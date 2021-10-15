Ben Simmons not playing tonight vs. Pistons

Ramona Shelburne: Ben Simmons will not play in tonight’s preseason finale in Detroit as he reconditions, sources told ESPN. He did not travel with the Sixers, but he has cleared health and safety protocols and is eligible to rejoin the team.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Some 76ers suspected Ben Simmons faked potential Covid exposure to avoid playing G7 vs Hawks
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bucks GM Jon Horst on The Woj Pod: The championship run, the culture Giannis constructed, his contract extension.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG Ben Simmons is listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Detroit Pistons. – 5:33 PM
#Sixers PG Ben Simmons is listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Detroit Pistons. – 5:33 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Timberwolves remain highly motivated to pursue Simmons, league sources say, while they remain realistic that any trade would likely require at least three teams to meet the Sixers’ asking price. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 15, 2021
The Sixers are throwing all their short-term energy into trying to get Simmons back in a Philly uniform now that he has reported to the team. One source close to the process indicated Friday that things are indeed trending toward Simmons playing again for the Sixers despite his well-chronicled desire to leave the organization for good and start fresh elsewhere. How soon that actually happens, though, depends on Simmons’ conditioning as much as his engagement level, given that he’s three weeks behind his teammates. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 15, 2021
The list of known teams that have engaged with Philadelphia on Simmons trade talks has expanded to nine. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer this week named Houston and Detroit as confirmed suitors to add to the clutch of teams discussed for some time now (Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio and Toronto). -via marcstein.substack.com / October 15, 2021