Ben Simmons takes physical for Sixers, status for season to be determined

Keith Pompey: Sources say Ben Simmons took his required physical today for the #Sixers. His playing status for this season is too be determined. Simmons can’t be around teammates for 5 days due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol. So he won’t travel to Friday’s preseason finale at the #Pistons.
Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers
Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources say Ben Simmons took his required physical today for the #Sixers. His playing status for this season is too be determined. Simmons has to be in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol for 5 days. As a result, he can’t do any team events until Friday. – 5:49 PM
Sources say Ben Simmons took his required physical today for the #Sixers. His playing status for this season is too be determined. Simmons has to be in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol for 5 days. As a result, he can’t do any team events until Friday. – 5:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources say Ben Simmons took his required physical today for the #Sixers. His playing status for this season is too be determined. Simmons can’t be around teammates for 5 days due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol. So he won’t travel to Friday’s preseason finale at the #Pistons. – 5:34 PM
Sources say Ben Simmons took his required physical today for the #Sixers. His playing status for this season is too be determined. Simmons can’t be around teammates for 5 days due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol. So he won’t travel to Friday’s preseason finale at the #Pistons. – 5:34 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
A deeper look at the latest Kyrie Irving development, at @TheAthletic
* Is a Ben Simmons deal seen by stakeholders as a real possibility?
* Will Kyrie – contrary to his nature – change his stance?
* What part did owner Joe Tsai’s view possibly play?
theathletic.com/2885135/2021/1… – 5:23 PM
A deeper look at the latest Kyrie Irving development, at @TheAthletic
* Is a Ben Simmons deal seen by stakeholders as a real possibility?
* Will Kyrie – contrary to his nature – change his stance?
* What part did owner Joe Tsai’s view possibly play?
theathletic.com/2885135/2021/1… – 5:23 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ben Simmons isn’t alone in the Holdouts That Didn’t Work Club. Doc Rivers is a member, too.
The latest on Ben and MUCH more, including my first Turkish breakfast I can’t wait to discuss with @Enes Kanter, in my new Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/holdouts-don… – 4:01 PM
Ben Simmons isn’t alone in the Holdouts That Didn’t Work Club. Doc Rivers is a member, too.
The latest on Ben and MUCH more, including my first Turkish breakfast I can’t wait to discuss with @Enes Kanter, in my new Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/holdouts-don… – 4:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: If Ben Simmons isn’t back for next Wednesday’s opener, will Shake Milton start for the #Sixers? What will Isaiah Joe’s role be? bit.ly/3v6ViEL pic.twitter.com/BaVqFL4uhb – 4:00 PM
#NBA column: If Ben Simmons isn’t back for next Wednesday’s opener, will Shake Milton start for the #Sixers? What will Isaiah Joe’s role be? bit.ly/3v6ViEL pic.twitter.com/BaVqFL4uhb – 4:00 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Nets moving on without Kyrie (for now), fake Kyrie trades, Ben Simmons return to Philly — plus our annual 5 Most Confusing Teams:
Apple: apple.co/3oW1XAP
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YGmgHO – 3:33 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Nets moving on without Kyrie (for now), fake Kyrie trades, Ben Simmons return to Philly — plus our annual 5 Most Confusing Teams:
Apple: apple.co/3oW1XAP
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YGmgHO – 3:33 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Loaded new episode of The Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Kyrie Irving news, what’s next for the Sixers now that Ben Simmons showed up, and the Zion Williamson injury. Then we shared eight players, teams, or trends we’re watching for this season. open.spotify.com/episode/10HTtA… – 3:04 PM
Loaded new episode of The Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Kyrie Irving news, what’s next for the Sixers now that Ben Simmons showed up, and the Zion Williamson injury. Then we shared eight players, teams, or trends we’re watching for this season. open.spotify.com/episode/10HTtA… – 3:04 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
kind of @phillysport to get Ben Simmons a little hyperbole welcome home present pic.twitter.com/F7Qkk1wsMr – 2:27 PM
kind of @phillysport to get Ben Simmons a little hyperbole welcome home present pic.twitter.com/F7Qkk1wsMr – 2:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers can relate to Ben Simmons because he also was once a holdout inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer – 2:21 PM
Doc Rivers can relate to Ben Simmons because he also was once a holdout inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer – 2:21 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Something that was lost in all the Ben Simmons hoopla, was the fact that the team did play a basketball game last night. Isaiah Joe played well and earned the praise of his teammates. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/11/mul… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:51 PM
Something that was lost in all the Ben Simmons hoopla, was the fact that the team did play a basketball game last night. Isaiah Joe played well and earned the praise of his teammates. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/11/mul… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As he deals with the Ben Simmons situation, Doc Rivers recalls his own holdout as a player with the Clippers in 1991 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/12/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:18 PM
As he deals with the Ben Simmons situation, Doc Rivers recalls his own holdout as a player with the Clippers in 1991 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/12/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I obviously hope this ends with Kyrie Irving getting vaccinated. That’s the ideal outcome here.
