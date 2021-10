Klay Thompson could be cleared for full practice in a month

But there is reason for optimism on his progress, as Stadium’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that Thompson could be cleared for full practice “over the next month or so.” “From there it’s just going to be about him ramping up, him rehabbing and continue to figure out at what pace do (the Warriors) want to bring him back and when do they feel comfortable with him back,” Charania continued.Source: NBC Sports Bay Area Staff @ NBC Sports