Warriors sign Quinndary Weatherspoon

Now in summer league with the Nets, Weatherspoon could well earn another two-way deal with Brooklyn. One Eastern Conference scout that spoke with The Post was left impressed with the 6-foot-3 guard’s physicality and savvy play. “Yeah, Q’s great,” Ott said. “Great to have in our summer league team. Again, another downhill driver, aggressive. Just his physicality, you could see his NBA size. His NBA experience comes out at times, offensively and defensively. “We’ve asked him at times to pick up full court. He’s accepted that, bringing some of the defensive mentality that we were hoping to find in Summer League. He’s definitely shown more than capable to guard on the basketball at this level.” -via New York Post / August 15, 2021