But holy shit am I having fun imagining a playoff series in which Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving play against Kevin Durant, James Harden and Ben Simmons. – 1:03 PM
I obviously hope this ends with Kyrie Irving getting vaccinated. That’s the ideal outcome here.
But holy shit am I having fun imagining a playoff series in which Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving play against Kevin Durant, James Harden and Ben Simmons. – 1:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The circumstances were different, but Doc Rivers, who held out from the #Clippers in 1991, knows what it’s like to rejoin a team after taking a stand.
Rivers can relate to #Sixers‘ Ben Simmons because he also was once a holdout inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer – 12:34 PM
The circumstances were different, but Doc Rivers, who held out from the #Clippers in 1991, knows what it’s like to rejoin a team after taking a stand.
Rivers can relate to #Sixers‘ Ben Simmons because he also was once a holdout inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer – 12:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers can relate to Ben Simmons because he also was once a holdout #Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer – 12:33 PM
Doc Rivers can relate to Ben Simmons because he also was once a holdout #Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer – 12:33 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: Joel Embiid on if there needs to be conversations in the locker room when/if Ben Simmons returns: ‘I think there’s going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward’ bit.ly/30i9gsc #NBA pic.twitter.com/x8GXlO9P0k – 12:30 PM
#Sixers story: Joel Embiid on if there needs to be conversations in the locker room when/if Ben Simmons returns: ‘I think there’s going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward’ bit.ly/30i9gsc #NBA pic.twitter.com/x8GXlO9P0k – 12:30 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
What are you more tired of/bored of/done with — Ben Simmons stories or Kyrie Irving stories? – 12:24 PM
What are you more tired of/bored of/done with — Ben Simmons stories or Kyrie Irving stories? – 12:24 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
🧵 The Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons sagas have several ‘chapters’ left, despite our wishes to be done hearing about them
Kyrie may now involve the Players Association and file a grievance, with his argument being that the NBA does not have a rule that prohibits him… – 11:59 AM
🧵 The Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons sagas have several ‘chapters’ left, despite our wishes to be done hearing about them
Kyrie may now involve the Players Association and file a grievance, with his argument being that the NBA does not have a rule that prohibits him… – 11:59 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Another stint on @thehalftimeapp coming up today from 4-5ET, of course talking all things Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, and we’ll be previewing the rest of the East. Download here: apps.apple.com/us/app/halftim… – 11:29 AM
Another stint on @thehalftimeapp coming up today from 4-5ET, of course talking all things Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, and we’ll be previewing the rest of the East. Download here: apps.apple.com/us/app/halftim… – 11:29 AM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
NEW POD 🔥
Taking a look at the Wolves’ (surprising!) depth & an update to the Ben Simmons situation.
Presented by our great friends at @DraftKings & @Three_Stars!
#TBPNews
open.spotify.com/episode/2OGJTk… – 10:28 AM
NEW POD 🔥
Taking a look at the Wolves’ (surprising!) depth & an update to the Ben Simmons situation.
Presented by our great friends at @DraftKings & @Three_Stars!
#TBPNews
open.spotify.com/episode/2OGJTk… – 10:28 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Had the pleasure of being joined by Pacers podfather @MillerTimePod for today’s Locked On Pacers! We discussed the NBA GM survey, the latest on Ben Simmons and how it relates to the Pacers, and where Reggie Miller should fall on the NBA 75 list.
📺: youtube.com/watch?v=2WLoCh… pic.twitter.com/f9qQfNnalP – 9:48 AM
Had the pleasure of being joined by Pacers podfather @MillerTimePod for today’s Locked On Pacers! We discussed the NBA GM survey, the latest on Ben Simmons and how it relates to the Pacers, and where Reggie Miller should fall on the NBA 75 list.
