Ricky Rubio considering a return to Spain?

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said today — because of the versatility of Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley, plus the desire to have Ricky Rubio play starter’s minutes — he is weighing the possibility of a nine-man rotation instead of the planned 10. – 3:48 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
My Ricky Rubio Series 1 debut @nbatopshot moment has been skyrocketing in value the last 24 hours. Is Top Shot gaining traction in Spain or is there something else I’m missing? pic.twitter.com/qnzBmnmway – 4:06 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Assists per 36 leaders in the preseason (min 30 total minutes):
Kyle Lowry – 18.4
Luka Doncic – 15.1
Chris Paul – 12.8
Ricky Rubio – 10.7
Nikola Jokic – 10.2
Alex Caruso – 10.1
Cam Payne – 10.1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10.1
LaMelo Ball – 9.9
D’Angelo Russell – 9.8 – 9:58 AM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs-Bulls all knotted up at 52-apiece at H; CLE, 52%FG but 11 TO; teams, combined 7-25 3ptFG; Allen, 10pts, 5-7FG, team-hi 6reb; Rubio, 9pts, game-hi 9asst; Markakanen, 9pts, 4-6FG; Cedi, 8pts, 4-5FG. pic.twitter.com/KX0ev1kXzF – 8:16 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio already with 8 assists in 11 minutes in this spot start. Last year, when Darius Garland was out of the lineup, the Cavs were using Damyean Dotson, Yogi Ferrell and some other dudes I can’t remember at point guard. – 7:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Ricky Rubio already has four assists here in the first five minutes. He has such a way of finding guys for open looks. – 7:18 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Starters for Bulls-Cavs tonight:
CHI — Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic
CLE — Ricky Rubio, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen – 6:47 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Collin Sexton and Darius Garland both out tonight for #Cavs v. Bulls; CLE will move Ricky Rubio and Lauri Markkanen into the starting five. – 5:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed that Darius Garland and Collin Sexton will not play tonight.
Starting five: Ricky Rubio, Lauri Markkanen, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Collin Sexton to miss tonight’s preseason game, moving Ricky Rubio and Lauri Markkanen into the starting lineup with Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen vs. Chicago, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/10/d… – 4:48 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Ricky Rubio has played 25 minutes next to just Darius Garland, 20 minutes next to Collin Sexton, five minutes with both, and 10 minutes with neither.
Per 36 preseason line of 19/4/8, and feels like he’s going to be close to 30 minutes. – 2:21 PM
The Spanish point guard will become a free agent after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. He is not yet thinking about the decisions to come, therefore not ruling out any possibility. “I am not thinking about that right now,” he pointed out replying to a question regarding a potential return to Europe, “At the end of the season, I will be a free agent and consider my options. The way I have played will determine my market value. Along with my family, we will assess the options and together take the next step.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 30, 2021
Dunkin With Wolves: Woj mentions Ricky Rubio as an option for the Lakers if they lose Dennis Schroder in free agency -via Twitter / July 25, 2021