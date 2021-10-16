Warriors waive Avery Bradley, others

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors sign Axel Toupane, waive Jordan Bell, Avery Bradley, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II sportando.basketball/en/warriors-si… – 2:53 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Warriors have waived Avery Bradley, Gary Payton, Jordan Bell, and Mychal Mulder. The 15th spot will remain open.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors waived tonight: Jordan Bell, Avery Bradley, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II. 15th roster spot open for now. – 12:40 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors announce they’ve waived Avery Bradley, Gary Payton, Jordan Bell and Mychal Mulder – 12:39 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Avery Bradley was given every opportunity to earn a rotation spot with the Warriors but was pretty unimpressive. I understand why they moved on. – 12:37 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Warriors are waiving veteran guard Avery Bradley, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. – 12:27 AM
More on this storyline
Avery Bradley is coming off a couple of down seasons but was one of the league’s stingiest individual defenders earlier in his career, and he’s only 30. He’s been given the impression, per a source, that he will have a real chance to make the roster and, with Thompson out early in the season, there’s a clear path to playing time if he rediscovers his old form, which would catapult him back onto the market next summer. -via The Athletic / September 24, 2021
Shams Charania: Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 24, 2021
Barry Jackson: Per source, Bradley was very much open to a Heat return, but Heat was not interested in that, at this time. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / September 22, 2021
