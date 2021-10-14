Nets open to significant offers for Kyrie Irving?

Shams Charania: I think rival teams right now feel that Brooklyn is at least open to hearing any types of significant offers. I think everything’s on the table at this point.
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Updated Nets’ MVP odds @BetMGM
Kevin Durant (+700) 7.1% tickets, 5.3% handle
James Harden (+2000) 4.8% tickets, 6.6% handle
Kyrie Irving (+4000) 0.3% tickets, 0.0% handle – 9:42 AM
Updated Nets’ MVP odds @BetMGM
Kevin Durant (+700) 7.1% tickets, 5.3% handle
James Harden (+2000) 4.8% tickets, 6.6% handle
Kyrie Irving (+4000) 0.3% tickets, 0.0% handle – 9:42 AM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Kyrie Irving being praised by vaccinated right wingers who otherwise wanted him to “shut up and dribble”…. pic.twitter.com/DmK02fYdyo – 9:29 AM
Kyrie Irving being praised by vaccinated right wingers who otherwise wanted him to “shut up and dribble”…. pic.twitter.com/DmK02fYdyo – 9:29 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
So Kyrie is saying he’s not anti-vax, he just doesn’t like being told what to do. – 9:11 AM
So Kyrie is saying he’s not anti-vax, he just doesn’t like being told what to do. – 9:11 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have decided not to play Kyrie Irving until he can be a full time player again.
@Howard Beck tells @Rick Kamla why he thinks this is the right move for the team. pic.twitter.com/wenx7KbjyZ – 9:00 AM
The Brooklyn Nets have decided not to play Kyrie Irving until he can be a full time player again.
@Howard Beck tells @Rick Kamla why he thinks this is the right move for the team. pic.twitter.com/wenx7KbjyZ – 9:00 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Kyrie Irving says he won’t retire, says he will be ‘ready to play’
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:49 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
Kyrie Irving says he won’t retire, says he will be ‘ready to play’
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:49 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
A mention of Kyrie has brought out claims of Nazi, poisons, debunked theories. I just spent 2 weeks in Costa Rica where it’s listed as a “Do not travel” risk because of low vaccine availability. … (1/2) – 8:49 AM
A mention of Kyrie has brought out claims of Nazi, poisons, debunked theories. I just spent 2 weeks in Costa Rica where it’s listed as a “Do not travel” risk because of low vaccine availability. … (1/2) – 8:49 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
From last night: Kyrie Irving says vaccine refusal is about doing what’s best for him, even with consequences such as losing salary and the chance to chase a championship with the Nets.
apnews.com/article/corona… – 8:28 AM
From last night: Kyrie Irving says vaccine refusal is about doing what’s best for him, even with consequences such as losing salary and the chance to chase a championship with the Nets.
apnews.com/article/corona… – 8:28 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
He can make his choices, but Kyrie’s IG Live was filled with a lot of disingenuous and hard to believe claims. But I think I can answer this one – all his teammates and 96% of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/LKLoYXAfVP – 8:23 AM
He can make his choices, but Kyrie’s IG Live was filled with a lot of disingenuous and hard to believe claims. But I think I can answer this one – all his teammates and 96% of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/LKLoYXAfVP – 8:23 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Irving: It’s not being anti-vax, I haven’t hurt anybody, I haven’t committed a crime
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:58 AM
Irving: It’s not being anti-vax, I haven’t hurt anybody, I haven’t committed a crime
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:58 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Nobody need agree with Kyrie Irving and what he is doing, but the guy certainly has the courage of his convictions. Let’s not forget that he has a right, as an American, to refuse a vaccine. – 4:13 AM
Nobody need agree with Kyrie Irving and what he is doing, but the guy certainly has the courage of his convictions. Let’s not forget that he has a right, as an American, to refuse a vaccine. – 4:13 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Deciphering The Latest Kyrie Irving Machinations shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 3:40 AM
Deciphering The Latest Kyrie Irving Machinations shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 3:40 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving: It’s crazy times that we’re in. I haven’t hurt anybody. I haven’t committed a crime
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 2:25 AM
Kyrie Irving: It’s crazy times that we’re in. I haven’t hurt anybody. I haven’t committed a crime
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 2:25 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving: ‘It’s just really about being true to what feels good for me’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/14/kyr… – 1:53 AM
Kyrie Irving: ‘It’s just really about being true to what feels good for me’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/14/kyr… – 1:53 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story — After Nets send him home, Kyrie Irving breaks silence on decision to remain unvaccinated: ‘It’s bigger than the game’ @PostSports wapo.st/3iVjIwf pic.twitter.com/2J3yRzmNEv – 1:50 AM
