Talen Horton-Tucker to undergo surgery

Shams Charania: Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has a torn ligament in his right thumb and will undergo surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources confirm that Lakers wingman Talen Horton-Tucker to have surgery to repair torn ligament in his right thumb. – 12:36 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Talen Horton-Tucker will undergo surgery for a torn ligament in his right thumb, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/tEGSZ8k8BR12:34 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
Talen Horton-Tucker is going to undergo surgery to repair the ligament in his right thumb, sources told ESPN. – 12:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has a torn ligament in his right thumb and will undergo surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:28 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says Talen Horton-Tucker is going through medical evaluation on his right thumb; Malik Monk will miss about a week with a groin strain. – 8:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers will be without some young bucks for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk join veteran Trevor Ariza as OUT. pic.twitter.com/M6pTJqIOME10:06 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb sprain) and Malik Monk (right groin strain) as out tomorrow against Phoenix. – 10:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Notable that Talen Horton-Tucker didn’t play at all in the first half, although he starts the 2nd half for LeBron. – 11:30 PM

