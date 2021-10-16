Mavs cut 2020 pick Tyrell Terry

Tim MacMahon: Tyrell Terry, the No. 31 pick of the 2020 draft, was among the Mavs’ final cuts. Terry is guaranteed $1.5M this season and $1.8M next season.
Mavs waive Feron Hunt, Carlik Jones, Tyrell Terry sportando.basketball/en/mavs-waive-… – 4:57 AM
Mavs waive 3 players, including former No. 31 pick Tyrell Terry. pic.twitter.com/IM9xLbSAWY – 10:51 PM
Tyrell Terry, the No. 31 pick of the 2020 draft, was among the Mavs’ final cuts. Terry is guaranteed $1.5M this season and $1.8M next season. – 10:33 PM
The @Dallas Mavericks have waived Carlik Jones, Feron Hunt and Tyrell Terry. – 10:32 PM
The Dallas Mavericks have waived Tyrell Terry. That comes with dead money on the cap this season and next for the Mavs.
21-22: $1,517,981
The Mavericks have requested waivers on Tyrell Terry, Feron Hunt and Carlik Jones. Won’t be long without jobs for any of them, I suspect. – 10:25 PM
The Mavericks have waived former second-round pick Tyrell Terry after tonight’s exhibition finale in Milwaukee to reduce their roster to 15 guaranteed contracts.
Per the Mavs’ media game notes for tomorrow night vs. Bucks:
Luka, KP and THJ will all sit out the preseason finale for rest.
Reggie Bullock and Tyrell Terry remain away from the team for personal reasons.
Probable starters: Brunson, Green, DFS, Kleber, Powell – 3:24 PM
