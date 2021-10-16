LeBron James close to becoming a billionaire

James already reached a financial milestone this year when he surpassed $1 billion in career earnings before taxes and agents’ fees, pushing his net worth to roughly $850 million, according to Forbes estimates. He continued his march toward billionaire status this week when his media and entertainment business, the SpringHill Company, announced the sale of a minority stake at a valuation of about $725 million.
Source: Brett Knight @ Forbes.com
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry missed two free throws in a row. LeBron James would be going crazy if he saw this. – 10:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
What should we make up of LeBron, AD & Westbrook in the Lakers’ preseason? Pumped to discuss that & more with @RealAClifton, @Mike Bresnahan & @geeter3 on @SpectrumSN. Tune in at 7 pm PT! pic.twitter.com/V3vwnEyiDl – 9:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Preseason observations: Takeaways on the LeBron James, Anthony Favis and Russell Westbrook ensemble
+ LeBron’s usage and play in transition
+ AD’s foul-drawing
+ Russ’s use off the ball and defense
New on @The Athletic: theathletic.com/2889905/2021/1… – 6:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
DeAndre Jordan summed up LeBron’s greatness by stating that there isn’t anything LeBron can’t do. Go get 50 points, 16 boards, double digit assists, some steals, key blocks … whatever is needed to win. – 6:03 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We take stock of the Lakers with the 0-6 preseason in the books. What looks promising? What looks concerning? How do LeBron/Russ/AD look? Plus, a DeAndre Jordan PSA from Andy! @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/are… – 12:44 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The Lakers finish the preseason at +17 in LeBron James’ 73 minutes and -107 in the other 215.
That’s not a great omen. – 10:03 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch LeBron score 30, Westbrook 18; Kings drop Lakers to 0-6 in preseason nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/15/wat… – 8:00 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The season starts Tuesday, and the Lakers went 0-6 in the preseason.
But to LeBron, Russ and AD, there’s enough to build on to become the team they want to be. They’ll just have to wait until the regular season to get there: ocregister.com/2021/10/14/leb… – 2:00 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James on Austin Reaves: “The kid is pretty good and we’re happy to have him here.” – 1:22 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell on going up against LeBron James and Russell Westbrook for the first time. pic.twitter.com/xvUJmzL3uX – 1:22 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James says he’s encouraged by “our chemistry” after six preseason game played the revamped Lakers. – 1:21 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel said that he’s admired that his players are playing high pace to exhaustion, and touches on something LeBron said the other night: That the conditioning will improve night by night until they can do it all game long. He thinks the commitment has been there. – 12:46 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Kings 116, Lakers 112
The Lakers finish the preseason 0-6. LeBron had 30 pts, 6 reb and 6 ast. AD had 14 pts and 12 reb. Russ had 18 points, 3 reb and 5 ast. Melo had 15 pts off the bench.
Up next: the regular-season opener vs. Warriors at Staples Center on Tuesday. – 12:26 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Kings 92, Lakers 87
LeBron has 25, 5 and 5. AD has 14 and 11. The Lakers have really struggled defensively with the bench tandem of Carmelo Anthony (-15 in 19 minutes) and Rajon Rondo (-29 in 15 minutes). Kings’ 3PT shooting and FTs have been the difference. – 11:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL took an 85-77 lead with 5:40 to play in the 3rd when Reaves hit a 3.
Kings closed the period on a 15-2 run to take a 92-87 lead into the 4th.
LeBron and Jordan are both +14, Russ +10, Howard +7, Reaves +6.
AD’s shot hasn’t been falling and he’s -16, ‘Melo -15, Rondo -29. – 11:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same group struggled in the first half defensively wiith Rondo-Melo and the 2nd unit. LeBron and Dwight just entered after a 9-0 Kings run put them up 89-87, and Howard immediately blocked a shot. – 11:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The best way to earn LeBron’s trust is by showing high b-ball IQ, and Austin Reaves is already making gains there. He just scored at the rim from LeBron, then found Jordan for a layup, as LAL go up 78-77.
Thrust into minutes w/all LAL’s backcourt injuries, Reaves has impressed. – 11:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron looks good physically. Moving normally after getting worked on briefly during the time out. He’s up to 23 points after hitting a pair of jumpers, with LAL down 77-74. – 11:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on the bench after appearing to feel some pain in his right leg. But LeBron then back on the floor. It appears crisis averted – 11:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron is finally up off the Lakers’ bench. Just walked it off and back on the floor. – 11:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers had to call a time out after LeBron landed awkwardly. They worked on him on the sideline during the time out, but he’s back on the floor out of the time out. – 11:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
LeBron is on the baseline checking his lower right leg. He came down awkwardly. Limping. Looked like and ankle or calf issue. – 11:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron remains incredible difficult to deal with defensively 1-on-1. Harrison Barnes just isolated him on the first possession of the 3rd Q, and went nowhere after trying a series of moves, then turned the ball over passing it out to the top (Westbrook deflection). – 11:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Kings 71, Lakers 65
LeBron has been brilliant w/ 19 pts on 12 FGAs. Some promising play from LA on the offensive end, particularly their 38 points in the paint and 10 fastbreak points. Defensively, however, they’ve ceded too many shots at the rim and good 3PT looks. – 11:21 PM
Halftime: Kings 71, Lakers 65
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead the Lakers 71-65 at the half. LeBron James leads all scorers with 19 points. Harrison Barnes has 15, De’Aaron Fox 12, Buddy Hield 11 and Richaun Holmes 10. – 11:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers going with a huge lineup here: AD, LeBron, Melo, Reaves and Bazemore. – 11:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A fadeaway J from LeBron and then a driving bucket from Westbrook capped a 16-0 run here in SAC for the Lakers, who now lead 42-39.
