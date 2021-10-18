Bucks, Grayson Allen agree to extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has agreed on a two-year, $20 million rookie extension, his agent Mitch Nathan of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Allen arrived with the defending champions in a trade this summer. He was the 21st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, Grayson Allen and Kevin Huerter agree to contract extensions with their clubs
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Around MLE money for Grayson Allen in that extension with the Bucks. That’s some protection in case they can’t get a deal done with Donte DiVincenzo. – 5:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
My EEV formula had Grayson Allen worth $16.5 million on a *three-year* extension. Two years and $20M seems … generous.
theathletic.com/2871355/2021/1… – 5:14 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has agreed on a two-year, $20 million rookie extension, his agent Mitch Nathan of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Allen arrived with the defending champions in a trade this summer. He was the 21st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. – 5:11 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Enjoying Giannis Antetokounmpo letting Grayson Allen know exactly how the inverted pick-and-roll for a shooter works in Milwaukee.
In short, if Antetokounmpo passes it to you, you shoot it.
Kyle Korver and Bryn Forbes quickly took to that assignment when with the Bucks. – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With Khris Middleton out (personal) the #Bucks will slide Jordan Nwora into the starting lineup with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday. – 7:47 PM
Jim Owczarski: The deadline for rookie extensions is tomorrow, and while Grayson Allen said it was on his mind before the trade he hasn’t thought too much on it since. Allen and Donte DiVincenzo are eligible for the #Bucks -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / October 17, 2021