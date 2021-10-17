No talks between Nets and 76ers for Kyrie Irving

Woj called the market for the seven-time All-Star “dicey” while adding that there are no talks between the Nets and 76ers about a Ben Simmons-for-Irving block buster … and he doesn’t think the Sixers will ever call. Woj was speaking with Malika Andrews, ESPN’s former Nets beat writer and host of its new “NBA Today” show which debuts on the network Monday.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report no Irving for Simmons trade talks, little Irving trade talk anywhere nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/17/ano… – 10:01 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Eric Adams hopeful Kyrie Irving will suit up soon for hometown #Nets nypost.com/2021/10/16/eri… via @nypmetro – 1:11 AM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Trolls target Jay Williams after defense of Kyrie Irving: ‘Go die again’ nypost.com/2021/10/16/tro… via @nypostsports
I’m not a fan of kyrie, but I’m more of a fan of his than any twitter puke who would wish death on someone just because they disagree. They are worthless scum. – 3:56 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox was asked about the Kyrie Irving situation. He wasn’t interested in engaging in the conversation. pic.twitter.com/a9oOt3h2jI – 3:16 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover: The legend Clyde Drexler joins me to discuss the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, Kyrie, Ben Simmons, superteams and much more.
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=NW8SfT… – 2:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: Will Kyrie Return? What’s the Simmons Endgame? Preseason Projection Disagreements w/ @John Hollinger: hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/will-…
Subscribe: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hol… pic.twitter.com/NJbWg0PI5o – 12:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Woj Pod: ESPN’s @Malika Andrews on Irving/Nets, Simmons/Sixers and the debut of NBA Today, her new 3 PM ET/noon PT daily NBA show on Monday
Spotify: spoti.fi/3j7xFHz
Apple: apple.co/3mUy8hj – 12:09 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade rumor rankings: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 9:54 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Conservatives are comparing unvaccinated Kyrie Irving to Magic Johnson and HIV. Critics say that’s rooted in myth. washingtonpost.com/history/2021/1… – 7:48 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
For the early morning crew, I’ll be on @MSNBCweekends around 6:40 to talk about the Nets and Kyrie Irving. – 6:27 AM
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Even with Kyrie out, I still have Brooklyn as a favorite if they stay healthy. That said, I think this season is pretty open. Even more reason the Warriors should be trading their chips in 🤷🏽♂️ – 4:24 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Reggie Miller, Stan Van Gundy think Kyrie Irving-less #Nets can thrive nypost.com/2021/10/15/net… via @nypostsports teammate @NYPost_Brazille – 9:13 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Unvaccinated Bradley Beal is playing in Madison Square Garden right now. Kyrie Irving sits at home indefinitely. That part doesn’t seem fair at all. – 7:42 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
In this week’s show, @RandyBSP
and I join Nets Insider Rick Laughlin to handicap the #NBA East and whether or not the #BrooklynNets need Kyrie Irving. Jump in!
open.spotify.com/episode/3Mjtwr… – 6:02 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
This is where my head’s at with NBA win/loss predictions. Think of the groupings as tiers, and any finish within that tier wouldn’t surprise me.
Finals pick is Nets over Jazz. I’m assuming Kyrie doesn’t play. pic.twitter.com/GeNsPoRq6n – 5:10 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @Chris Vernon, who got mad at me for talking about my real love for this Raptors roster, Jamahl Mosley’s impact, and his favorite player Rudy Gobert. We also talked about the news of the week. Zion, Kyrie, Ayton, etc. Fun episode. open.spotify.com/episode/6P4Pxs… – 5:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My latest ultimately irrelevant Kyrie fascination: if the Nets win the title without him playing a single game, does he get a ring?
My guess is yes, just because as a franchise you want to appear player-friendly (and he did help recruit Durant), but it’s sort of fascinating. – 5:03 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Kyrie, Ben, P-Will and those first 20 games. It’s almost time, so Ask Sam.
on.nba.com/3AKGBbU – 4:48 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Me and @Kevin O’Connor recorded this pod on Zion, Kyrie, and 10 QUESTIONS for upcoming NBA season. Many have called it “refreshing and monumental”.
open.spotify.com/episode/6P4Pxs… – 4:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Stan Van Gundy on Kyrie Irving: “I’m not buying that those people are voiceless. They are very, very, very, very represented in our society right now. … They have a voice.” via @Stefan Bondy
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Stan Van Gundy pokes a giant hole in Kyrie Irving’s supposed reasoning for not taking vaccine nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:17 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Telling Kyrie Irving to be quiet because you disagree with him is a little too close to “Shut up and dribble” for my liking. That said, I could not care less about his opinions on vaccination and I’ll be glad when they are no longer circulating ad nauseam. – 2:25 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Read Brian Phillips on the Kyrie Irving debacle—and really, on how and why we think what we think about COVID-19 and vaccine mandates: theringer.com/nba/2021/10/15… – 2:13 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving: “What is being mad going to do? We are not going to change his mind, know what I’m saying?”