📺: youtube.com/watch?v=2WLoCh… pic.twitter.com/f9qQfNnalP – 9:48 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers column: Projecting Doc Rivers’ starting lineup and second unit to begin the 2021-22 season if Ben Simmons is not an option: bit.ly/3v6ViEL #76ers pic.twitter.com/9hDS0yVdiC – 9:40 AM
#Sixers column: Projecting Doc Rivers’ starting lineup and second unit to begin the 2021-22 season if Ben Simmons is not an option: bit.ly/3v6ViEL #76ers pic.twitter.com/9hDS0yVdiC – 9:40 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: Doc Rivers says it ‘sounds like’ Ben Simmons could be back practicing later this week: bit.ly/30i9gsc #NBA pic.twitter.com/l6ZlcPkSdl – 9:30 AM
#Sixers story: Doc Rivers says it ‘sounds like’ Ben Simmons could be back practicing later this week: bit.ly/30i9gsc #NBA pic.twitter.com/l6ZlcPkSdl – 9:30 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about the twists in the Ben Simmons saga and the twists we won’t know are coming until they happen.
Also, someone needs to prevent me from watching Davion Mitchell highlights — I’m getting in too deep. ziller.substack.com/p/hes-back?jus… – 8:49 AM
Wrote about the twists in the Ben Simmons saga and the twists we won’t know are coming until they happen.
Also, someone needs to prevent me from watching Davion Mitchell highlights — I’m getting in too deep. ziller.substack.com/p/hes-back?jus… – 8:49 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Lost in the Ben Simmons hubbub was the fact that last night was the year anniversary of the end of the NBA bubble. I asked the Sixers about that experience and its after-effects, including cramming parts of three seasons into one calendar year:
inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-p… – 8:38 AM
Lost in the Ben Simmons hubbub was the fact that last night was the year anniversary of the end of the NBA bubble. I asked the Sixers about that experience and its after-effects, including cramming parts of three seasons into one calendar year:
inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-p… – 8:38 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Five observations from an eventful Sixers day: theathletic.com/2883933/2021/1…
— Ben Simmons returns
— Joel Embiid’s reaction to Simmons returning
– Embiid dominating and getting a quick presason hook
— Isaiah Joe’s off-the-bounce development
— Andre Drummond’s solid preseason – 8:36 AM
Five observations from an eventful Sixers day: theathletic.com/2883933/2021/1…
— Ben Simmons returns
— Joel Embiid’s reaction to Simmons returning
– Embiid dominating and getting a quick presason hook
— Isaiah Joe’s off-the-bounce development
— Andre Drummond’s solid preseason – 8:36 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As Ben Simmons makes his return to the team, his teammates explain how they have kept their focus and blocked out the noise amid the drama #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/12/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 8:16 AM
As Ben Simmons makes his return to the team, his teammates explain how they have kept their focus and blocked out the noise amid the drama #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/12/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 8:16 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ben Simmons reports to Philadelphia 76ers #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:56 AM
Ben Simmons reports to Philadelphia 76ers #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:56 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: If Ben Simmons isn’t available to open the season, Doc Rivers and the #Sixers ‘pretty much know’ who will take his spot with the starters: bit.ly/3v6ViEL pic.twitter.com/tP5kTJFmnl – 6:50 AM
#NBA column: If Ben Simmons isn’t available to open the season, Doc Rivers and the #Sixers ‘pretty much know’ who will take his spot with the starters: bit.ly/3v6ViEL pic.twitter.com/tP5kTJFmnl – 6:50 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid on welcoming Ben Simmons back into the locker room: “I think there’s going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward. We’re all professionals. We want to win. He gives me the best chance to win … We’re going to be fine.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 6:37 AM
Joel Embiid on welcoming Ben Simmons back into the locker room: “I think there’s going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward. We’re all professionals. We want to win. He gives me the best chance to win … We’re going to be fine.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 6:37 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: Joel Embiid looks forward to Ben Simmons returning because it’ll make the #Sixers a better team, but ‘I think there’s going to be some adjustments’ bit.ly/30i9gsc #76ers pic.twitter.com/usU0ettxIM – 6:30 AM