Story — After Nets send him home, Kyrie Irving breaks silence on decision to remain unvaccinated: ‘It’s bigger than the game’ @PostSports wapo.st/3iVjIwf pic.twitter.com/2J3yRzmNEv – 1:50 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving breaks silence on retirement talk, vaccine mandate #Nets nypost.com/2021/10/14/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @GJoyce9 – 1:45 AM
Kyrie Irving breaks silence on retirement talk, vaccine mandate #Nets nypost.com/2021/10/14/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @GJoyce9 – 1:45 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie Irving says he isn’t retiring, will stay ready and is “still uncertain about a lot of things and that is OK.” But he chooses to remain unvaccinated: “This is my life…this is one body that I get here. And you are telling me what to do with my body” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:32 AM
Kyrie Irving says he isn’t retiring, will stay ready and is “still uncertain about a lot of things and that is OK.” But he chooses to remain unvaccinated: “This is my life…this is one body that I get here. And you are telling me what to do with my body” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:32 AM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Say what you want about Kyrie, but there’s no question he’s going to be unbearably annoying about this before eventually getting vaccinated halfway through the season. – 12:48 AM
Say what you want about Kyrie, but there’s no question he’s going to be unbearably annoying about this before eventually getting vaccinated halfway through the season. – 12:48 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Ali took a stand against lives being lost.
Kyrie is taking a stand against lives being saved.
Comparing them is profoundly dumb. – 12:29 AM
Ali took a stand against lives being lost.
Kyrie is taking a stand against lives being saved.
Comparing them is profoundly dumb. – 12:29 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie mentions there was some sort of promise for exemption.
“This wasn’t an issue before the season started.” pic.twitter.com/0R7c92uKDW – 11:59 PM
Kyrie mentions there was some sort of promise for exemption.
“This wasn’t an issue before the season started.” pic.twitter.com/0R7c92uKDW – 11:59 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving on Instagram: “Don’t believe that I’m retiring. Don’t believe that I’m gonna give up this game for a vaccine mandate or staying unvaccinated.” Irving suggests, prior to season, he was under impression he’d get exemption. His full comments: youtube.com/watch?v=TkCbIi… – 11:54 PM
Kyrie Irving on Instagram: “Don’t believe that I’m retiring. Don’t believe that I’m gonna give up this game for a vaccine mandate or staying unvaccinated.” Irving suggests, prior to season, he was under impression he’d get exemption. His full comments: youtube.com/watch?v=TkCbIi… – 11:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on IG Live: “We just came out of one of the craziest pandemics of all time, and you’re telling me to think rationally.” A lot to unpack in there, most of all the use of the past tense. Folks still dying out here. #Nets #NBA – 11:50 PM
Kyrie Irving on IG Live: “We just came out of one of the craziest pandemics of all time, and you’re telling me to think rationally.” A lot to unpack in there, most of all the use of the past tense. Folks still dying out here. #Nets #NBA – 11:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
As much as people were saying that in order for Kyrie to give “voice to the voiceless,” he needed to actually speak, the reality is nothing will come from him talking other than confused, bad advice to people who haven’t already banked generational wealth. AK – 11:37 PM
As much as people were saying that in order for Kyrie to give “voice to the voiceless,” he needed to actually speak, the reality is nothing will come from him talking other than confused, bad advice to people who haven’t already banked generational wealth. AK – 11:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
It would be great if we don’t have to hear from Kyrie and his reasons for not wanting to get the vaccine anymore. Nothing he says is worthwhile and meaningful on the topic to actually engage with. – 11:24 PM
It would be great if we don’t have to hear from Kyrie and his reasons for not wanting to get the vaccine anymore. Nothing he says is worthwhile and meaningful on the topic to actually engage with. – 11:24 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Basketball is wild because the fact that Kyrie values his meandering, incoherent solo act over contributing to something larger than himself has been apparent for years to anyone who has watched him hoop – 11:21 PM
Basketball is wild because the fact that Kyrie values his meandering, incoherent solo act over contributing to something larger than himself has been apparent for years to anyone who has watched him hoop – 11:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving: “Nobody’s hijacking this voice. And see if they play this on their TV channels & see if they play this actual truth somewhere before you start talking about me & what Im doing with my life. And no Im not retiring, and no Im not leaving this game like this.” #Nets – 11:19 PM
