Sekou Doumbouya heading to Lakers

Shams Charania: The Lakers are progressing toward a two-way deal with free agent forward Sekou Doumbouya, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Doumbouya was the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sekou Doumbouya cleared waivers today and is now an unrestricted free agent. – 8:15 PM