Westbrook and LeBron have 13 points apiece. – 10:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A quick 10-0 run here from the Lakers, with @LeBron James getting out in transition, has LAL within 3 at 39-36, forcing SAC’s time out. Dwight Howard’s defensive presence in his first rotation helped initiate the break. – 10:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
DeAndre Jordan will start at center alongside LeBron, AD, Westbrook and Bazemore tonight in Sacramento, per Frank Vogel. – 8:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters will be the big lineup tonight: Westbrook, Bazemore, LeBron, AD and Jordan. – 8:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says the Lakers’ starters tonight are DeAndre Jordan, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kent Bazemore and Russell Westbrook. – 8:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
New episode of The Forum Club w/ @Bill Oram & @anthonyVslater
Assessing the Lakers’ 0-5 preseason, Russ’ struggles, LeBron & AD, the players that have stood out and disappointed and the early stretch of schedule.
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/3TYLnV…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… pic.twitter.com/S95itSrPIf – 4:38 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope bringing the principles practiced during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, to D.C.
Kuzma gets fouled on a three, falls, and KCP tells him to stay down until he gets there.
Remember when LeBron/Rondo saying this to Kuz while mic’d up went viral? pic.twitter.com/gdb2MDsyZ9 – 3:50 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Huge thank you to my new @TheSpringHillCo partners RedBird, @FenwaySports, @Nike, and @EpicGames. We are on a mission to empower and with this group…Imagine how many lives we can change!!! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 – 2:21 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron, AD, Russ, Melo and … Austin Reaves.
Injuries have thrust the Lakers rookie into active duty, and he’s drawing raves from his superstar teammates so far this preseason: ocregister.com/2021/10/13/lak… – 11:01 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings Gameday Live: Will LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook play in ‘dress rehearsal’ for Lakers? Live pregame, in-game and postgame updates on tonight’s NBA preseason game between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers. ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:35 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Springhill just announced Nike, Fenway, Epic Games and Redbird Capital are now investors. Company now valued at $725 million, all this revealed during Springhill CEO Maverick Carter’s appearance on CBS.
I can’t count that high, but LeBron has to be a billionaire at this point. – 8:30 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Let’s say it’s a tie score with three minutes left.
#Suns have Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton finishing game.
#Lakers have Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis finishing game.
Who wins and why? – 11:25 PM
Let’s say it’s a tie score with three minutes left.
#Suns have Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton finishing game.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves said he’s always going to battle as a defensive player no matter who the opponent, be it a guard or a big man. He said it doesn’t get much tougher than having LeBron come at you in practice in transition, so that’s helped when he sees different preseason opponents. – 4:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, AD and Westbrook will all play tomorrow at SAC, via Vogel, but with the various injuries, we won’t get a chance to see the ideal regular season rotation just yet. – 4:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will all play tomorrow in Sacramento in the Lakers’ “final dress rehearsal” before the regular season starts. – 4:32 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2021-22 preseason #CrystalBasketball for the Los Angeles Lakers:
5. Kendrick Nunn: 4.33 (0.36 down)
4. Talen Horton-Tucker: 4.33 (0.64 up)
3. Russell Westbrook: 7.78 (0.22 down)
2. Anthony Davis: 9.78 (0.08 down)
1. LeBron James: 10.89 (0.04 up)
nbamath.com/crystalbasketb… pic.twitter.com/mLbJQwpLol – 3:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We give our impressions of LeBron, AD and Russ finally taking the floor together, and explain why the talk of process and patience isn’t just excuses. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 1:38 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Working hard AND smarter with my @tonal!! Strength isn’t given, it’s earned. 💪🏾 We’re taking it to another level. Let’s go to work!! 🚀👑 #BeYourStrongest #TonalPartner pic.twitter.com/LV2F6vb1qn – 12:13 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers’ Big Three remains under construction. The Big Two, however, looked to be in strong form on Tuesday night.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis seem poised to carry the Lakers through what could be a slow-progressing early stretch with Russ: ocregister.com/2021/10/12/lak… – 11:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
My first dispatch for @NBAcom. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook could be unstoppable….or combustible. A look at how the Lakers’ trio could look for better and for worse #Lakers on.nba.com/2YIYN8U – 10:24 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: “It’s going to take a minute.” While there were some obvious positives to LeBron, Russ and AD sharing the court for the first time, there was also an acknowledgement that they’ll need more time to figure things out es.pn/3v9Goh3 – 10:20 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Check out highlights from first Lakers game for LeBron/Westbrook/Davis nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/13/che… – 7:40 AM
James is not expected to pocket much cash from the deal, instead reinvesting the bulk of the proceeds into the business, a source close to the transaction tells Forbes. James and his business partner Maverick Carter will retain a controlling interest in the company, which has a TV deal with ABC Studios and a first-look film agreement with Universal Pictures. -via Forbes.com / October 16, 2021
The SpringHill Company, an entertainment & production company founded by LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter, announced yesterday that a group of investors was acquiring a “significant” minority stake in the company. The investment group was led by New York-based private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners and included Boston Red Sox & Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group, apparel giant Nike, and “Fortnite” maker Epic Games. The deal reportedly values The SpringHill Company at $725 million and Maverick Carter (CEO) & LeBron James (Chairman) will still maintain a controlling interest. -via Huddle Up / October 15, 2021
LeBron and Maverick had capital, access, and distribution when they started SpringHill years ago, three of the main ingredients to building a success production company, but partnering with RedBird Capital, Fenway Sports Group, and Epic Games will multiply that. Of course, the nine-figure capital infusion supercharges everything. Still, the access can’t be understated either. RedBird’s portfolio of investments includes YES Network, the regional sports network of the NY Yankees, the XFL, a relationship with the NFL, and even a European football club. -via Huddle Up / October 15, 2021