Kyrie Irving: “Nobody’s hijacking this voice. And see if they play this on their TV channels & see if they play this actual truth somewhere before you start talking about me & what Im doing with my life. And no Im not retiring, and no Im not leaving this game like this.” #Nets – 11:19 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kyrie Irving address his stance on not getting the vaccine on IG Live: “It’s about choosing what’s best for you. You think I really want to lose money? You think I really want to give up on my dream to go after a championship? You think I really just want to give up my job?” pic.twitter.com/cYHCWGbnCo – 11:16 PM
Kyrie Irving address his stance on not getting the vaccine on IG Live: “It’s about choosing what’s best for you. You think I really want to lose money? You think I really want to give up on my dream to go after a championship? You think I really just want to give up my job?” pic.twitter.com/cYHCWGbnCo – 11:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on IG Live: “Its reality that in order to be in New York City, in order to be on the team I have to be vaccinated. I chose to be unvaccinated. And that was my choice. And I would ask y’all just to respect that choice.” #nets #nba – 11:14 PM
Kyrie Irving on IG Live: “Its reality that in order to be in New York City, in order to be on the team I have to be vaccinated. I chose to be unvaccinated. And that was my choice. And I would ask y’all just to respect that choice.” #nets #nba – 11:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kyrie Irving: “No, I’m not retiring, and no, I’m not going and leaving this game like this. There’s still so much more work to do, and there’s still so many more other youngins to inspire. Because I know they want to be better than me.” – 11:12 PM
Kyrie Irving: “No, I’m not retiring, and no, I’m not going and leaving this game like this. There’s still so much more work to do, and there’s still so many more other youngins to inspire. Because I know they want to be better than me.” – 11:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I will never, ever, ever forgive those who, once they realized they could make this into a wedge issue, willingly fanned the flames of vaccine skepticism for their own personal, financial gain.
(Not talking about Kyrie here. Politicians, media, “influencers”, etc). – 11:10 PM
I will never, ever, ever forgive those who, once they realized they could make this into a wedge issue, willingly fanned the flames of vaccine skepticism for their own personal, financial gain.
(Not talking about Kyrie here. Politicians, media, “influencers”, etc). – 11:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving says on Instagram Live that he’s not retiring, is unvaccinated, doesn’t want to be giving up the money he is to sit out, preaches unity and respect for his decision. – 11:07 PM
Kyrie Irving says on Instagram Live that he’s not retiring, is unvaccinated, doesn’t want to be giving up the money he is to sit out, preaches unity and respect for his decision. – 11:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie on IG: “I chose to be unvaccinated and that is my choice and I would ask you to respect (it).” He says it is not a political thing or about the NBA and adds that he will stay ready to rejoin the team and go after a championship. He adds, “And no, I’m not retiring.” – 11:07 PM
Kyrie on IG: “I chose to be unvaccinated and that is my choice and I would ask you to respect (it).” He says it is not a political thing or about the NBA and adds that he will stay ready to rejoin the team and go after a championship. He adds, “And no, I’m not retiring.” – 11:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie: “No, I’m not retiring and no, I’m not leaving this game like this.” – 11:07 PM
Kyrie: “No, I’m not retiring and no, I’m not leaving this game like this.” – 11:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on IG Live: “I’m doing what’s best for me. I know the consequences here, and if it means that I’m demonized, I’m sure that that’s just what it is. That’s the role I play. But I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream.” #Nets #NBA – 11:07 PM
Kyrie Irving on IG Live: “I’m doing what’s best for me. I know the consequences here, and if it means that I’m demonized, I’m sure that that’s just what it is. That’s the role I play. But I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream.” #Nets #NBA – 11:07 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving on Instagram: “You think I really want to give up on my dream to go after a championship? You think I really just want to just give up my job? You think I want to sit at home and not go after the things with my teammates that I’ve been able to grow and learn with?” pic.twitter.com/pZjfg2PTAL – 11:06 PM
Kyrie Irving on Instagram: “You think I really want to give up on my dream to go after a championship? You think I really just want to just give up my job? You think I want to sit at home and not go after the things with my teammates that I’ve been able to grow and learn with?” pic.twitter.com/pZjfg2PTAL – 11:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie: “They’re trying to use me as an example, for some odd reason.” – 11:05 PM
Kyrie: “They’re trying to use me as an example, for some odd reason.” – 11:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie on IG: “I love this game. But sometimes you really got to make choices that ultimately can affect that. It is unfortunate but that is where we are at in 2021… it is bigger than the game… they are trying to use me as an example for some odd reason. I will be OK.” – 11:05 PM
