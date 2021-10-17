Mikal Bridges agree to four-year extension with Suns

Adrian Wojnarowski: Phoenix Suns G/F Mikal Bridges has agreed to a four-year, $90 million rookie contract extension, his agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In the theory of “a stopped clock is right twice a day” I present my prediction for @spotrac on what Mikal Bridges extension would look like (written at the end of August): pic.twitter.com/qBKYr56F2G – 3:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mikal Bridges reportedly extends for 4/$90. We’ll have to see if that includes incentives. Close to the 4/$84 with no incentives agreed to in the mock offseason between @DanFeldmanNBA and me. Solid deal for both sides, this is absolute top of the market for a 3/D wing extension – 3:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With Mikal Bridges now locked in for below market-value, Phoenix really has no good reason not to max out Ayton. Even if they don’t think he’s worth it, on balance, they’d be getting their two big deals this offseason done at roughly the right combined price. – 3:02 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mikal Bridges agrees a four-year extension with Phoenix Suns
Mikal Bridges agrees a four-year extension with Phoenix Suns
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Mikal Bridges has agreed to a four-year, $90 million extension with the Suns, per @Adrian Wojnarowski 💰 pic.twitter.com/3zsQsXYO9J – 3:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
$90M for Mikal Bridges is tremendous value. Someone was gonna throw huge $$ at him next summer if the Suns had let this go to RFA. Very good news they got this done – 2:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Phoenix Suns G/F Mikal Bridges has agreed to a four-year, $90 million rookie contract extension, his agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed. – 2:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Black wins every single day.”
“He’s got a big spoon in his hand and he’s always stirring the pot.”
“We kind of beat up on the white team.”
“We’ve been getting our heads beat in.”
Mikal Bridges, Cameron Payne, Jae Crowder and Coach Monty Williams talk #Suns Black vs. White. pic.twitter.com/C6NjVkLbif – 8:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Phoenix Suns: 2021-22 player season previews: Mikal Bridges poised to become third option – bit.ly/3vgoiKt via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/YikMMs7vyq – 8:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges is poised to become the Suns’ third option, so for @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at what that looks like and where he needs to grow for it to happen: bit.ly/3vgoiKt – 1:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I just want to be here, man. That’s the whole thing. I want to be here and it’s to those guys, man. The deadline is close. So we’ll see and wait.”
Mikal Bridges wants to stay with #Suns as deadline for 2018 rookie extensions looms (w/videos) #NBA75 bit.ly/3DL23PU pic.twitter.com/cUYnV56qri – 9:26 PM
“I just want to be here, man. That’s the whole thing. I want to be here and it’s to those guys, man. The deadline is close. So we’ll see and wait.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges ‘wants’ to stay with #Suns as deadline for 2018 rookie extensions looms (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/zDcP8GeN3P – 8:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
What Mikal Bridges had to say today about a potential contract extension and my thoughts on why it would be foolish to not get a deal done now: arizonasports.com/story/2852679/… – 8:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Updated story on Mikal Bridges’ comments from earlier today: bit.ly/3vcydR1 – 6:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
On Wednesday, @Jorge Sierra’s @Yossi Gozlan said Wendell Carter Jr. would sign an extension for $12 million annually. We discussed on Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Collin Sexton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kevin Huerter, Miles Bridges, Landry Shamet and more below. hoopshype.com/lists/podcast-… – 5:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns practice today was all about Mikal Bridges talking rookie extension and more.
#Suns practice today was all about Mikal Bridges talking rookie extension and more.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I want to be here.”
Mikal Bridges addresses rookie extension as he too is up for one like Deandre Ayton.
Said he’ll come to the facility thinking about GM GM James Jones and team owner Robert Sarver, but he thinks more about family, his team.
“I want to be here.”
Mikal Bridges addresses rookie extension as he too is up for one like Deandre Ayton.
Said he’ll come to the facility thinking about GM GM James Jones and team owner Robert Sarver, but he thinks more about family, his team.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are playing with fire not paying up for Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges – bit.ly/3vcydR1 via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/rkrkdiaKe2 – 8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Five takeaways from #Suns demolition of Blazers in final preseason game.
1. Devin Booker got it going after slow start in preseason debut.
2. JaVale McGee already fan favorite.
3. 10-man rotation seems set.
4. Communication.
Five takeaways from #Suns demolition of Blazers in final preseason game.
1. Devin Booker got it going after slow start in preseason debut.
2. JaVale McGee already fan favorite.
3. 10-man rotation seems set.
4. Communication.
Gerald Bourguet: “I want to be here, man.” Mikal Bridges on contract extension talks with the Suns, Part 1: pic.twitter.com/8iyCj7kjoT -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / October 15, 2021
Kellan Olson: On a potential contract extension, Mikal Bridges said he obviously wants to stay in Phoenix and loves it here. “I sit there, just wait every day, keep improving and don’t let it get to me. Just gotta wait. I’ve tried to prove as much as I can as time goes on.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / October 15, 2021