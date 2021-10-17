Ben Simmons back to practice with 76ers

Noah Levick: Ben Simmons was at practice today, is expected to speak with reporters tomorrow or Tuesday.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Didn’t get to hear from Ben Simmons today. The team said he will be available in the next two days. But he practiced with the Sixers for the first time this year.
Just days away from the opener, still seems like a lot of questions are unanswered: theathletic.com/news/76ers-doc… – 3:14 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers are still playing a waiting game with Ben Simmons as the season opener looms: bit.ly/3jab1hQ #76ers pic.twitter.com/iBljHwniD1 – 3:06 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @JADubin5 and I talk about the start of the regular season- expectations, thin margins for error, trading Ben Simmons and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264444… – 3:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ben Simmons returned to practice Sunday, but his availability remains in doubt phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-si… – 2:22 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“When he’s ready, he’ll play.”
Ben Simmons has returned to Sixers practice, but is not in game shape yet, per Doc Rivers.
➡️ yhoo.it/3mZitxj pic.twitter.com/Gi8OeZB7Qd – 1:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers PF Tobias Harris was asked it the vibe today’s practice was awkward due to Ben Simmons’ return. He responded with a smile and said in tongue-in-cheek said “No, it was perfectly fine.” – 1:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As Ben Simmons returns to practice today, Doc Rivers and the team gave their reactions to his return #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/17/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:44 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris on Ben Simmons practicing with the Sixers today: “We’ve got an opening to our season coming up. Truth be told, that’s honestly where our focus is. We’re grown men here. This is not middle school, seventh grade, eighth grade, ‘Oh, you did this to me.’ … – 1:44 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris was asked if the vibe at practice today was awkward. He smiled and facetiously said, “No, it was perfectly fine.”
And then he expanded on the Sixers’ mindset with Ben Simmons returning. pic.twitter.com/SZcdSMP2si – 1:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons returns to practicing with Sixers as a full participant inquirer.com/sixers/nba-ben… via @phillyinquirer – 1:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said he is unsure when Ben Simmons will play for the Sixers: “Right now, I’m just trying to get him back comfortable and integrated. I’m not even thinking about that. That’ll come … but there’s no game plan there, I’ll tell you that. When he’s ready, he’ll play.” – 1:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach DocRivers on if Ben Simmons addressed the team: “We just introduced like we always do when a new guy comes back or the old guys comes back. We jokingly did it. We did it with Tobias as well, because he’s been on vacation and Matisse as well. … – 1:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: Said he’s not sure if he can play in first game but is in “decent shape.”
Said that there was some scrimmaging. On Simmons: “He was a full participant.” – 1:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons did not address the media today. He’s expected to talk in the coming days. – 1:22 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Furkan Korkmaz says it was great to have Ben Simmons back. Says he personally missed him a lot #Sixers – 1:15 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Ben Simmons returning to practice with the Sixers: pic.twitter.com/LwufjVZUeH – 1:08 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris: ‘I didn’t ask (Ben Simmons why he came back).’ – 1:02 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on other players’ reaction to Ben Simmons being back: ‘We’re grown men here. This is not seventh or eighth grade.’ – 1:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says that he’s not sure whether Ben Simmons will be available for the regular season opener. Simmons participated in practice today. – 12:57 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons ‘was just one of the players’ today. ‘He was a full participant.’ Says team jokingly re-introduced Simmons to team. ‘I’m going to wait and see’ if Simmons will play in Wednesday’s opener. – 12:55 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Ben Simmons looks in “decent shape,” was “in and out” of practice today, Doc Rivers says.
He was a “full participant.” Rivers is unsure whether he’ll play Wednesday. – 12:55 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says he doesn’t know if Ben Simmons will play in the opener or not yet. Says he’s in decent shape though #Sixers – 12:54 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers confirms Ben Simmons practiced today. Said that overall it was a good day #Sixers – 12:54 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Ben Simmons raised a concerning red flag after using a shady massage excuse to nearly miss Game 7 against the Hawks.
#76ers #NBA #NBATwitter
sportscasting.com/ben-simmons-tr… – 12:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers practice just ended. No sign of Ben Simmons, who the team says will not address the media today, as a couple players shoot around after. – 12:44 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Ben Simmons was at practice today, is expected to speak with reporters tomorrow or Tuesday. – 12:43 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Ben Simmons not talking to media today. Told will be Monday or Tuesday. #Sixers – 12:43 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Ben Simmons will not speak to the media today. Expect to hear from him this week though #Sixers – 12:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers still confident they can contend despite the Ben Simmons drama inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:21 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers still confident they can contend despite the drama surrounding Ben Simmons inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:16 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI Doc Rivers not ready to give up on Ben Simmons, whose status is still in limbo inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:58 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Sixers legend Allen Iverson with a message for Ben Simmons on Instagram today: “Follow God’s plan and execute”: pic.twitter.com/2CLaIbkHh6 – 6:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons’ holdout from 76ers explained: A complete timeline of ongoing drama between the two sides
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 4:11 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover: The legend Clyde Drexler joins me to discuss the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, Kyrie, Ben Simmons, superteams and much more.
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=NW8SfT… – 2:48 PM