#NBA story: Joel Embiid looks forward to Ben Simmons returning because it’ll make the #Sixers a better team, but ‘I think there’s going to be some adjustments’ bit.ly/30i9gsc #76ers pic.twitter.com/usU0ettxIM – 6:30 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘I’m still not convinced Ben Simmons will play for Sixers again’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN1139800898 – 6:07 AM
‘I’m still not convinced Ben Simmons will play for Sixers again’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN1139800898 – 6:07 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
We should finally have some clarity on the Ben Simmons situation today. Can we have a daily-double with Kyrie? Or is that asking to much? – 4:59 AM
We should finally have some clarity on the Ben Simmons situation today. Can we have a daily-double with Kyrie? Or is that asking to much? – 4:59 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons arrives in Philly for COVID test; Sixers want him back inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:55 AM
Ben Simmons arrives in Philly for COVID test; Sixers want him back inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:55 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Final ESPN story on Ben Simmons’ surprise return to the 76ers on Monday night: es.pn/3mDxS60 – 2:23 AM
Final ESPN story on Ben Simmons’ surprise return to the 76ers on Monday night: es.pn/3mDxS60 – 2:23 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Joined @NotthefakeSVP on Ben Simmons and a wild day in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/UQp6Q2Z3HM – 1:25 AM
Joined @NotthefakeSVP on Ben Simmons and a wild day in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/UQp6Q2Z3HM – 1:25 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
This Ben Simmons story reminds me of the time I showed up to the grocery store for a shift as a teenager after not having worked there for six months. They promptly told me I was off the books and to go home. Needed that guaranteed contact. – 1:02 AM
This Ben Simmons story reminds me of the time I showed up to the grocery store for a shift as a teenager after not having worked there for six months. They promptly told me I was off the books and to go home. Needed that guaranteed contact. – 1:02 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI: Ben Simmons arrives in Philly for COVID test; Sixers want him back inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:43 AM
#ICYMI: Ben Simmons arrives in Philly for COVID test; Sixers want him back inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:43 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. And his Sixers teammates say it doesn’t have to be awkward — but they weren’t sitting around waiting for him to get here as they’ve prepared during the preseason
phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-re… – 12:25 AM
Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. And his Sixers teammates say it doesn’t have to be awkward — but they weren’t sitting around waiting for him to get here as they’ve prepared during the preseason
phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-re… – 12:25 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons’ potential return to the Sixers: “There’s gonna be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward. We are professionals. We want to win. I want to win. … He’s just come in and buy in, and we’re gonna be fine.” – 12:16 AM
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons’ potential return to the Sixers: “There’s gonna be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward. We are professionals. We want to win. I want to win. … He’s just come in and buy in, and we’re gonna be fine.” – 12:16 AM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
When it comes to Ben Simmons, no news is good ne—
I’m just playing. No news is apparently enough to report on every single day for several months.
Breaking: Simmons is a triple-sneezer! Those are elite numbers. – 12:11 AM
When it comes to Ben Simmons, no news is good ne—
I’m just playing. No news is apparently enough to report on every single day for several months.
Breaking: Simmons is a triple-sneezer! Those are elite numbers. – 12:11 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: If Ben Simmons isn’t available to start the season, Doc Rivers and the #Sixers ‘pretty much know’ who will take his spot with 1st unit: bit.ly/3v6ViEL pic.twitter.com/V3RbnmYAHO – 11:35 PM
Updated #NBA column: If Ben Simmons isn’t available to start the season, Doc Rivers and the #Sixers ‘pretty much know’ who will take his spot with 1st unit: bit.ly/3v6ViEL pic.twitter.com/V3RbnmYAHO – 11:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #Sixers story: Joel Embiid on a potential Ben Simmons return: ‘I think there’s going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward’ bit.ly/30i9gsc #76ers pic.twitter.com/z5aARuY5vQ – 11:17 PM
