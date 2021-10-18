Hawks, Kevin Huerter agree to contract extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has agreed on a four-year, $65 million rookie contract extension, @Priority Sports agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hawks signing Kevin Huerter to four-year, $65M contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/18/haw… – 6:03 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, Grayson Allen and Kevin Huerter agree to contract extensions with their clubs
Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, Grayson Allen and Kevin Huerter agree to contract extensions with their clubs
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Atlanta’s @Kevin Huerter reaching agreement on a four-year, $65M contract extension: es.pn/3DPoX8L – 5:52 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The Hawks have extended Kevin Huerter, a versatile player capable of plugging in basically anywhere they need him.
He’s a great passer + 3-point shooter, blossomed as a defender last year and showed he can deliver in big games:
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
My initial reaction to Kevin Huerter’s extension is it’s great value for the Hawks. I think he’s one of the better young wings in the NBA. He showed last season that he’s continuing to grow defensively, can be trusted with the ball and has the potential to shoot 40% from 3. – 5:38 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
I spoke with Kevin Huerter last week about his growth in the league and where he wants to take his game next. He’s now secured with a four-year, $65 million contract extension with the Hawks.
I spoke with Kevin Huerter last week about his growth in the league and where he wants to take his game next. He’s now secured with a four-year, $65 million contract extension with the Hawks.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
$408M in contracts that the Atlanta Hawks ownership group and front office have paid out this offseason:
Trae Young: $172.5M (extension)
John Collins: $125M
Kevin Huerter: $64M (extension)
Clint Capela: $46M (extension) – 5:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Huerter has agreed to a four-year, $65 million contract extension with the Hawks 🤑 pic.twitter.com/gjMYkQsDlU – 5:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Can confirm Kevin Huerter and the Hawks have agreed to a 4-year, $65 million contract extension.
Can confirm Kevin Huerter and the Hawks have agreed to a 4-year, $65 million contract extension.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter and the Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $65 million contract, league sources told @The Athletic. – 5:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has agreed on a four-year, $65 million rookie contract extension, @Priority Sports agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman tell ESPN. – 5:27 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
We’re under an hour away from the deadline for a contract extension for Kevin Huerter. Conversations between Huerter’s representation and the Hawks are still ongoing, per sources. – 5:13 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks and Kevin Huerter have until 6 pm to agree to an extension otherwise he’ll possibly enter restricted free agency next offseason.
The Hawks and Kevin Huerter have until 6 pm to agree to an extension otherwise he’ll possibly enter restricted free agency next offseason.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
6 PM ET is the deadline to sign rookie scale extensions. Here’s the remaining eligible players:
D. Ayton
M. Bagley III
J. Jackson Jr
M. Bamba
C. Sexton
K. Knox
Miles Bridges
T. Brown Jr
D. DiVincenzo
L. Walker
K. Huerter
J. Okogie
G. Allen
A. Holiday
A. Simons
L. Shamet – 9:21 AM
Tim Reynolds: Kevin Huerter has agreed to a $65 million, four-year extension with the Atlanta Hawks, agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports tell AP. Contract is fully guaranteed. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / October 18, 2021
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on Kevin Huerter, with the deadline to extend Huerter approaching: “You hope that we can get Kevin signed and extended and we can move forward, everybody can just start to focus on the season. But that’s a situation Kevin and the organization are working out.” -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / October 18, 2021
Ayton, Jackson and Huerter are believed to be the strongest candidates to get deals done, but recent NBA history suggests that it would be wise to expect the over when it comes to extensions. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 15, 2021