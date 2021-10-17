Lonnie Walker would welcome becoming a free agent after the season

Tom Orsborn: If the parties don’t reach an agreement by the deadline, Walker would become a restricted FA after the season and the Spurs could keep him by matching any offer. “I’m not sweating it too much,” he said. “I’ve put in a lot of time and effort this year. It will pay it’s dues.”
Source: Twitter @tom_orsborn
Source: Twitter @tom_orsborn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
While Lonnie Walker awaits word on whether Spurs will extend his contract, his teammates say that no matter what happens, he’ll thrive as a spark off the bench:
“He’s someone who can come in and change a whole game,” White said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 10:29 AM
While Lonnie Walker awaits word on whether Spurs will extend his contract, his teammates say that no matter what happens, he’ll thrive as a spark off the bench:
“He’s someone who can come in and change a whole game,” White said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 10:29 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Lonnie Walker (left quad contusion) is questionable for tomorrow night vs. Houston, not out, as I stated in an earlier tweet. – 6:58 PM
Lonnie Walker (left quad contusion) is questionable for tomorrow night vs. Houston, not out, as I stated in an earlier tweet. – 6:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs injury report for Friday night’s preseason finale vs. Houston:
OUT
Lonnie Walker (left quad contussion)
Tre Jones (left ankle sprain)
Jock Landale (concussion protocols) – 5:37 PM
Spurs injury report for Friday night’s preseason finale vs. Houston:
OUT
Lonnie Walker (left quad contussion)
Tre Jones (left ankle sprain)
Jock Landale (concussion protocols) – 5:37 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Lonnie Walker an addition to the Spurs’ injury report — looks like the reason he wasn’t in the Silver & Black scrimmage last night. pic.twitter.com/0X6ofyynh0 – 5:27 PM
Lonnie Walker an addition to the Spurs’ injury report — looks like the reason he wasn’t in the Silver & Black scrimmage last night. pic.twitter.com/0X6ofyynh0 – 5:27 PM
More on this storyline
Tom Orsborn: Monday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for the Spurs to sign Lonnie Walker to a rookie scale extension, but the fourth-year guard said he isn’t sweating it: “Keeping it on the back burner, just worrying about the game….Whatever happens, happens, just got to praise the man above.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / October 17, 2021