Kyrie on IG: “I love this game. But sometimes you really got to make choices that ultimately can affect that. It is unfortunate but that is where we are at in 2021… it is bigger than the game… they are trying to use me as an example for some odd reason. I will be OK.” – 11:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie: “I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream over this mandate. I didn’t expect that going into the season. Come on now. I love this game. But sometimes you’ve got to make choices that can ultimately affect that.” – 11:04 PM
Kyrie: “I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream over this mandate. I didn’t expect that going into the season. Come on now. I love this game. But sometimes you’ve got to make choices that can ultimately affect that.” – 11:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie back up on IG: “Right now we got to stand together and not divided. Do what is best for you but I am not an advocate for either side. I am doing what is best for me. I know the consequences here.” – 11:03 PM
Kyrie back up on IG: “Right now we got to stand together and not divided. Do what is best for you but I am not an advocate for either side. I am doing what is best for me. I know the consequences here.” – 11:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving says on Instagram Live that he’s against vaccines being mandated, as they are for Nets players in NYC, but he’s not ‘anti-vax.’ Irving also says, ‘Don’t believe that I’m retiring” due to vaccine mandate. – 11:03 PM
Kyrie Irving says on Instagram Live that he’s against vaccines being mandated, as they are for Nets players in NYC, but he’s not ‘anti-vax.’ Irving also says, ‘Don’t believe that I’m retiring” due to vaccine mandate. – 11:03 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
We are going to Overtime at the same time as Kyrie’s IG LIVE audio is messing up – 11:03 PM
We are going to Overtime at the same time as Kyrie’s IG LIVE audio is messing up – 11:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie on IG: “It is not about the money. It is about choosing what is best for you. Do you really think I want to lose money and give up on a dream to win a championship?” He reiterates this is not about the Nets or any one thing before having technical difficulties with his IG. – 11:01 PM
Kyrie on IG: “It is not about the money. It is about choosing what is best for you. Do you really think I want to lose money and give up on a dream to win a championship?” He reiterates this is not about the Nets or any one thing before having technical difficulties with his IG. – 11:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My only gripe is that Kyrie could have told us all this on Media Day. – 11:00 PM
My only gripe is that Kyrie could have told us all this on Media Day. – 11:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Concerning the vaccine, Kyrie Irving says he’s not gonna be used in some agenda… – 11:00 PM
Concerning the vaccine, Kyrie Irving says he’s not gonna be used in some agenda… – 11:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie Irving, on Instagram Live tonight, says “now isn’t the time to be divided and use me as an example that I don’t want to be used as.” – 10:58 PM
Kyrie Irving, on Instagram Live tonight, says “now isn’t the time to be divided and use me as an example that I don’t want to be used as.” – 10:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ted Cruz last year, when some NBA players were speaking about social justice and the civil rights of minorities:
Shut up dribble.
Ted Cruz this year, when some NBA players speak out an issue he happens to support, which could benefit him politically:
I stand with Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/SspGoMEALm – 10:55 PM
Ted Cruz last year, when some NBA players were speaking about social justice and the civil rights of minorities:
Shut up dribble.
Ted Cruz this year, when some NBA players speak out an issue he happens to support, which could benefit him politically:
I stand with Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/SspGoMEALm – 10:55 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving discussed retirement rumors on Instagram LIVE. pic.twitter.com/4b8d18c1jG – 10:51 PM
Kyrie Irving discussed retirement rumors on Instagram LIVE. pic.twitter.com/4b8d18c1jG – 10:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie on IG: “Nobody should be forced to do anything with their bodies. You only get one of these. If you choose to get vaccinated, I support you. Do what is best for you but that doesn’t mean go around and judging people.” – 10:49 PM
Kyrie on IG: “Nobody should be forced to do anything with their bodies. You only get one of these. If you choose to get vaccinated, I support you. Do what is best for you but that doesn’t mean go around and judging people.” – 10:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie on IG: “I’m a human being. I have emotions, feelings and thoughts. It is not about being anti-vax or one side or the other…if I am going to be demonized for having more questions and taking time to make a decision with my life, that is what it is. I know the consequences” – 10:48 PM
Kyrie on IG: “I’m a human being. I have emotions, feelings and thoughts. It is not about being anti-vax or one side or the other…if I am going to be demonized for having more questions and taking time to make a decision with my life, that is what it is. I know the consequences” – 10:48 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
“Don’t believe I’m retiring, don’t believe I’m giving up this game for a vaccine mandate.”
