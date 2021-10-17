Wizards exercise team option on Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija

Chase Hughes: The Wizards will exercise the 2022-23 contract options for Rui Hachimura (4th year) and Deni Avdija (3rd year), @NBCSWashington has learned. Expected moves, but noteworthy for Hachimura because next summer he will be extension eligible.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Some positive news for the Wizards: Rui Hachimura has cleared protocol and Bradley Beal (right knee) practiced today. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:00 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards are planning to exercise the 2022-23 fourth-year contract option for Rui Hachimura and third-year option for Deni Avdija, as @Chase Hughes reported. They’ve got until Nov. 1 to officially do so. – 2:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards will exercise the 2022-23 contract options for Rui Hachimura (4th year) and Deni Avdija (3rd year), @NBCSWashington has learned. Expected moves, but noteworthy for Hachimura because next summer he will be extension eligible. – 1:55 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Unseld says Rui Hachimura has cleared health & safety protocols and will start individual work soon. – 12:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Coach Unseld Jr. says Rui Hachimura has cleared protocol and will soon begin individual work as he prepares for his return. Sounds like that will happen early this week. – 12:12 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Rui Hachimura is out of COVID protocol and can start individual workouts — he hasn’t joined the Wizards yet. – 12:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija is matched up with Julius Randle on defense. That’s a tough test, as Randle is one of the more physical players in the league and completely dominated the Wizards last season. – 7:54 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rui Hachimura likely has a few days left in protocols before he joins the team. He’ll start with individual work first: wapo.st/3BMiBGr – 11:11 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld’s approach this preseason has been all about diligence and patience. It’ll be the same getting Rui Hachimura back up to speed. washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/10… – 4:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The latest on Rui Hachimura as he awaits being cleared to practice with the Wizards following a weeks-long absence due to personal reasons: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:28 PM
