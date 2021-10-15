Klay Thompson could be cleared for full practice in a month

But there is reason for optimism on his progress, as Stadium’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that Thompson could be cleared for full practice “over the next month or so.” “From there it’s just going to be about him ramping up, him rehabbing and continue to figure out at what pace do (the Warriors) want to bring him back and when do they feel comfortable with him back,” Charania continued.
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area Staff @ NBC Sports
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
sportando.basketball/en/shams-chara… – 1:58 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Klay Thompson reportedly could be cleared to practice in a month; return still December or later nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/14/kla… – 11:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2021-22 preseason #CrystalBasketball grades for the Golden State Warriors:
5. Jordan Poole: 4.56 (0.56 up)
4. Andrew Wiggins: 5.56 (0.08 down)
3. Draymond Green: 7.11 (0.12 down)
2. Klay Thompson: 7.33 (N/A)
1. Stephen Curry: 10.89 (0.11 down)
nbamath.com/crystalbasketb…
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
New Dubs Talk is up and running! Featuring an exclusive interview with @Kerith Burke and Klay Thompson.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
New Dubs Talk podcast featuring my interview with Klay Thompson!
We talked rehab and books and boats and his new hobbies and how he’s still mad he didn’t make the All-NBA team.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dub… – 1:27 PM
“It’s not just going to be he gets cleared for practice after two major injuries and then just goes into playing. So, there will be a ramp-up period. I would look somewhere in the December-January range for his return. But the Warriors will be cautious. They’ve been doing a lot of data and science and leaning a lot on data and science, I’m told. So I would expect them to continue to do that. “But for him to be cleared for full practice over the next month, that is optimistic news. And then you have him back in the lineup. Jordan Poole has been playing amazing basketball so far in the preseason, so there is hope for this Warriors season.” -via NBC Sports / October 15, 2021
Stadium: “I’m told Klay Thompson will be cleared for full practice over the next month or so.” Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on the timetable for Thompson’s return to the Warriors. -via Twitter / October 14, 2021
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson doing some off the dribble work with Jordan Poole post practice. Klay even dunked twice. Showing some pretty good burst as he eases his way back. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 7, 2021