– @Kyrie Irving on Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/8pWkieZ9KP – 10:48 PM
“Don’t believe I’m retiring, don’t believe I’m giving up this game for a vaccine mandate.”
– @Kyrie Irving on Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/8pWkieZ9KP – 10:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I’m watching Kyrie Irving’s Instagram Live and am contemplating whether or not I will live tweet some quotes from it – 10:47 PM
I’m watching Kyrie Irving’s Instagram Live and am contemplating whether or not I will live tweet some quotes from it – 10:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Someone tell Kyrie Irving to shut the f*** up, the WNBA Finals are on – 10:46 PM
Someone tell Kyrie Irving to shut the f*** up, the WNBA Finals are on – 10:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nets no longer offering Kyrie Irving $187M contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/13/rep… – 9:46 PM
Report: Nets no longer offering Kyrie Irving $187M contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/13/rep… – 9:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Steve Nash to be ‘fluid’ with lineups in Kyrie Irving’s absence nypost.com/2021/10/13/net… via @nypostsports teammate @GJoyce9 – 9:24 PM
#Nets‘ Steve Nash to be ‘fluid’ with lineups in Kyrie Irving’s absence nypost.com/2021/10/13/net… via @nypostsports teammate @GJoyce9 – 9:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Life without Kyrie Irving officially begins for #Nets nypost.com/2021/10/13/lif… via @nypostsports teammate @GJoyce9 – 9:24 PM
Life without Kyrie Irving officially begins for #Nets nypost.com/2021/10/13/lif… via @nypostsports teammate @GJoyce9 – 9:24 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
The Nets Reportedly Won’t Offer Kyrie Irving An $186M Extension Due To COVID-19 Vaccine Holdout via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 9:17 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
The Nets Reportedly Won’t Offer Kyrie Irving An $186M Extension Due To COVID-19 Vaccine Holdout via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 9:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Last year the Nets were 4-1 in the regular season w/Kevin Durant and James Harden and no Kyrie Irving. Maybe that’s why Brooklyn is still the Vegas favorites to win it all a day after Irving was sidelined. Today’s story on the Nets moving on without him: theathletic.com/2887684/2021/1… – 8:00 PM
Last year the Nets were 4-1 in the regular season w/Kevin Durant and James Harden and no Kyrie Irving. Maybe that’s why Brooklyn is still the Vegas favorites to win it all a day after Irving was sidelined. Today’s story on the Nets moving on without him: theathletic.com/2887684/2021/1… – 8:00 PM
Marcus Morris @MookMorris2
I don’t know how some of these dudes be on television, I can’t even watch that shit. Literally say anything for fame and money it’s sad. I’m wit @Kyrie Irving keep being you my brother. – 7:46 PM
I don’t know how some of these dudes be on television, I can’t even watch that shit. Literally say anything for fame and money it’s sad. I’m wit @Kyrie Irving keep being you my brother. – 7:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan is back! Will Kyrie Return? What’s the Simmons Endgame? Preseason Projection Disagreements w/ @John Hollinger: hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/will-… – 7:10 PM
Hollinger & Duncan is back! Will Kyrie Return? What’s the Simmons Endgame? Preseason Projection Disagreements w/ @John Hollinger: hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/will-… – 7:10 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 37 – Andrew, Pro and Ethan discuss the rumours around Kyrie Irving and if he would actually retire if forced to get vaccinated in order to play.
Listen to it here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #KyrieIrving #Nets #Vaccine pic.twitter.com/AnT0mHalpu – 6:13 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 37 – Andrew, Pro and Ethan discuss the rumours around Kyrie Irving and if he would actually retire if forced to get vaccinated in order to play.
