Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr agree to extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis Grizzlies F Jaren Jackson Jr., has agreed to a four-year, $105 million rookie contract extension, his agent Austin Brown of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Another massive deal to secure one of league’s best young big men ahead of 6 PM ET deadline.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Breakdown of the Jaren Jackson Jr. extension:
Contract is comparable to a max salary in year 1 and declines in each season.
22/23- $28.9M
23/24- $27.1M
24/25- $25.3M
25/26- $23.4M
Prior injury exclusion language in the contract
A solid (and compromise) contract for both sides – 2:51 PM
Breakdown of the Jaren Jackson Jr. extension:
Contract is comparable to a max salary in year 1 and declines in each season.
22/23- $28.9M
23/24- $27.1M
24/25- $25.3M
25/26- $23.4M
Prior injury exclusion language in the contract
A solid (and compromise) contract for both sides – 2:51 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Jaren Jackson Jr.’s contract is the deal the Memphis Grizzlies had to get done because they couldn’t draft anyone who deserved one for far too long.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 2:14 PM
COLUMN: Jaren Jackson Jr.’s contract is the deal the Memphis Grizzlies had to get done because they couldn’t draft anyone who deserved one for far too long.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 2:14 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
We’ll be updating my rookie extensions file with analysis of any more than are struck before today’s deadline. Jaren Jackson Jr. in there now: es.pn/3DMKeja (ESPN+) – 2:00 PM
We’ll be updating my rookie extensions file with analysis of any more than are struck before today’s deadline. Jaren Jackson Jr. in there now: es.pn/3DMKeja (ESPN+) – 2:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. agree to contract extension which includes team protections in case of further injury, sources told @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/grizzlies… – 1:17 PM
Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. agree to contract extension which includes team protections in case of further injury, sources told @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/grizzlies… – 1:17 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jaren Jackson to sign four-year, $105M contract extension with Grizzlies sportando.basketball/en/jaren-jacks… – 1:12 PM
Jaren Jackson to sign four-year, $105M contract extension with Grizzlies sportando.basketball/en/jaren-jacks… – 1:12 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Memphis Grizzlies keeping Jaren Jackson Jr. on a four-year, $105M contract #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 12:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies keeping Jaren Jackson Jr. on a four-year, $105M contract #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 12:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies signing Jaren Jackson Jr. to four-year, $105M contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/18/gri… – 12:04 PM
Grizzlies signing Jaren Jackson Jr. to four-year, $105M contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/18/gri… – 12:04 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
you can relate huh trip?? 👀😂💪🏽 @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/QhkRkOeiwH – 11:57 AM
you can relate huh trip?? 👀😂💪🏽 @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/QhkRkOeiwH – 11:57 AM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
The Grizzlies and @Jaren Jackson Jr. have worked out a contract on the deadline day for such extensions. JJJ agreement is for 4 years and $105 million. Our story @dailymemphian from Grizz beat writer @Drew Hill
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:57 AM
The Grizzlies and @Jaren Jackson Jr. have worked out a contract on the deadline day for such extensions. JJJ agreement is for 4 years and $105 million. Our story @dailymemphian from Grizz beat writer @Drew Hill
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:57 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Massive news in the Grizzlies world. On the last day, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Memphis have a deal. Four years, $105 million. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:54 AM
Massive news in the Grizzlies world. On the last day, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Memphis have a deal. Four years, $105 million. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:54 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis’ favorite unicorn is staying in Beale Street Blue.
@Adrian Wojnarowski reports: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Grizzlies agree to 4 year extension worth $105 million grizzlybearblues.com/2021/10/18/227… pic.twitter.com/W7M2GHnMYM – 11:52 AM
Memphis’ favorite unicorn is staying in Beale Street Blue.
@Adrian Wojnarowski reports: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Grizzlies agree to 4 year extension worth $105 million grizzlybearblues.com/2021/10/18/227… pic.twitter.com/W7M2GHnMYM – 11:52 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Memphis Grizzlies F Jaren Jackson Jr., agreeing on a four-year, $105M rookie extension: es.pn/3n2bvrj – 11:45 AM
ESPN story on Memphis Grizzlies F Jaren Jackson Jr., agreeing on a four-year, $105M rookie extension: es.pn/3n2bvrj – 11:45 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jaren Jackson Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $105 million contract extension with the Grizzlies, per @Adrian Wojnarowski 💰 pic.twitter.com/SqjaFLob0j – 11:42 AM
Jaren Jackson Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $105 million contract extension with the Grizzlies, per @Adrian Wojnarowski 💰 pic.twitter.com/SqjaFLob0j – 11:42 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I projected 4 years/$88M for Jaren Jackson Jr. in my extension projection piece for @spotrac. This feels a little high, but if he can stay healthy, he should return this sort of value.
Also, the 2018 rookie class is getting PAID! Over $1 billion in extension. Billion with a B! – 11:41 AM
I projected 4 years/$88M for Jaren Jackson Jr. in my extension projection piece for @spotrac. This feels a little high, but if he can stay healthy, he should return this sort of value.
Also, the 2018 rookie class is getting PAID! Over $1 billion in extension. Billion with a B! – 11:41 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Memphis Grizzlies F Jaren Jackson Jr., has agreed to a four-year, $105 million rookie contract extension, his agent Austin Brown of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Another massive deal to secure one of league’s best young big men ahead of 6 PM ET deadline. – 11:37 AM
Memphis Grizzlies F Jaren Jackson Jr., has agreed to a four-year, $105 million rookie contract extension, his agent Austin Brown of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Another massive deal to secure one of league’s best young big men ahead of 6 PM ET deadline. – 11:37 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He just knows the game so well.”
Jaren Jackson Jr tells @Sarah Kustok and @grady how impressed he is with Ja Morant.
Hear the Memphis Grizzlies Season Preview Show on the SXM App!
🔊 siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewGriz…
@Memphis Grizzlies | @NBA | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/pn3fBscTew – 4:32 PM
“He just knows the game so well.”
Jaren Jackson Jr tells @Sarah Kustok and @grady how impressed he is with Ja Morant.
Hear the Memphis Grizzlies Season Preview Show on the SXM App!
🔊 siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewGriz…
@Memphis Grizzlies | @NBA | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/pn3fBscTew – 4:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Memphis Grizzlies Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Jaren Jackson Jr, Steven Adams and more!
🔊 siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewGriz…
@Memphis Grizzlies | @NBA | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/iT2VefS10T – 4:04 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Jaren Jackson Jr, Steven Adams and more!
🔊 siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewGriz…
@Memphis Grizzlies | @NBA | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/iT2VefS10T – 4:04 PM
More on this storyline
The Memphis Grizzlies and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. have agreed to a four-year, $105 million rookie contract extension, a source told The Athletic, confirming an ESPN report. The deal comes ahead of the NBA’s 6 p.m. ET deadline for rookie extensions. -via The Athletic / October 18, 2021
Included in Jackson’s deal are protections for the Grizzlies in case Jackson gets hurt again, allowing them to save some or all of the money they’d owe him — sources told The Athletic. Jackson missed most of last season after tearing the meniscus in his left knee in the NBA bubble in the summer of 2020. -via The Athletic / October 18, 2021
Yossi Gozlan: Will need to see if there’s any incentives or partial guarantees, but if it’s all guaranteed that would put his average salary just shy of his $27M cap hold. Full 8% raises would start him at $23.4M, which would still allow Memphis to generate $22M in cap space next summer. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / October 18, 2021