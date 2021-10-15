Magic, Wendell Carter Jr. agree to four-year, $50 million extension

Shams Charania: Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract extension — fully guaranteed — with the franchise, VP Basketball Operations Anthony Fields of Vanguard Sports Group told @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a quick piece on Wendell Carter Jr. and the Magic agreeing to a contract extension before Monday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline:
theathletic.com/news/magic-wen… – 5:36 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
On Wednesday, @Jorge Sierra’s @Yossi Gozlan said Wendell Carter Jr. would sign an extension for $12 million annually. We discussed on Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Collin Sexton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kevin Huerter, Miles Bridges, Landry Shamet and more below. hoopshype.com/lists/podcast-… – 5:21 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension (fully guaranteed) with the Orlando Magic, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/wEOKCmhGQn – 5:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract extension — fully guaranteed — with the franchise, VP Basketball Operations Anthony Fields of Vanguard Sports Group told @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:01 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2021-22 preseason #CrystalBasketball grades for the Orlando Magic:
5. Markelle Fultz: 4.33 (0.05 down
4. Terrence Ross: 4.63 (0.17 up)
T2. Wendell Carter Jr.: 4.88 (0.03 up)
T2. Jalen Suggs: 4.88 (N/A)
1. Jonathan Isaac: 5.25 (N/A)
nbamath.com/crystalbasketb… pic.twitter.com/qYlK6NB3b0 – 12:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. just had a dunk over Bruno Fernando that will be played on the highlight reels tonight. Then, R.J. Hampton followed with another jam over Fernando. – 8:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Magic – Amway Center – October 13, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Pritchard, Langford, Nesmith, G. Williams, R. Williams
Orlando – Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr
OUT: Boston: Brown, Tatum, Horford, Smart, Schroder, Richardson. – 5:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic are starting Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Garry Harris and Cole Anthony tonight vs. the Celtics. – 5:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Magic starters tonight: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. – 5:16 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
In their preseason finale against the @Marc D’Amico, the @Orlando Magic will start:
Cole Anthony
Gary Harris
Franz Wagner
Mo Bamba
Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:16 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
🏀 @Orlando Magic vs. @Celtics Preview 🏀
🔹Focus of Tuesday’s practice
🔹Freedom and decision making on offense
🔹@Wendell Carter Jr. has advantages at 4&5
🔹Latest injury updates
🔹Rivals report with Boston legend @Marc_DAmico
All that and more:
on.nba.com/2YDvc02 – 5:36 PM
