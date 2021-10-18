Daniel Gafford agrees to three-year extension with Wizards

Shams Charania: Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford has agreed to a three-year, $40.2 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wizards signing Daniel Gafford to three-year, $40M extension nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/19/wiz… – 1:45 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have agreed to a contract extension with Daniel Gafford, keeping the talented young center in Washington through his Age 27 season. Details here: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:40 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards are working on a deal to sign C Daniel Gafford to a three-year, $40M extension that would keep him in DC through 2025-26, per source. Gafford, 23, has turned out to be the steal of the trade deadline last year for the Wiz. – 12:00 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford made a huge impact for the Wizards last season and looked even better in the preseason. The Wizards could end up getting a bargain if he continues to ascend and there’s no reason to think he won’t. 23yo, super athletic, high motor, drive to improve. – 11:37 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford has agreed to a three-year, $40.2 million contract extension, per @Shams Charania
He’s paid. – 11:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford has agreed to a three-year, $40.2 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:31 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
It’s going to be a very good year for us. I can’t wait to get started.
– Daniel Gafford – 1:50 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on Daniel Gafford’s defense: “His rim protection is up there with some of the best in the league… his ceiling is whatever he wants it to be, honestly.” – 1:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
5 takeaways from the Wizards’ preseason games including how Daniel Gafford might be setting up for a big year. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:14 AM