Updated #Sixers story: Joel Embiid on a potential Ben Simmons return: ‘I think there’s going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward’ bit.ly/30i9gsc #76ers pic.twitter.com/z5aARuY5vQ – 11:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons potentially returning: “It’s good for the organization… We’re a better team with him than without, that’s for sure. So I’m happy things are resolved.” pic.twitter.com/NSuh2dSrn4 – 11:15 PM
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons potentially returning: “It’s good for the organization… We’re a better team with him than without, that’s for sure. So I’m happy things are resolved.” pic.twitter.com/NSuh2dSrn4 – 11:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Full Joel Embiid quote on what the locker room reaction would be if Ben Simmons returns. pic.twitter.com/Q8AlbDasjq – 11:03 PM
Full Joel Embiid quote on what the locker room reaction would be if Ben Simmons returns. pic.twitter.com/Q8AlbDasjq – 11:03 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘I tried (to talk to Ben Simmons), but I was unsuccessful. … There’s going to be some adjustments, but we’re going to be fine.’ – 10:45 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘I tried (to talk to Ben Simmons), but I was unsuccessful. … There’s going to be some adjustments, but we’re going to be fine.’ – 10:45 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid says he hasn’t talked to Ben Simmons since last season ended. Says he tried but it wasn’t successful #Sixers – 10:44 PM
Joel Embiid says he hasn’t talked to Ben Simmons since last season ended. Says he tried but it wasn’t successful #Sixers – 10:44 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Joel Embiid said he’s happy Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia and Simmons ‘makes us a better team’ pic.twitter.com/jznCicbiYl – 10:37 PM
#Sixers Joel Embiid said he’s happy Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia and Simmons ‘makes us a better team’ pic.twitter.com/jznCicbiYl – 10:37 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid says he isn’t sure if Ben Simmons is going to play for the #Sixers but made it clear that getting Simmons back gives them the best chance to win – 10:36 PM
Joel Embiid says he isn’t sure if Ben Simmons is going to play for the #Sixers but made it clear that getting Simmons back gives them the best chance to win – 10:36 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“It’s good for the organization. It’s something that everybody wanted.” – Joel Embiid on hearing that Ben Simmons is back in Philly. – 10:35 PM
“It’s good for the organization. It’s something that everybody wanted.” – Joel Embiid on hearing that Ben Simmons is back in Philly. – 10:35 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Ben Simmons Returns To Philadelphia As Doc Rivers Says The Sixers Would Love To Have Him Back via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 10:32 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Ben Simmons Returns To Philadelphia As Doc Rivers Says The Sixers Would Love To Have Him Back via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 10:32 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on All-Star Ben Simmons reporting to the 76ers in Philadelphia on Monday night: es.pn/3FG3nFe – 10:32 PM
ESPN story on All-Star Ben Simmons reporting to the 76ers in Philadelphia on Monday night: es.pn/3FG3nFe – 10:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons could be at practice this week after he landed in Philly tonight #Sixers pic.twitter.com/KCCtN32BqI – 10:26 PM
Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons could be at practice this week after he landed in Philly tonight #Sixers pic.twitter.com/KCCtN32BqI – 10:26 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers expects Ben Simmons to be back with the team later this week: pic.twitter.com/ChE5CHl7Vw – 10:25 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers expects Ben Simmons to be back with the team later this week: pic.twitter.com/ChE5CHl7Vw – 10:25 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers jokes and says that he’s gonna call @Adrian Wojnarowski to find out what’s going on regarding Ben Simmons after tonight’s game. – 10:25 PM
Doc Rivers jokes and says that he’s gonna call @Adrian Wojnarowski to find out what’s going on regarding Ben Simmons after tonight’s game. – 10:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers on the latest Ben Simmons story development: “I’m gonna call @Adrian Wojnarowski and find out what’s going on” – 10:25 PM
Doc Rivers on the latest Ben Simmons story development: “I’m gonna call @Adrian Wojnarowski and find out what’s going on” – 10:25 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 115-104. I double checked my typing this time.
Furkan Korkmaz (27) and Isaiah Joe (20) led the way, with Embiid dropping 14 in an 8 minute run. Ben Simmons has landing in Philly and taken a covid test. Things are about to get interesting. – 10:15 PM
Final: Sixers win 115-104. I double checked my typing this time.
