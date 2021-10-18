USA Today Sports

Bucks, Grayson Allen agree to extension

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, Grayson Allen and Kevin Huerter agree to contract extensions with their clubs
espn.com/nba/story/_/id…5:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Around MLE money for Grayson Allen in that extension with the Bucks. That’s some protection in case they can’t get a deal done with Donte DiVincenzo. – 5:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
My EEV formula had Grayson Allen worth $16.5 million on a *three-year* extension. Two years and $20M seems … generous.
theathletic.com/2871355/2021/1…5:14 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has agreed on a two-year, $20 million rookie extension, his agent Mitch Nathan of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Allen arrived with the defending champions in a trade this summer. He was the 21st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. – 5:11 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That Grayson Allen 3-point trigger is quick. – 9:22 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Enjoying Giannis Antetokounmpo letting Grayson Allen know exactly how the inverted pick-and-roll for a shooter works in Milwaukee.
In short, if Antetokounmpo passes it to you, you shoot it.
Kyle Korver and Bryn Forbes quickly took to that assignment when with the Bucks. – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With Khris Middleton out (personal) the #Bucks will slide Jordan Nwora into the starting lineup with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday. – 7:47 PM