➡️ yhoo.it/3j8z2FI pic.twitter.com/QEsf8DW3ts – 1:49 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
“There’s ways to go about it, and when you’re dealing with a team-oriented situation like this, you’ve got to be all-in. You’ve got to be all-in if you want to win a championship.”
– Reggie Miller on Kyrie Irving – 1:17 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover is up! The legend Clyde Drexler joins me to discuss the NBA 75th anniversary team, Kyrie, Ben Simmons, superteams and much more.
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover pic.twitter.com/4u4UnV4f5r – 1:13 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Why Kevin Durant isn’t mad at Kyrie Irving: ‘We are not going to change his mind” theathletic.slack.com/files/UPEURP4E…
theathletic.com/2890869/2021/1… – 1:09 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Kyrie spoke and said nothing, will Zion Williamson ever realize his full potential? #LADvsSF #TBvsPHI LIVE updates & more! Guests: @TheRealJHair @GregJennings
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: Will Kyrie Return? What’s the Simmons Endgame? Preseason Projection Disagreements w/ @John Hollinger: hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/will-…
Subscribe: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hol… pic.twitter.com/EOr7vCstSf – 12:30 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. With Irving out, what will Nets look like this season & the delicate Zion Williamson situation puts pressure on Pelicans’ start (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon)
espn.com/radio/play/_/i… – 12:09 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy Say The Brooklyn Nets Remain The NBA Favorites Without Kyrie Irving via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 12:07 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kevin Durant on ineligible Kyrie Irving: “What is being mad going to do?” #coronavirus #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 12:07 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Durant on Irving situation: What is being mad going to do?. It’s not going to change his mind sportando.basketball/en/durant-on-i… – 11:39 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Mark Jackson says it would’ve been ‘tough’ for the Nets if Kyrie had been a part-time player but that the role players would’ve had to adjust accordingly if Kyrie only played road games. – 11:19 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bucks GM Jon Horst on The Woj Pod: The championship run, the culture Giannis constructed, his contract extension.
Plus: NBA Today host @Malika Andrews on Nets/Kyrie Irving, Sixers/Ben Simmons and debut Monday of her new daily NBA show on ESPN.
ESPN audio: es.pn/3AIIzti – 11:07 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant on BKN’s approach without Kyrie Irving: “Just focus on what we got in this locker room. When Ky is ready, I’m sure he’ll talk to (Nets owner) Joe (Tsai) & (GM) Sean (Marks) & they’ll figure it out..Until then, we’re going to keep grinding.” sny.tv/articles/kevin… – 10:50 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant on Kyrie Irving: “I am still positive that things will work out the best” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/15/dur… – 10:02 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The final Nets mailbag of the preseason is up. We talk rotations, the cap situation in light of Kyrie Irving, Nic Claxton and Harvey Dent. theathletic.com/2890765/2021/1… – 9:23 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Opinion | Kyrie Irving’s self-pitying refusal to get vaccinated is pathetic and dangerous washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/… – 8:47 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kevin Durant finished my question for me. Why isn’t he more ‘upset’ with Kyrie? He came to Brooklyn to play with Irving. Now they aren’t speaking and the burden to pick up the pieces on the Nets falls to Durant @The Athletic theathletic.com/2890869/2021/1… – 8:21 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
KD on Kyrie: “Definitely want Kyrie to be around. I wish none of this stuff would happen but this is the situation we are in…Kyrie made his decision on what he wanted to do and the team did the same…I am still positive that things will work out the best” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:02 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Full Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s status here: trib.al/nMpdyMi – 11:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant said he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving in the last few days. Said he can’t be mad at Kyrie for making his decision or if questions about the situation continue. – 10:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD admits the Kyrie topic is probably going to keep coming up all year, but there’s no point in getting irritated by it. Understands the media has to do their job, the #Nets just have to focus and do theirs. Very sage. #NBA – 10:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
For whatever my opinion is worth (answer: probably not much), I thought Kevin Durant handled the Kyrie questions very well. Said he expects to come up periodically during the year, it’s part of the job and getting irritated does the Nets nothing. – 10:22 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Durant is striking the right diplomatic tone here but also admits he hasn’t talked to Kyrie since Tuesday, which maybe means nothing and maybe does. – 10:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked why he’s not mad about the Kyrie Irving situation, Kevin Durant said “What’s being mad going to do? It’s not going to change his mind.” – 10:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on Kyrie: “What is being mad gonna do? It’s not gonna change his mind.” #Nets – 10:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
ICYMI: Hear @Eddie Johnson & @TermineRadio on NBA Today
🎙️ Reaction to Kyrie Irving’s comments
🚑 Zion Williamson to miss the start of the season
🔊 We hear from Kevin Love & Luke Walton!
