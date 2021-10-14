Sixers still waiting on Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal

Philadelphia’s loftier sights remain set on Lillard and Bradley Beal possibly growing dissatisfied in Portland and Washington, respectively, sources said. A far larger pool of players also become trade-eligible on December 15, then incorporating most of the newly-signed players from this past offseason. It seems the chances of any Simmons trade, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, will grow significantly larger in late December than anytime soon, barring any change in a rival team’s circumstances.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Until the Blazers figure out how to play defense and how to run this new offense, expect Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to combine for 55-60 per night to prevent this team from falling into a hole early. In other words, business as usual.
Until the Blazers figure out how to play defense and how to run this new offense, expect Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to combine for 55-60 per night to prevent this team from falling into a hole early. In other words, business as usual.
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Great @wnba finals game. Both teams played great… series even ! – 11:29 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard said he probably won’t play at Golden State on Friday. Not 100 percent sure. – 7:48 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
“That was an ass whoopin’.” – Damian Lillard following the Blazers’ 119-74 loss at Phoenix on Wednesday.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Catching up on Wizards preseason. The no-PG look with Avdija as the main facilitator alongside Beal was intriguing. Spencer Dinwiddie is quite good. The aggressive defensive style, on the other hand, might require too much from a small group of wing players. – 7:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 93, #Blazers 60 at end of 3rd.
Yes, this one got beyond ugly.
Damian Lillard 12 points (1-of-6 on 3s). Blazers 9-of-29 from deep.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers’ starting lineup is intact for today at Phoenix: Lillard, McCollum, Powell, Covington and Nurkic.
Blazers’ starting lineup is intact for today at Phoenix: Lillard, McCollum, Powell, Covington and Nurkic.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Payne, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton
Blazers: Lillard, McCollum, Powell, Covington, Nurkic
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers today in Phoenix will start what likely will be opening night lineup:
PG- Damian Lillard
SG- CJ McCollum
SF – Norman Powell
PF- Robert Covington
Jason Quick @jwquick
Chauncey Billups says he wants to start his usual lineup today in Phoenix – Lillard, McCollum, Powell, Covington, Nurkic – but is not yet sure if CJ (ankle) and Powell (hip) are cleared to go. – 3:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
What a half for Barnes. A few days after getting the Jayson Tatum assignment, the rook has been the primary defender on Bradley Beal, who was held without a bucket (0-5 FG) in 18 first-half minutes. Oh, and he’s also got 9 points and 3 assists of his own. Scottie doing it all. – 8:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps trail 30-26 after a quarter. Flynn did a nice job on a few possessions on Beal, and creates a turnover on last possession. – 7:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. said he was going to insert Deni Avdija into some more unique lineups today.
Wes Unseld Jr. said he was going to insert Deni Avdija into some more unique lineups today.
Out of the first quarter timeout, no traditional PG on the floor: Beal, Kispert, KCP, Avdija, and Gafford – 7:23 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Beal to KCP for a corner three. Feel like we’ll be saying that a lot this season. – 7:13 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In his first 5 NBA seasons, @Nikola Vucevic hit 7 threes.
Last year, Vucevic made 176 threes at a 40% clip. He made more threes (176) and threes per game (2.5) than:
Kevin Durant (85, 2.4)
Trae Young (136, 2.2)
Brad Beal (130, 2.2)
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Next time Bradley Beal is warming up on this court it will be the Wizards home opener next Friday pic.twitter.com/v5M3uFGkmw – 5:56 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters vs. Raptors: Dinwiddie, Beal, KCP, Kuzma, Gafford
Mid to high 20s in minutes for each.
Wizards starters vs. Raptors: Dinwiddie, Beal, KCP, Kuzma, Gafford
Mid to high 20s in minutes for each.
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
Nothing but love for Baltimore & HBCU @MorganStateU!! pic.twitter.com/mLrzCce81q – 5:21 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Asked Bradley Beal what his message to the Morgan State basketball team was
“Straight to the team. No cameras for a reason.”
Asked Bradley Beal what his message to the Morgan State basketball team was
“Straight to the team. No cameras for a reason.”
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal loved this dunk from Baltimore’s own Isaiah Todd. pic.twitter.com/vxIcPp1wLz – 12:46 PM
League sources say that Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, San Antonio and Toronto (in alphabetical order) have been the most determined suitors for Simmons since last season ended. Morey doesn’t appear to possess anywhere near the leverage in trade talks to demand the level of star he hopes will ultimately headline what the Sixers get in return for Simmons — namely Portland’s Damian Lillard — but from the start he’s been in a far stronger position than Simmons. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 12, 2021
Indiana has been a legitimate suitor for Simmons, league sources say, and really should have been cited more frequently by yours truly along with the other teams (Minnesota, Toronto, San Antonio and Cleveland) that have consistently registered interest in the unhappy Sixer. Indications persist, though, that Philadelphia has been unmoved by the Pacers’ ability to offer Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert as the headliners of a trade package. No matter how unrealistic it sounds, Portland’s Damian Lillard remains the type of starry target Morey seeks. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 8, 2021
Sam Amick: But as you both know, and has been said and written about plenty of times, the Lillard-for-Simmons swap with Portland that is widely seen as Morey’s dream scenario just isn’t realistic. Not yet, anyway. “You’re waiting on a prayer,” the source said of the Lillard scenario. -via The Athletic / October 8, 2021