Furkan Korkmaz (27) and Isaiah Joe (20) led the way, with Embiid dropping 14 in an 8 minute run. Ben Simmons has landing in Philly and taken a covid test. Things are about to get interesting. – 10:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers win, 115-104. Ben Simmons back in Philadelphia. A million other things going on in sports. Interesting night. – 10:15 PM
Sixers win, 115-104. Ben Simmons back in Philadelphia. A million other things going on in sports. Interesting night. – 10:15 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
In our preview of the Eastern Conference, @RandyBSP asked me where I thought Ben Simmons would be… And it looks like I was right! #BackSportsPage #NBA
open.spotify.com/episode/3Q32Wp… – 10:13 PM
In our preview of the Eastern Conference, @RandyBSP asked me where I thought Ben Simmons would be… And it looks like I was right! #BackSportsPage #NBA
open.spotify.com/episode/3Q32Wp… – 10:13 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 73, Sixers 100
Kevin Durant (23 PTS, 7 REBS), James Harden (21 PTS, 4 ASTS) and the Nets are down bad. Despite not having Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, the Sixers are running up the score while having their way with Brooklyn defensively. – 9:45 PM
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 73, Sixers 100
Kevin Durant (23 PTS, 7 REBS), James Harden (21 PTS, 4 ASTS) and the Nets are down bad. Despite not having Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, the Sixers are running up the score while having their way with Brooklyn defensively. – 9:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons arrived in Philly today to take his COVID-19 test. #Sixers – 9:40 PM
Ben Simmons arrived in Philly today to take his COVID-19 test. #Sixers – 9:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and took a Covid-19 test — as required by NBA protocol, sources tell ESPN. – 9:36 PM
Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and took a Covid-19 test — as required by NBA protocol, sources tell ESPN. – 9:36 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Another small “Fuck Ben Simmons” chant tonight during the TV timeout, didn’t gain much momentum – 9:33 PM
Another small “Fuck Ben Simmons” chant tonight during the TV timeout, didn’t gain much momentum – 9:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I don’t even have the words for the first half I just saw out of the Nets. Yes it’s preseason, but it shouldn’t be this ugly.
Nets down 68-49 in Philadelphia at the half. The Sixers are missing Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris. Missing players aren’t an excuse. – 9:03 PM
I don’t even have the words for the first half I just saw out of the Nets. Yes it’s preseason, but it shouldn’t be this ugly.
Nets down 68-49 in Philadelphia at the half. The Sixers are missing Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris. Missing players aren’t an excuse. – 9:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Dominant opening eight minutes from Joel Embiid tonight against the Nets. 14 points and 3 assists, staking Philly to a 30-18 lead, and doing whatever he wants offensively. Sixers might be down a few guys – including, obviously, Ben Simmons – but Embiid looks regular season-ready. – 8:22 PM
Dominant opening eight minutes from Joel Embiid tonight against the Nets. 14 points and 3 assists, staking Philly to a 30-18 lead, and doing whatever he wants offensively. Sixers might be down a few guys – including, obviously, Ben Simmons – but Embiid looks regular season-ready. – 8:22 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA story: Doc Rivers repeats that #Sixers want Ben Simmons back with team amid reports it could happen later this week, though Rivers won’t get into the details of his ‘good’ discussions with agent Rich Paul: bit.ly/30i9gsc #76ers pic.twitter.com/3WVrQzDZjO – 7:35 PM
Updated #NBA story: Doc Rivers repeats that #Sixers want Ben Simmons back with team amid reports it could happen later this week, though Rivers won’t get into the details of his ‘good’ discussions with agent Rich Paul: bit.ly/30i9gsc #76ers pic.twitter.com/3WVrQzDZjO – 7:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers (rightfully) wouldn’t detail any convos he has had with Rich Paul, but the head coach expects Ben Simmons to play and be accepted by his teammates whenever he returns
phillyvoice.com/doc-rivers-ben… – 7:33 PM
Doc Rivers (rightfully) wouldn’t detail any convos he has had with Rich Paul, but the head coach expects Ben Simmons to play and be accepted by his teammates whenever he returns
phillyvoice.com/doc-rivers-ben… – 7:33 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Sixers Game:
▪️Kevin Durant is fresh off of scoring a team-high 18 points versus the Bucks. He did it in 23 minutes too.
▪️Ben Simmons is out for Philadelphia.
▪️Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge are out for Brooklyn. – 7:31 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Sixers Game:
▪️Kevin Durant is fresh off of scoring a team-high 18 points versus the Bucks. He did it in 23 minutes too.
▪️Ben Simmons is out for Philadelphia.
