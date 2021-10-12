Terance Mann agrees to two-year extension with Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann has agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract extension, ESPN’s The Undefeated has learned.
Source: Marc Spears @ ESPN
Source: Marc Spears @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Clippers agree to 2-year, $22M extension with Terance Mann
sportando.basketball/en/clippers-ag… – 1:27 PM
Clippers agree to 2-year, $22M extension with Terance Mann
sportando.basketball/en/clippers-ag… – 1:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Source confirmed that Clippers wing Terance Mann has agreed to a contract extension (with @Marc J. Spears first on the news).
Mann’s $1.9M option in 2022-23 is now fully guaranteed. Then the extension kicks in:
2023-24: $10,576,923
2024-25: $11,423,077 – 1:25 PM
Source confirmed that Clippers wing Terance Mann has agreed to a contract extension (with @Marc J. Spears first on the news).
Mann’s $1.9M option in 2022-23 is now fully guaranteed. Then the extension kicks in:
2023-24: $10,576,923
2024-25: $11,423,077 – 1:25 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Terance Mann has signed a contract extension with the Clippers, @espn and @TheUndefeated have learned. Read here for more details: es.pn/3v2XbT3 – 1:11 PM
Terance Mann has signed a contract extension with the Clippers, @espn and @TheUndefeated have learned. Read here for more details: es.pn/3v2XbT3 – 1:11 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Terance Mann on being an offense-creator: “Working on trying to find a healthy balance between the new step, offense and defensive minded. I still want to be one of the team’s best defenders and help on offense.” – 1:11 AM
Terance Mann on being an offense-creator: “Working on trying to find a healthy balance between the new step, offense and defensive minded. I still want to be one of the team’s best defenders and help on offense.” – 1:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann suggested that transition defense issues come down to having a greater sense of urgency – 1:09 AM
Terance Mann suggested that transition defense issues come down to having a greater sense of urgency – 1:09 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lines to end the Clips’ preseason finale:
Kennard: 18 pts, 5 reb, 5-12 FG, 4-9 on 3
Mann: 15 pts, 4 ast, 6-15 FG, 3-8 3s
Zubac: 10 points, 9 reb, 3 ast
Hartenstein: 6 pts, 4 blk, 3 ast, 5 reb
Giles: 4 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast
Bledsoe: 9 pts, 5 ast, 2 reb – 12:41 AM
Lines to end the Clips’ preseason finale:
Kennard: 18 pts, 5 reb, 5-12 FG, 4-9 on 3
Mann: 15 pts, 4 ast, 6-15 FG, 3-8 3s
Zubac: 10 points, 9 reb, 3 ast
Hartenstein: 6 pts, 4 blk, 3 ast, 5 reb
Giles: 4 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast
Bledsoe: 9 pts, 5 ast, 2 reb – 12:41 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Inland Empire fans are getting a show: Anthony Edwards got rookie Keon Johnson on a pump fake near the three-point arc and elevated for a huge dunk. Then T-Mann set up Keon Johnson for a wild transition dunk. – 11:34 PM
Inland Empire fans are getting a show: Anthony Edwards got rookie Keon Johnson on a pump fake near the three-point arc and elevated for a huge dunk. Then T-Mann set up Keon Johnson for a wild transition dunk. – 11:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jay Scrubb ends first quarter with a steal and slam to give Clippers a 30-27 lead. Terance Mann leads all scorers with 10 points, making a couple 3s. – 11:08 PM
Jay Scrubb ends first quarter with a steal and slam to give Clippers a 30-27 lead. Terance Mann leads all scorers with 10 points, making a couple 3s. – 11:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue has said he’ll stagger either Bledsoe or Reggie’s minutes to ensure the 2nd unit has a lead guard. This Bled-Mann-Kennard-Batum-Zu Clippers lineup, with the exception of Zubac, is a preview of how Bledsoe could look running with this group. – 10:53 PM
Ty Lue has said he’ll stagger either Bledsoe or Reggie’s minutes to ensure the 2nd unit has a lead guard. This Bled-Mann-Kennard-Batum-Zu Clippers lineup, with the exception of Zubac, is a preview of how Bledsoe could look running with this group. – 10:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
One thing is for sure, Terance Mann will challenge your jump shot.
Anthony Edwards thought he had a side step 3, but Mann got a hand up and blocked it, leading to a run out layup.
Eric Bledsoe has 4 dimes to take the preseason lead from Isaiah Hartenstein, btw…
LAC up 16-12 – 10:49 PM
One thing is for sure, Terance Mann will challenge your jump shot.
Anthony Edwards thought he had a side step 3, but Mann got a hand up and blocked it, leading to a run out layup.
Eric Bledsoe has 4 dimes to take the preseason lead from Isaiah Hartenstein, btw…
LAC up 16-12 – 10:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers announce their starting lineup for tonight and no PG. Ty Lue said he was planning to start Paul George but they will go with Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Luke Kennard and Eric Bledsoe. – 10:06 PM
Clippers announce their starting lineup for tonight and no PG. Ty Lue said he was planning to start Paul George but they will go with Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Luke Kennard and Eric Bledsoe. – 10:06 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Starters for LAC vs. MIN
LAC
Terance Mann
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Eric Bledsoe
MIN
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Karl-Anthony Towns
Malik Beasley
D’Angelo Russell – 10:05 PM
Starters for LAC vs. MIN
LAC
Terance Mann
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Eric Bledsoe
MIN
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Karl-Anthony Towns
Malik Beasley
D’Angelo Russell – 10:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tonight’s Clippers starters:
Terance Mann
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Eric Bledsoe – 10:05 PM
Tonight’s Clippers starters:
Terance Mann
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Eric Bledsoe – 10:05 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Mann…the @the_raptor never misses a moment….. pic.twitter.com/g9IQlDtgRU – 8:46 PM
Mann…the @the_raptor never misses a moment….. pic.twitter.com/g9IQlDtgRU – 8:46 PM
More on this storyline
Bobby Marks: The Clippers were facing a big tax hit on a new Mann contract in 2022-23 (was likely going to be a restricted FA). The contract now starts in 2023-24 ($1.9M team option was exercised) and gives Mann $22M in guaranteed money. A win for both sides. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / October 12, 2021
“It is with tremendous honor and pride that I sign this extension with the Clippers,” Mann told The Undefeated in a statement. “The faith and commitment in my development and contribution thus far will provide me the motivation I need as I continue to be a pivotal part of our championship run. I want to thank the front office for this opportunity to remain a part of the Clipper Nation. I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for believing me and allowing me to grow both on and off the court.” -via ESPN / October 12, 2021