Listen to it here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #KyrieIrving #Nets #Vaccine pic.twitter.com/AnT0mHalpu – 6:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Who steps up in Kyrie Irving’s absence? A look at the Nets’ different options with less than a week to go before the opener in Milwaukee:
“I haven’t made any firm decisions,” said Steve Nash. “I think it’s something that’s kind of fluid.” #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:49 PM
Who steps up in Kyrie Irving’s absence? A look at the Nets’ different options with less than a week to go before the opener in Milwaukee:
“I haven’t made any firm decisions,” said Steve Nash. “I think it’s something that’s kind of fluid.” #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:49 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON NBA INSIDER @adaniels33 on the situation in Brooklyn
Why the Brooklyn Nets Chose to Play Without Kyrie Irving | NBA Insider A… youtu.be/yQzyJ7Bh7D0 via @YouTube – 5:41 PM
LOCKED ON NBA INSIDER @adaniels33 on the situation in Brooklyn
Why the Brooklyn Nets Chose to Play Without Kyrie Irving | NBA Insider A… youtu.be/yQzyJ7Bh7D0 via @YouTube – 5:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Can confirm that the #Nets haven’t had any contract extension talks with Kyrie Irving and his camp for some time, according to a source close to the player. #nba – 5:09 PM
Can confirm that the #Nets haven’t had any contract extension talks with Kyrie Irving and his camp for some time, according to a source close to the player. #nba – 5:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: ASK IRA: Could Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons turn the East upside down? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:04 PM
From earlier: ASK IRA: Could Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons turn the East upside down? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:04 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Nets Front Office revising their offer to extend Kyrie’s contract pic.twitter.com/BwEk1rMH87 – 4:59 PM
The Nets Front Office revising their offer to extend Kyrie’s contract pic.twitter.com/BwEk1rMH87 – 4:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Calling it a “difficult” but “sound” decision, Steve Nash says Nets are moving forward without Kyrie: “It’s not kind of hanging over us…instead of we were living in a world that was very uncertain… that can put an extra strain on everybody.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:57 PM
Calling it a “difficult” but “sound” decision, Steve Nash says Nets are moving forward without Kyrie: “It’s not kind of hanging over us…instead of we were living in a world that was very uncertain… that can put an extra strain on everybody.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:57 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: @Danny Leroux‘s Back: Kyrie and Simmons Part Infinity; News
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/WeVfNvjuhn – 4:30 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: @Danny Leroux‘s Back: Kyrie and Simmons Part Infinity; News
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/WeVfNvjuhn – 4:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
James Harden would love to have Kyrie Irving back, if possible: “Kyrie believes in his beliefs & he stands firm & strong on that. We respect it. We all love Ky. But as far as us, we have a job to do. Individually, myself, I’m still wanting to set myself up for a championship.” – 3:01 PM
James Harden would love to have Kyrie Irving back, if possible: “Kyrie believes in his beliefs & he stands firm & strong on that. We respect it. We all love Ky. But as far as us, we have a job to do. Individually, myself, I’m still wanting to set myself up for a championship.” – 3:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Will Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons Fallout Impact Celtics Place in East? | @WinningPlaysPod w/ @Rich Levine powered by @BetUS_Official twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM
Will Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons Fallout Impact Celtics Place in East? | @WinningPlaysPod w/ @Rich Levine powered by @BetUS_Official twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie and Simmons Part Infinity; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/NgKFBUrm2K – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie and Simmons Part Infinity; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/NgKFBUrm2K – 2:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden: “Kyrie believes in his beliefs& he stands firmly. We respect it, we all love Ky. But we have a job to do, and individually myself, I’m still wanting to set myself up for a championship. The entire organization, is on the same path” #nets – 1:49 PM
Harden: “Kyrie believes in his beliefs& he stands firmly. We respect it, we all love Ky. But we have a job to do, and individually myself, I’m still wanting to set myself up for a championship. The entire organization, is on the same path” #nets – 1:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
James Harden says Kyrie Irving stands strong in his beliefs and he respects that. He also says he’d love to have Irving back with the Nets. When he was asked about it, Harden noted that BKN, as a team, could benefit from knowing who will be in the lineup night in & night out. – 1:49 PM
James Harden says Kyrie Irving stands strong in his beliefs and he respects that. He also says he’d love to have Irving back with the Nets. When he was asked about it, Harden noted that BKN, as a team, could benefit from knowing who will be in the lineup night in & night out. – 1:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
James Harden says team still has the leaders to win it all without Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/pxzqvKlZTB – 1:49 PM
James Harden says team still has the leaders to win it all without Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/pxzqvKlZTB – 1:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
As of now, Steve Nash says all Nets are available for tomorrow’s preseason finale vs Minnesota.
