Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving situation: 'What is being mad going to do?'

“This is not the ideal situation coming into the season but it’s out of our control. What we can do is come in and focus on our jobs every single day. What is being mad going to do? It’s not going to change his mind,” Durant said after the Nets preseason finale win over the Timberwolves. “We’ll let him figure what he needs to do and let the team figure out what they need to do. Us as players, when we’re in the locker room or on the floor, we are going to work with each other. Life is amazing. I can’t be too mad at somebody making a decision for themselves. Who am I to get upset at that?”
Source: Chris Milholen @ NetsDaily
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
KD on Kyrie: “Definitely want Kyrie to be around. I wish none of this stuff would happen but this is the situation we are in…Kyrie made his decision on what he wanted to do and the team did the same…I am still positive that things will work out the best” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:02 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Full Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s status here: trib.al/nMpdyMi – 11:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant said he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving in the last few days. Said he can’t be mad at Kyrie for making his decision or if questions about the situation continue. – 10:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD admits the Kyrie topic is probably going to keep coming up all year, but there’s no point in getting irritated by it. Understands the media has to do their job, the #Nets just have to focus and do theirs. Very sage. #NBA – 10:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
For whatever my opinion is worth (answer: probably not much), I thought Kevin Durant handled the Kyrie questions very well. Said he expects to come up periodically during the year, it’s part of the job and getting irritated does the Nets nothing. – 10:22 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Durant is striking the right diplomatic tone here but also admits he hasn’t talked to Kyrie since Tuesday, which maybe means nothing and maybe does. – 10:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked why he’s not mad about the Kyrie Irving situation, Kevin Durant said “What’s being mad going to do? It’s not going to change his mind.” – 10:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on Kyrie: “What is being mad gonna do? It’s not gonna change his mind.” #Nets – 10:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
More Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving: “This is not the ideal situation coming into the season, but it’s out of our control… What is being mad gonna do? You’re not gonna change his mind.” #Nets – 10:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We still get to do what we love to do everyday — What is us being mad going to do? It’s not going to change his mind.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant: “I definitely want Kyrie to be around. I wish none of this ever happened, but this is the situation that we’re in.” #Nets – 10:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant says he “definitely wants Kyrie around” but he says “Kyrie made his decision… and the team did the same.” He wants the whole team together and at full strength but he hopes everything works out for both parties eventually. – 10:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s absence: “I definitely want Kyrie to be around. I wish none of this ever happened, but this is the situation that we’re in… It’s on me to focus on me and do my job.” #Nets – 10:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD: “Kyrie chose to do what he wanted to do, and the team did what they wanted to do.” #Nets – 10:18 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant said he has not spoken to Kyrie Irving since Tuesday’s news of him being sidelined. – 10:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant said he hasn’t spoken with Kyrie Irving since Tuesday’s news. #Nets – 10:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant says he has not spoken to Kyrie Irving since Tuesday’s news of the Nets saying Irving will not play or practice with the team. – 10:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on Nic Claxton: “We’re gonna need him to play with that energy.” Says the Nets not only need the rim-running and lob-finishing from Claxton “every night,” but that in Year 3, they expect it from him. #Nets – 10:17 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant has not spoken to Kyrie Irving since Tuesday’s news. – 10:17 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant: “When you’re losing somebody like Kyrie Irving, its hard to just – on the fly – figure out where you’re gonna get that production from.” #Nets – 10:16 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant also says,
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant agrees without Kyrie Irving, James Harden will have to pick up his scoring some: “I think he’s gonna have to do both.” #Nets – 10:15 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 107, Timberwolves 101