▪️Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge are out for Brooklyn. – 7:31 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers reacts to the Ben Simmons news as he gets set to possibly return to Philadelphia #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/11/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:47 PM
Doc Rivers reacts to the Ben Simmons news as he gets set to possibly return to Philadelphia #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/11/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: “Like we said from Day 1, we want him back… Have talked to just Rich Paul… Think it always works out one way or another… When, if he comes, he’ll be ready to play.” pic.twitter.com/7HojKnH3ZJ – 6:36 PM
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: “Like we said from Day 1, we want him back… Have talked to just Rich Paul… Think it always works out one way or another… When, if he comes, he’ll be ready to play.” pic.twitter.com/7HojKnH3ZJ – 6:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons’ looming return to the Sixers: ““We’ve said from Day 1 what we wanted. That we would love to get him back. Other than that, honestly there’s nothing to report. … Our position hasn’t changed at all.” – 6:35 PM
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons’ looming return to the Sixers: ““We’ve said from Day 1 what we wanted. That we would love to get him back. Other than that, honestly there’s nothing to report. … Our position hasn’t changed at all.” – 6:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
After fielding nothing but Ben Simmons questions for the first 5 minutes of his pregame presser Doc Rivers says “You guys know we have a game tonight, right?” 😂 – 6:21 PM
After fielding nothing but Ben Simmons questions for the first 5 minutes of his pregame presser Doc Rivers says “You guys know we have a game tonight, right?” 😂 – 6:21 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers doesn’t believe there will be a locker room issue if Ben Simmons returns. Says the #Sixers just want to win and Simmons helps with that. – 6:20 PM
Doc Rivers doesn’t believe there will be a locker room issue if Ben Simmons returns. Says the #Sixers just want to win and Simmons helps with that. – 6:20 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says the Sixers’ “position hasn’t changed at all” on Ben Simmons and that the team still wants him back.
Rivers says the Sixers have had “very good conversations” with Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, but doesn’t give details on those conversations. – 6:19 PM
Doc Rivers says the Sixers’ “position hasn’t changed at all” on Ben Simmons and that the team still wants him back.
Rivers says the Sixers have had “very good conversations” with Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, but doesn’t give details on those conversations. – 6:19 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers, on the progression towards Ben Simmons returning to the team. “We’ve said from Day 1 what we wanted, that we wanted him back.”
Rivers says he hasn’t spoken Simmons directly, just Rich Paul. Said they’ve always had good conversations. – 6:19 PM
Doc Rivers, on the progression towards Ben Simmons returning to the team. “We’ve said from Day 1 what we wanted, that we wanted him back.”
Rivers says he hasn’t spoken Simmons directly, just Rich Paul. Said they’ve always had good conversations. – 6:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says that from “day one we’ve said what we wanted” — that they want Ben Simmons back. “Our position hasn’t changed at all.” Says he’s talked to Rich Paul, and not Simmons, so far, but that conversations have “gone well” throughout this process. – 6:18 PM
Doc Rivers says that from “day one we’ve said what we wanted” — that they want Ben Simmons back. “Our position hasn’t changed at all.” Says he’s talked to Rich Paul, and not Simmons, so far, but that conversations have “gone well” throughout this process. – 6:18 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says there is nothing new to report on the Ben Simmons situation. Makes it clear the #Sixers still want him back at this point. – 6:17 PM
Doc Rivers says there is nothing new to report on the Ben Simmons situation. Makes it clear the #Sixers still want him back at this point. – 6:17 PM
More on this storyline
League sources say that Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, San Antonio and Toronto (in alphabetical order) have been the most determined suitors for Simmons since last season ended. Morey doesn’t appear to possess anywhere near the leverage in trade talks to demand the level of star he hopes will ultimately headline what the Sixers get in return for Simmons — namely Portland’s Damian Lillard — but from the start he’s been in a far stronger position than Simmons. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 12, 2021
Has Ben Simmons been a distraction? Are the Sixers prepared to accept him back into the locker room? Can you know the answers to these questions when he hasn’t spoken to certain power players in the organization since the season ended? Fair questions to ask, especially when Joel Embiid is one of the people who has been boxed out, as he admitted himself on Monday night. “I personally haven’t talked to him since the season ended. Obviously, I tried, but it wasn’t successful as a lot of my teammates have. It’s unfortunate the whole situation happened, but we’re a better team with him on the floor. I think there are going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward,” Embiid said. “We are professionals, we want to win. I want to win. He gives me the best chance to win, so that’s what I’m going to go with.” -via Philly Voice / October 12, 2021
“But as far as coming back and all that, we’ve made a few adjustments, and he’s just got to come in and buy in and we’re going to be fine. Last year we were the No. 1 seed. You just got to buy in and we’re going to be fine.” Save for Embiid’s extended rant on how the team has catered to Simmons with their roster-building moves, the Sixers’ players have said all the right things about welcoming Simmons back. There has been no mystery about their stance — the players have stated firmly that Simmons coming back is good for the organization and gives them a better chance to win than if he spends the season sitting in his new L.A. home. -via Philly Voice / October 12, 2021