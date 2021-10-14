Zion Williamson out for the start of Regular Season

Andrew Lopez: David Griffin says Zion Williamson said surgeons reviewed scans and he is cleared for the next step. “No fixed timeline”for return to game action. Next scans will be 2-2.5 weeks. Zion will not be on the floor for the first week of games.
Source: Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Griffin: “It’s everyone’s goal that Zion return to play as soon as is safely possible. Obviously 2 to 2 1/2 weeks from now means he won’t be on the floor for the first week of (regular season) games. When he’s able to return safely, he will do that.” – 3:16 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Hard not to be discouraged by the Zion news.
Still no firm timelines on a foot surgery that took place more than two months ago. – 3:16 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
David Griffin on Zion: “There is no fixed timeline for his return to game action, but the doctors are encouraged by this last batch of images (taken Wednesday)… doctors will take additional imaging 2 to 2 1/2 weeks from now as guides and landmarks for taking the next steps.” – 3:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Zion Williamson (foot) will be re-evaluated in two weeks and there’s no return timetable for now, Pelicans’ David Griffin says. – 3:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
David Griffin said Zion Williamson will begin running but there is no timetable on his return. – 3:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
David Griffin says Zion Williamson underwent imaging yesterday and doctors were happy about what they saw.
There is still no timeline for his return. Zion will be checked by doctors in another two weeks. – 3:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
David Griffin says Zion Williamson said surgeons reviewed scans and he is cleared for the next step.
“No fixed timeline”for return to game action. Next scans will be 2-2.5 weeks.
Zion will not be on the floor for the first week of games. – 3:07 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
New Orleans Pelicans exercise options on Alexander-Walker, Hayes, Williamson and Lewis Jr. sportando.basketball/en/new-orleans… – 2:01 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
even as (another) surgery complicates things, i wrote about how zion williamson’s third-year leap can still be the most significant and captivating subplot of the 2021-22 nba season: si.com/nba/2021/10/14… – 10:23 AM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
The (lack of a) Zion Williamson Injury Update from the #Pelicans twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If Zion hasn’t even been cleared to start running yet, there’s no way he will (or should) be cleared to play opening night. – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The New Orleans Pelicans announced they have picked up 2022-23 team options for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaxson Hayes, Kira Lews Jr. and Zion Williamson. – 6:36 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Just realized Zion Williamson (right foot surgery this offseason) barely moves in the NBA75 spot. pic.twitter.com/2jSh6F6V0S – 6:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With Zion Williamson’s return seemingly so up in the air a week before the start of the 2021-22 season, are we sure he didn’t sustain a Jones fracture? – 6:02 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Green on Zion: “He’s doing good. He was here today getting his cardio in. We don’t have an official update right now but when we do, Griff will let you know where we are with Z. But he was here. Good spirits. We just him to continue to progress.” – 3:31 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Teams taking a stand against star players
🏀 Worries around Zion
🏀 Trade Exception options
🎧 linktr.ee/NolaJake
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/5fFFpGuqcd – 3:30 PM
Will Guillory: Griffin says Zion was cleared to start running yesterday. He still isn’t allowed to do any physical activities against other players. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / October 14, 2021
Things only got worse on Monday when first-year coach Willie Green confirmed that his young star, Zion Williamson, hasn’t started running or participating in team activities as he continues rehab from a broken right foot suffered during the offseason. “He’ll have some scans in a day or so. We’ll know more after that,” Green said. “He’s still doing his cardio work. He’s still doing his conditioning. He can do a little on the floor. Hopefully, we can progress soon after that.” -via The Athletic / October 14, 2021
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says there’s no update on Zion Williamson. Still waiting on results from scans. Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram was a full participant in practice today. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / October 13, 2021