LeBron James close to becoming a billionaire

The SpringHill Company, an entertainment & production company founded by LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter, announced yesterday that a group of investors was acquiring a “significant” minority stake in the company. The investment group was led by New York-based private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners and included Boston Red Sox & Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group, apparel giant Nike, and “Fortnite” maker Epic Games. The deal reportedly values The SpringHill Company at $725 million and Maverick Carter (CEO) & LeBron James (Chairman) will still maintain a controlling interest . -via Huddle Up / October 15, 2021