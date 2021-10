Sixers not interested in Pacer packages for Ben Simmons

As the season approaches, The Stadium and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Simmons’ stance has not changed despite also meeting with coach Doc Rivers and having taken a physical. Also, the Sixers still remain enamored by going after Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. Shams: The Sixers would love to get him back on the floor, but I’m told there really isn’t any change as far as where he stands mentally. I think he’s wanted a trade. I think, mentally, that hasn’t changed, and so, it’s still not clear where he stands with the organization. He’s met with Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey, Elton Brand, I’ve been told some of those meetings have gone pretty short. -via Sixers Wire / October 15, 2021