Except Kyrie Irving, of course. – 1:48 PM
As of now, Steve Nash says all Nets are available for tomorrow’s preseason finale vs Minnesota.
Except Kyrie Irving, of course. – 1:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden on the Nets’ championship odds/goals without Kyrie Irving: “We’ve still got 2 pretty good leaders.” #Nets – 1:47 PM
James Harden on the Nets’ championship odds/goals without Kyrie Irving: “We’ve still got 2 pretty good leaders.” #Nets – 1:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since the decision came down. Same with Harden. Harden said he thinks clarity was part of why the Nets decided when they did. Nash expects the training staff to keep in touch with Irving while he’s away from the team. – 1:46 PM
Steve Nash said he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since the decision came down. Same with Harden. Harden said he thinks clarity was part of why the Nets decided when they did. Nash expects the training staff to keep in touch with Irving while he’s away from the team. – 1:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Nets and player empowerment and finally taking a stand with Kyrie Irving nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:40 PM
The Nets and player empowerment and finally taking a stand with Kyrie Irving nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ Steve Nash says he supports BKN’s decision on Kyrie Irving. Nash says if the situation changes he’d love to have Irving back with the team. “It was a tenuous situation” to have a player ‘in and out’ with the team, as Irving had been/would be, Nash says. – 1:30 PM
Nets’ Steve Nash says he supports BKN’s decision on Kyrie Irving. Nash says if the situation changes he’d love to have Irving back with the team. “It was a tenuous situation” to have a player ‘in and out’ with the team, as Irving had been/would be, Nash says. – 1:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From yesterday, on the Nets decision to sideline Kyrie Irving until he’s vaccinated and where the Nets go from here: theathletic.com/2885112/2021/1… – 1:16 PM
From yesterday, on the Nets decision to sideline Kyrie Irving until he’s vaccinated and where the Nets go from here: theathletic.com/2885112/2021/1… – 1:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons turn East upside down? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:52 PM
ASK IRA: Could Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons turn East upside down? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:52 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks: “Without a doubt, losing a player of Kyrie’s caliber hurts from a talent perspective. No question.” Marks & BKN were as transparent as u could expect when addressing their Kyrie Irving decision, which has ripple effects across the NBA: sny.tv/articles/rippl… – 12:32 PM
Nets GM Sean Marks: “Without a doubt, losing a player of Kyrie’s caliber hurts from a talent perspective. No question.” Marks & BKN were as transparent as u could expect when addressing their Kyrie Irving decision, which has ripple effects across the NBA: sny.tv/articles/rippl… – 12:32 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: @Danny Leroux‘s Back: Kyrie and Simmons Part Infinity; News
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/W7JOnJ8m34 – 12:30 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: @Danny Leroux‘s Back: Kyrie and Simmons Part Infinity; News
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/W7JOnJ8m34 – 12:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New @AthleticNBAShow Daily Ding with @Alex Schiffer on the Kyrie Irving saga and what’s next for the Nets and seriously wtf is going on?
📲 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
🟢 open.spotify.com/episode/7xgXY7… – 11:54 AM
New @AthleticNBAShow Daily Ding with @Alex Schiffer on the Kyrie Irving saga and what’s next for the Nets and seriously wtf is going on?
📲 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
🟢 open.spotify.com/episode/7xgXY7… – 11:54 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to be a voice for the voiceless, but he was a no comment at media day and hasn’t spoken publicly. Turns into cryptic posts and reporters/sources speaking for him + more drama.
He can be a voice if he simply spoke for himself as opposed to others. – 11:54 AM
Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to be a voice for the voiceless, but he was a no comment at media day and hasn’t spoken publicly. Turns into cryptic posts and reporters/sources speaking for him + more drama.
He can be a voice if he simply spoke for himself as opposed to others. – 11:54 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Sources: The Sixers are not currently interested in Kyrie Irving as a solution to their Ben Simmons problem.
That and much more in my latest look at the Irving-Nets debacle, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/2885135/2021/1… – 11:16 AM
Sources: The Sixers are not currently interested in Kyrie Irving as a solution to their Ben Simmons problem.