📻siriusxm.us/NBAToday – 10:20 PM
ICYMI: Hear @Eddie Johnson & @TermineRadio on NBA Today
🎙️ Reaction to Kyrie Irving’s comments
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
More Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving: “This is not the ideal situation coming into the season, but it’s out of our control… What is being mad gonna do? You’re not gonna change his mind.” #Nets – 10:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We still get to do what we love to do everyday — What is us being mad going to do? It’s not going to change his mind.”
⁃Kevin Durant on why he’s not upset about Kyrie Irving’s situation. – 10:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant: “I definitely want Kyrie to be around. I wish none of this ever happened, but this is the situation that we’re in.” #Nets – 10:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant says he “definitely wants Kyrie around” but he says “Kyrie made his decision… and the team did the same.” He wants the whole team together and at full strength but he hopes everything works out for both parties eventually. – 10:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s absence: “I definitely want Kyrie to be around. I wish none of this ever happened, but this is the situation that we’re in… It’s on me to focus on me and do my job.” #Nets – 10:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD: “Kyrie chose to do what he wanted to do, and the team did what they wanted to do.” #Nets – 10:18 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“I definitely want Kyrie (Irving) to be around — He chose what he wanted to do … I want our whole team to be together.” – 10:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant said he has not spoken to Kyrie Irving since Tuesday’s news of him being sidelined. – 10:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant said he hasn’t spoken with Kyrie Irving since Tuesday’s news. #Nets – 10:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant says he has not spoken to Kyrie Irving since Tuesday’s news of the Nets saying Irving will not play or practice with the team. – 10:17 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant has not spoken to Kyrie Irving since Tuesday’s news. – 10:17 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“When you losing somebody like Kyrie Irving it’s hard.” – 10:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant: “When you’re losing somebody like Kyrie Irving, its hard to just – on the fly – figure out where you’re gonna get that production from.” #Nets – 10:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant agrees without Kyrie Irving, James Harden will have to pick up his scoring some: “I think he’s gonna have to do both.” #Nets – 10:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Steve Nash ‘didn’t listen’ to Kyrie Irving’s Instagram Live. #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/14/ste… via @nypostsports – 9:33 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Kyrie keeps saying that he won’t be silenced. Who is the person that’s been trying to silence him?? I’m pretty sure he’s been given every opportunity to talk and also it’s 2021, there are plenty of people saying whatever they’re thinking constantly for everyone to see… – 8:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Non-Kyrie tweet: I would never ask my Twitter followers unless it was to get Grizzly on a beer can and help rescue dogs by raising money for Monmouth County SPCA. Vote for Grizzly in the Tales & Ales Beer Label Contest & Fundraiser gogophotocontest.com/mcspcatalesand… – 8:19 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
James Harden has slid into the last starter announced spot at Barclays Center in Kyrie Irving’s absence. Durant stayed at the leadoff spot. – 7:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here in Brooklyn, Nets will play big lineup with Kyrie Irving (researching) still out. Harden at point, Harris and Durant as wings, Millsap and Claxton up front. T’wolves playing most of their real players except Russell, so this should be a relatively realistic NBA game. – 7:39 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Outrageous that the Nets will pay Kyrie for road games. Dude gonna collect $17M for abandoning his team. What a horrible teammate. – 7:13 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
What I love about the MTG tweet is some other lady got dunked on two days ago for the exact same Kyrie/Magic false equivalence tweet. So either she didn’t see that despite being extremely online or is just really uncreative. – 6:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Tune into @Stadium NBA Season Preview show, with myself, former NBA player/assistant Evan Turner (@Evan Turner), ex-player/executive Pat Garrity and host @camronsmith – with the latest on Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Kyrie: “I didnt really listen to it. And I think I’ve pretty much said everything I have to say about it. If something changes, we can talk about it; but I really want to focus on moving forward and our group and solutions to the challenge ahead of us.” #Nets #NBA – 5:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
More Steve Nash on the Nets without Kyrie Irving: “When you lose an exceptional talent like that, your roster is built under the certain parameters of having 3 guys, so everybody has to slide up a spot.” – 5:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Nets championship odds without Kyrie Irving: “I think we still have a very high potential.” – 5:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We still have a very high potential — We lost a really talented player, but we’re a really talented group.”