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Steve Nash ‘didn’t listen’ to Kyrie Irving’s Instagram Live. #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/14/ste… via @nypostsports – 9:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Full line change by Nash with Harden at 31 minutes and Durant at 32. Nets likely riding subs these last eight minutes. Brooklyn A team “won” their 40-minute game by 12 and looked pretty good doing it. – 9:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Wolves 84-75. Durant with 16, Harden with 12 assists and Joe Harris with 17. Harris has quietly had a nice preseason. An aside, the Timberwolves intrigue me this season. I like the way they move the ball and space the floor. Finch can coach – 9:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets 84, Wolves 75 after three quarters. Kevin Durant sand James Harden have combined for 33 points. I have been most impressed tonight by Deandre Bembry and Nic Claxton. – 9:18 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 84, Wolves 75
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
I’m crying, Patrick Beverley had an isolation on KD and Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch called timeout. – 9:12 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Kyrie keeps saying that he won’t be silenced. Who is the person that’s been trying to silence him?? I’m pretty sure he’s been given every opportunity to talk and also it’s 2021, there are plenty of people saying whatever they’re thinking constantly for everyone to see… – 8:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Wolves 57-49. Kevin Durant leads with 12, but to me the story has been Nic Claxton and James Harden both looking good. Jevon Carter, too. Paul Millsap had a rough game in Philly and has bounced back. Nets shooting 56 percent from 3. – 8:38 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Half: Nets 57, Timberwolves 49
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
That’s how it starts. A block from Claxton, a three from Harden and a three from Durant forces the Timberwolves into a timeout. The Nets are a different team when they’re getting stops. – 8:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The bench + Ant out there trying to contain Harden and Durant and it’s not going all that well. – 8:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Interesting and telling activity of how a coach sees his players defensively is how he chooses to have them matchup against Brooklyn
Here’s what Finch is going with
McDaniels on Harden (telling)
Beverley on Harris
Prince on Durant
Edwards on Millsap (interesting)
KAT on Claxton – 7:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets out to a 17-12 lead over the Timberwolves with 7 minutes to go in the first quarter. The offense looks sharp, though the Wolves without D’Lo are hardly a measuring stick. Durant and Millsap with 5 apiece. Claxton’s presence on the glass has been noted. #Nets – 7:47 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
James Harden has slid into the last starter announced spot at Barclays Center in Kyrie Irving’s absence. Durant stayed at the leadoff spot. – 7:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here in Brooklyn, Nets will play big lineup with Kyrie Irving (researching) still out. Harden at point, Harris and Durant as wings, Millsap and Claxton up front. T’wolves playing most of their real players except Russell, so this should be a relatively realistic NBA game. – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays Center. Nets tip shortly for their preseason finale against the T’wolves. Brooklyn starting Harden, Harris, KD, Claxton and Millsap. Curious to see how Clax and Millsap play alongside each other. The Clax w/Jeff Green or BG pairing worked well last year. – 7:30 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Outrageous that the Nets will pay Kyrie for road games. Dude gonna collect $17M for abandoning his team. What a horrible teammate. – 7:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Paul Millsap and Nic Claxton will start tonight for the Nets. Steve Nash experimenting with 2 bigs in the starting lineup. #Nets – 7:02 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
What I love about the MTG tweet is some other lady got dunked on two days ago for the exact same Kyrie/Magic false equivalence tweet. So either she didn’t see that despite being extremely online or is just really uncreative. – 6:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Tune into @Stadium NBA Season Preview show, with myself, former NBA player/assistant Evan Turner (@Evan Turner), ex-player/executive Pat Garrity and host @camronsmith – with the latest on Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Kyrie: “I didnt really listen to it. And I think I’ve pretty much said everything I have to say about it. If something changes, we can talk about it; but I really want to focus on moving forward and our group and solutions to the challenge ahead of us.” #Nets #NBA – 5:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
