Landry Shamet extension: 50 percent chance it happens

Michael Scotto: The Suns and Landry Shamet have had an ongoing dialogue about a possible extension, HoopsHype has learned. One source I spoke to categorized an extension as “50-50” by the deadline.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Phoenix Suns 2021-22 player season previews: Landry Shamet looks to expand his bag – bit.ly/30ePcXz via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/fsCND4h6S3 – 8:02 PM
Phoenix Suns 2021-22 player season previews: Landry Shamet looks to expand his bag – bit.ly/30ePcXz via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/fsCND4h6S3 – 8:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For the latest @PHNX_Suns player preview, I wrote about Landry Shamet, who’s looking to expand his bag this season in more ways than one: bit.ly/30ePcXz – 1:02 PM
For the latest @PHNX_Suns player preview, I wrote about Landry Shamet, who’s looking to expand his bag this season in more ways than one: bit.ly/30ePcXz – 1:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet finished with 13 points (3-of-5 on 3s), three rebounds, a steal, a turnover and no assists in #Suns preseason win Sunday at #Lakers.
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/nBAKFge80V – 10:56 AM
Landry Shamet finished with 13 points (3-of-5 on 3s), three rebounds, a steal, a turnover and no assists in #Suns preseason win Sunday at #Lakers.
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/nBAKFge80V – 10:56 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Shooters like Landry Shamet can turn a normal semi-transition possession into this pic.twitter.com/MQyCxQeHHq – 10:14 PM
Shooters like Landry Shamet can turn a normal semi-transition possession into this pic.twitter.com/MQyCxQeHHq – 10:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Courtside NBA has #Suns starting Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton. Same lineup in win Wednesday over #Lakers.
Devin Booker out.
Lakers: Russell Westbrook, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan. LeBron James out. – 9:31 PM
Courtside NBA has #Suns starting Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton. Same lineup in win Wednesday over #Lakers.
Devin Booker out.
Lakers: Russell Westbrook, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan. LeBron James out. – 9:31 PM
More on this storyline