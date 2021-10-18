Australian team showing interest in Dante Exum

The South East Melbourne Phoenix have opened the door for part-owner Dante Exum to join the roster, after the Australian Boomers star was waived by the Houston Rockets. “If and when Dante decides that the NBL is the right move for him, we of course will do whatever we can do to make that as easy for him as possible,” Phoenix GM Tommy Greer said via Newscorp.
Source: NBL.com.au
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Houston waives Dante Exum
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets waive guard Dante Exum ift.tt/3FTy0qR – 8:18 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Dante Exum has been released by the Houston Rockets.
Another interesting name released is Kris Dunn, maybe one of the best on ball defenders in the NBA – 5:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets waive guard Dante Exum houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Houston has just announced the release of Dante Exum on a day numerous established NBA names (including Kris Dunn, Marquese Chriss, Patrick Patterson and Harry Giles … after Avery Bradley last night) have lost out on NBA roster spots.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:56 PM
Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets have waived guard Dante Exum. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 16, 2021
Mark Berman: The Rockets today announced they have re-signed guard Dante Exum. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / September 18, 2021
The Rockets have officially re-signed guard Dante Exum and waived Tyler Bey to create a roster space for him, according to the NBA’s transactions log. Hoops Rumors’ JD Shaw was the first to report the Bey transaction (Twitter link). With John Wall not expected to play for the team this season as it seeks to trade him, the Rockets were in the market for another point guard. The Rockets’ interest in Exum surfaced on Tuesday. -via Hoops Rumors / September 18, 2021