More Steve Nash on the Nets without Kyrie Irving: “When you lose an exceptional talent like that, your roster is built under the certain parameters of having 3 guys, so everybody has to slide up a spot.” – 5:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Nets championship odds without Kyrie Irving: “I think we still have a very high potential.” – 5:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We still have a very high potential — We lost a really talented player, but we’re a really talented group.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said the Nets still have “high potential” without Kyrie Irving. – 5:50 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash said “to be honest, I didn’t really listen to” Kyrie Irving’s IG Live explanation of why he is still unvaccinated. Nash adds that he has said what he has had to say on the issue. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I didn’t listen to it — I really want to focus on moving forward with our group.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash did not watch Kyrie Irving’s Instagram live last night. Said he’s said all there is to say on Irving unless something changes. – 5:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says he didn’t listen to Kyrie Irving’s Instagram Live last night, and says he wants to focus on moving forward with the current group. #Nets – 5:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets star Kyrie Irving said last night on IG Live that he’d been “promised that (he) would have exemptions.” As of today he is not believed to have applied for one with the #NBA. TBF, that could’ve just been watching Wiggins fail in his. – 5:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving vaccine stance: Everything to know, including fallout with Nets, New York mandate, NBA rules
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: On his Instagram Live, Kyrie Irving said he’s not retiring & suggested that, prior to the season, he expected to receive an exemption from NYC’s local vaccine mandate. Mandate should be in effect through end of calendar year, possibly longer: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 5:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 NEW HABERSHOW POD 🏀
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Marcus Morris, JR Smith and Stephon Marbury among those expressing support for Kyrie Irving on social media since he went live on IG. – 12:11 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Join in live Monday at noon Eastern for D.C. sports/NBA talk, from Kyrie and WFT to the Nats and Caps, Lakers and Bucks. Your dime:
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie Irving says he isn’t retiring, isn’t pro or anti-vax, respects both sides and is “still uncertain about a lot of things.” But he chooses to remain unvaccinated: “This is my life…1 body that I get here. And you are telling me what to do with my body” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:54 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Kyrie Irving’s vaccine debacle and Ben Simmons’ trade request could have major ripple effects all the way to the NBA and NBPA’s next round of CBA negotiations: bleacherreport.com/articles/29493… – 11:32 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
On a lighter note, the #NBA MVP futures market still includes Kyrie. But there are better bets: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-future… – 11:18 AM
Michael Cunningham @MCunninghamAJC
I may catch a charge if someone favorably compares Kyrie to Ali in my presence. – 11:06 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Brian Geltzeiler @hoopscritic
Joining @MandMWFAN at 10:45 AM ET on @WFAN660 in New York. Kyrie Irving’s name may come up a time or two – 10:44 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving said on Instagram Live that he’s not retiring & suggested that, prior to the season, he expected to receive an ‘exemption’ from NYC’s local vaccine mandate. Mandate is in effect through the end of Bill de Blasio’s term, possibly longer: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 10:35 AM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
#Swagger out Oct 29th on Apple TV+ apple.co/swagger pic.twitter.com/aaAPlGN5aW – 10:04 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Updated Nets’ MVP odds @BetMGM
Kevin Durant (+700) 7.1% tickets, 5.3% handle
James Harden (+2000) 4.8% tickets, 6.6% handle
Kyrie Irving (+4000) 0.3% tickets, 0.0% handle – 9:42 AM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Kyrie Irving being praised by vaccinated right wingers who otherwise wanted him to “shut up and dribble”…. pic.twitter.com/DmK02fYdyo – 9:29 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
So Kyrie is saying he’s not anti-vax, he just doesn’t like being told what to do. – 9:11 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have decided not to play Kyrie Irving until he can be a full time player again.
@Howard Beck tells @Rick Kamla why he thinks this is the right move for the team. pic.twitter.com/wenx7KbjyZ – 9:00 AM
The Brooklyn Nets have decided not to play Kyrie Irving until he can be a full time player again.
@Howard Beck tells @Rick Kamla why he thinks this is the right move for the team. pic.twitter.com/wenx7KbjyZ – 9:00 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Steve Popper @StevePopper
A mention of Kyrie has brought out claims of Nazi, poisons, debunked theories. I just spent 2 weeks in Costa Rica where it’s listed as a “Do not travel” risk because of low vaccine availability. … (1/2) – 8:49 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
From last night: Kyrie Irving says vaccine refusal is about doing what’s best for him, even with consequences such as losing salary and the chance to chase a championship with the Nets.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
He can make his choices, but Kyrie’s IG Live was filled with a lot of disingenuous and hard to believe claims. But I think I can answer this one – all his teammates and 96% of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/LKLoYXAfVP – 8:23 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Irving: It’s not being anti-vax, I haven’t hurt anybody, I haven’t committed a crime