⁃Steve Nash on the roster without Kyrie Irving. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said the Nets still have “high potential” without Kyrie Irving. – 5:50 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Final thoughts on the Kyrie situation
🏀 Is Jordan Poole a potential future All-Star?
🏀 Lakers concerns
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/1YZv7C… – 5:50 PM
🏀 Final thoughts on the Kyrie situation
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said he didn’t listen to Kyrie Irving’s IG Live and is done talking about him. #Nets #NBA – 5:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash said “to be honest, I didn’t really listen to” Kyrie Irving’s IG Live explanation of why he is still unvaccinated. Nash adds that he has said what he has had to say on the issue. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I didn’t listen to it — I really want to focus on moving forward with our group.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s live yesterday. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash did not watch Kyrie Irving’s Instagram live last night. Said he’s said all there is to say on Irving unless something changes. – 5:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says he didn’t listen to Kyrie Irving’s Instagram Live last night, and says he wants to focus on moving forward with the current group. #Nets – 5:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets star Kyrie Irving said last night on IG Live that he’d been “promised that (he) would have exemptions.” As of today he is not believed to have applied for one with the #NBA. TBF, that could’ve just been watching Wiggins fail in his. – 5:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving vaccine stance: Everything to know, including fallout with Nets, New York mandate, NBA rules
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… pic.twitter.com/tP6zzSALuy – 5:36 PM
Kyrie Irving vaccine stance: Everything to know, including fallout with Nets, New York mandate, NBA rules
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: On his Instagram Live, Kyrie Irving said he’s not retiring & suggested that, prior to the season, he expected to receive an exemption from NYC’s local vaccine mandate. Mandate should be in effect through end of calendar year, possibly longer: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 5:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: Will Kyrie Return? What’s the Simmons Endgame? Preseason Projection Disagreements w/ @John Hollinger: hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/will-…
Subscribe: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hol… pic.twitter.com/PmgI34uitX – 5:00 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 NEW HABERSHOW POD 🏀
I called up @sullduggery, who wrote the book on Kyrie and the Nets, to figure out what’s going on in Brooklyn and what’s new from Kyrie’s impromptu IG Live session. Quickie pod:
🍎: apple.co/3p3REKQ
✳️: spoti.fi/3aBflBQ – 3:56 PM
🏀 NEW HABERSHOW POD 🏀
I called up @sullduggery, who wrote the book on Kyrie and the Nets, to figure out what’s going on in Brooklyn and what’s new from Kyrie’s impromptu IG Live session. Quickie pod:
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 NEW HABERSHOW POD 😂
I called up @sullduggery, who wrote the book on Kyrie and the Nets, to figure out what’s going on in Brooklyn and what’s new from Kyrie’s impromptu IG Live session. Quickie pod:
🍎: apple.co/3p3REKQ
✳️: spoti.fi/3aBflBQ – 3:53 PM
🏀 NEW HABERSHOW POD 😂
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving essentially confirmed a holdout to start the most important season in Nets history.
Neither side wins from any of this.
thesportssection.com/newsletters/ky… @NBA Bubble Life – 2:42 PM
Kyrie Irving essentially confirmed a holdout to start the most important season in Nets history.
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are the Nets ready to move on from Kyrie? Can we trust the Lakers Big 3 to figure it out? Some good (and bad) sports journalism & more! Guests: @Brian Lewis @caplannfl @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Brooklyn Nets Remain NBA Favorites Even Without Kyrie Irving.