That and much more in my latest look at the Irving-Nets debacle, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/2885135/2021/1… – 11:16 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Stephen A. Smith reveals that Kyrie Irving’s situation could lead to James Harden leaving the #Nets
#NBATwitter #NBA
sportscasting.com/stephen-a-smit… – 11:04 AM
Stephen A. Smith reveals that Kyrie Irving’s situation could lead to James Harden leaving the #Nets
#NBATwitter #NBA
sportscasting.com/stephen-a-smit… – 11:04 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie and Simmons Part Infinity; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/THkPUKlXS1 – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie and Simmons Part Infinity; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/THkPUKlXS1 – 11:00 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Who Gets Kyrie Irving’s Minutes With The Brooklyn Nets? via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 10:12 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
Who Gets Kyrie Irving’s Minutes With The Brooklyn Nets? via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 10:12 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2021-22 preseason #CrystalBasketball grades for the Brooklyn Nets:
5. Blake Griffin: 5.0 (0.23 up)
4. Joe Harris: 6.33 (0.18 up)
3. Kyrie Irving(?): 9.0 (0.15 down)
2. James Harden: 10.67 (0.05 up)
1. Kevin Durant: 11.67 (0.13 up)
nbamath.com/crystalbasketb… pic.twitter.com/xm0R8qqBEt – 10:00 AM
2021-22 preseason #CrystalBasketball grades for the Brooklyn Nets:
5. Blake Griffin: 5.0 (0.23 up)
4. Joe Harris: 6.33 (0.18 up)
3. Kyrie Irving(?): 9.0 (0.15 down)
2. James Harden: 10.67 (0.05 up)
1. Kevin Durant: 11.67 (0.13 up)
nbamath.com/crystalbasketb… pic.twitter.com/xm0R8qqBEt – 10:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: @Danny Leroux‘s Back: Kyrie and Simmons Part Infinity; News
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/uMGX5e7RYV – 9:30 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: @Danny Leroux‘s Back: Kyrie and Simmons Part Infinity; News
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/uMGX5e7RYV – 9:30 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
For those interested I went on New Zealand radio last night to talk about Kyrie Irving and Sean Marks, the latter of which is a native: open.spotify.com/episode/6MBPGS… – 9:21 AM
For those interested I went on New Zealand radio last night to talk about Kyrie Irving and Sean Marks, the latter of which is a native: open.spotify.com/episode/6MBPGS… – 9:21 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to operate by a different set of rules, it seems he wants complete autonomy — and for someone like him, that can look like anarchy. For @YahooSports: yhoo.it/3iYrLZ8 – 9:16 AM
Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to operate by a different set of rules, it seems he wants complete autonomy — and for someone like him, that can look like anarchy. For @YahooSports: yhoo.it/3iYrLZ8 – 9:16 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ about to start on @YouTube at LOCKED ON JAZZ
Can the Utah Jazz of 2021-22 replicate the Milwaukee Bucks We look at the similarities and the differences plus Locked On NBA Insider @adaniels33 on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 9:14 AM
Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ about to start on @YouTube at LOCKED ON JAZZ
Can the Utah Jazz of 2021-22 replicate the Milwaukee Bucks We look at the similarities and the differences plus Locked On NBA Insider @adaniels33 on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 9:14 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
And ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Nets moving on (for now) without Kyrie, fake Kyrie trades/what comes next, Ben Simmons popping in to Sixers HQ — plus our annual 5 Most Confusing Teams:
Apple: apple.co/3oW1XAP
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YGmgHO – 9:13 AM
And ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Nets moving on (for now) without Kyrie, fake Kyrie trades/what comes next, Ben Simmons popping in to Sixers HQ — plus our annual 5 Most Confusing Teams:
Apple: apple.co/3oW1XAP
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YGmgHO – 9:13 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
This week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson features guest @Chris Herring from SI, as we go deep on Kyrie Irving’s future w/the Nets, Jon Gruden & how he stained Al Davis’ Raiders legacy, & more. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 9:00 AM
This week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson features guest @Chris Herring from SI, as we go deep on Kyrie Irving’s future w/the Nets, Jon Gruden & how he stained Al Davis’ Raiders legacy, & more. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 9:00 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
on how good the nets can still be without kyrie irving: si.com/nba/2021/10/13… – 8:38 AM
on how good the nets can still be without kyrie irving: si.com/nba/2021/10/13… – 8:38 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: As far as teams being interested, I mean there’s definitely already teams that would have a level of interest. -via Spotify / October 14, 2021
Alec Sturm: Via the @BKGlueGuys, @Shams Charania confirms Kyrie will not be offered an extension: “He was willing to sacrifice, at the end of the day, 16 million dollars in salary this upcoming year and 186 million dollars, as far as an extension, that he will not be offered now.” -via Twitter / October 13, 2021