LeBron. – 11:30 PM