Al Horford in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

John Karalis: Boston Celtics announce Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation
Source: Twitter @RedsArmy_John
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
It’s unclear exactly when Al Horford tested positive for COVID-19 but his availability for regular season opener in eight days against Knicks likely in question now. – 5:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics announce Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. C’s will also be without four players (Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder) due to rest against Orlando on Wednesday night. – 5:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston Celtics injury report at Orlando on Wednesday:
Jaylen Brown – Health & Safety Protocols – OUT
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – OUT
Josh Richardson – Rest – OUT
Dennis Schroder – Rest – OUT
Marcus Smart – Rest – OUT
Jayson Tatum – Rest – OUT – 5:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19 and has joined Jaylen Brown on the list of Boston players in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/ktLZoNUlKG – 5:06 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando:
Jaylen Brown (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT
Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT
Josh Richardson (rest) – OUT
Dennis Schroder (rest) – OUT
Marcus Smart (rest) – OUT
Jayson Tatum (rest) – OUT – 5:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Boston Celtics announced that Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. – 5:04 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Celtics forward Al Horford tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, team announces. – 5:04 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Full injury report for tomorrow night vs. Orlando:
Jaylen Brown – Health & Safety Protocols – OUT
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – OUT
Josh Richardson – Rest – OUT
Dennis Schroder – Rest – OUT
Marcus Smart – Rest – OUT
Jayson Tatum – Rest – OUT – 5:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics’ C/F Al Horford has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine, team says. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown tested positive Friday. – 5:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics announce Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19. He is now in quarantine. He is the second Celtic to test positive in a week (Jaylen Brown). – 5:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics center Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19, the team says. Both he and Jaylen Brown are now in the protocols after testing positive. – 5:04 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Al Horford has tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/DTzuE790FT – 5:04 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Al Horford has tested positive for Covid-19, per the Celtics. He is in quarantine. – 5:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Celtics forward Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. – 5:03 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Boston Celtics announce Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation – 5:03 PM
More on this storyline
Jay King: Ime Udoka said the Celtics have been “more vigorous” about testing guys for COVID since the Jaylen Brown news and nobody else has tested positive. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / October 9, 2021
Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 today, per the Celtics. Team says he is asymptomatic and quarantining. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / October 8, 2021
Nets Daily: Nets have a daily reminder of COVID’s toll. For past 18 months, New York has stored HUNDREDS of corpses from the pandemic in mobile morgues across the street from HSS. Dead from COVID but unclaimed, poor, unidentified. “Right outside my window,” as one Nets staffer told me. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / October 8, 2021