zagsblog.com/2021/10/14/bro… – 1:10 PM
Brooklyn Nets Remain NBA Favorites Even Without Kyrie Irving.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: Will Kyrie Return? What’s the Simmons Endgame? Preseason Projection Disagreements w/ @John Hollinger: hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/will-…
Subscribe: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hol… pic.twitter.com/2lbINletbn – 1:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Marcus Morris, JR Smith and Stephon Marbury among those expressing support for Kyrie Irving on social media since he went live on IG. – 12:11 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Join in live Monday at noon Eastern for D.C. sports/NBA talk, from Kyrie and WFT to the Nats and Caps, Lakers and Bucks. Your dime:
bit.ly/3lzR4T0 – 12:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie Irving says he isn’t retiring, isn’t pro or anti-vax, respects both sides and is “still uncertain about a lot of things.” But he chooses to remain unvaccinated: “This is my life…1 body that I get here. And you are telling me what to do with my body” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:54 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Kyrie Irving’s vaccine debacle and Ben Simmons’ trade request could have major ripple effects all the way to the NBA and NBPA’s next round of CBA negotiations: bleacherreport.com/articles/29493… – 11:32 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
On a lighter note, the #NBA MVP futures market still includes Kyrie. But there are better bets: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-future… – 11:18 AM
Michael Cunningham @MCunninghamAJC
I may catch a charge if someone favorably compares Kyrie to Ali in my presence. – 11:06 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI recent Lowe Post podcasts: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Nets moving on without Kyrie (for now), fake Kyrie trades, Ben Simmons return, annual 5 Most Confusing Teams: apple.co/3oW1XAP
All the big NBA questions with @Bill Simmons: spoti.fi/3lhApmV – 10:50 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @hoopscritic
Joining @MandMWFAN at 10:45 AM ET on @WFAN660 in New York. Kyrie Irving’s name may come up a time or two – 10:44 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving said on Instagram Live that he’s not retiring & suggested that, prior to the season, he expected to receive an ‘exemption’ from NYC’s local vaccine mandate. Mandate is in effect through the end of Bill de Blasio’s term, possibly longer: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 10:35 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: Will Kyrie Return? What’s the Simmons Endgame? Preseason Projection Disagreements w/ @John Hollinger: hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/will-…
Subscribe: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hol… pic.twitter.com/OsSZ4u4F4i – 10:00 AM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Updated Nets’ MVP odds @BetMGM
Kevin Durant (+700) 7.1% tickets, 5.3% handle
James Harden (+2000) 4.8% tickets, 6.6% handle
Kyrie Irving (+4000) 0.3% tickets, 0.0% handle – 9:42 AM
Updated Nets’ MVP odds @BetMGM
Kevin Durant (+700) 7.1% tickets, 5.3% handle
James Harden (+2000) 4.8% tickets, 6.6% handle
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Kyrie Irving being praised by vaccinated right wingers who otherwise wanted him to “shut up and dribble”…. pic.twitter.com/DmK02fYdyo – 9:29 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
So Kyrie is saying he’s not anti-vax, he just doesn’t like being told what to do. – 9:11 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have decided not to play Kyrie Irving until he can be a full time player again.
@Howard Beck tells @Rick Kamla why he thinks this is the right move for the team. pic.twitter.com/wenx7KbjyZ – 9:00 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Kyrie Irving says he won’t retire, says he will be ‘ready to play’
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:49 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
Steve Popper @StevePopper
A mention of Kyrie has brought out claims of Nazi, poisons, debunked theories. I just spent 2 weeks in Costa Rica where it’s listed as a “Do not travel” risk because of low vaccine availability. … (1/2) – 8:49 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
From last night: Kyrie Irving says vaccine refusal is about doing what’s best for him, even with consequences such as losing salary and the chance to chase a championship with the Nets.
apnews.com/article/corona… – 8:28 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
He can make his choices, but Kyrie’s IG Live was filled with a lot of disingenuous and hard to believe claims. But I think I can answer this one – all his teammates and 96% of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/LKLoYXAfVP – 8:23 AM
More on this storyline
As our Alec Sturm tweeted off the podcast, Woj was not optimistic about the Nets situation, saying the organization doesn’t have much if any hope that Irving will get vaccinated. “The bottom line is, Kyrie Irving is not vaccinated,” said Woj. “At this point he doesn’t sound as though he is about to get vaccinated to be able to return and play for this Nets team. And the Nets are preparing for the fact that’s he’s not gonna be there.” -via NetsDaily / October 17, 2021
Alec Sturm: Woj, via his podcast: “When the Nets made [the Harden] trade, they saw James Harden as a necessity. I think that they could already see that they may not be able to count on Kyrie Irving.” -via Twitter / October 17, 2021
It’s important to note that Irving has atrade bonus that would raise his salary to the maximum ($39,344,900) if moved in the early part of the season. That would still allow the Sixers to swap Simmons ($33 million) for Irving since teams only need to send out $31.4 million to match salaries for $39.3 million. -via HoopsHype / October 16, 2021