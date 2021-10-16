Grizzlies waive Kris Dunn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
Dante Exum has been released by the Houston Rockets.
Another interesting name released is Kris Dunn, maybe one of the best on ball defenders in the NBA – 5:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Houston has just announced the release of Dante Exum on a day numerous established NBA names (including Kris Dunn, Marquese Chriss, Patrick Patterson and Harry Giles … after Avery Bradley last night) have lost out on NBA roster spots.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Two recent Timberwolves lottery picks and the last pick of the 2020 Draft battled it out for the final roster spot on the Grizzlies.
Kris Dunn: No. 5 pick, 2016
Jarrett Culver: No. 6 pick, 2019
Sam Merrill: No. 60 pick, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ynMTHV6p7n – 4:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived Kris Dunn, Matthew Hurt and David Stockton to finalize their 2021-22 regular season roster. pic.twitter.com/CQDqqeMZMJ – 4:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Memphis Grizzlies are waving guard Kris Dunn, sources tell ESPN. That gets the Grizz roster to 15 for opening night. – 4:33 PM
Shams Charania: Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn is picking up his $5 million player option for the 2021-22 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 27, 2021