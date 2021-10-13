Cavaliers sign Ed Davis

Chris Fedor: #Cavs are signing forward Ed Davis to a contract; Also signing Justin James to their training camp roster.
#Cavs sign Ed Davis to one-year, non-guaranteed deal. A source says J.B. Bickerstaff pushed for the signing, as Davis is considered one of the most well-respected locker-room guys and mentors in the league
