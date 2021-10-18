Lakers claim Avery Bradley off of waivers

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed Avery Bradley off waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
This gives them a nice little defensive boost. Avery Bradley drew tons of praise in 2019-2020 from his teammates and the coach staff pic.twitter.com/suLEteDhkf – 5:29 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers have claimed Avery Bradley off waivers, league sources told ESPN. The guard played for LAL in ‘19-20 and reunited with the franchise on a non-guaranteed deal, providing depth and defensive know how while Ariza/THT are out. The Athletic was first with the report. – 5:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve claimed Avery Bradley off of waivers: pic.twitter.com/76tOdqzvFb – 5:22 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Lakers have claimed Avery Bradley off waivers, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/od9Iu697SZ – 5:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed Avery Bradley off waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry and Draymond Green were reportedly part of a group of strong advocates for the Warriors keeping veteran Avery Bradley on the roster. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/17/rep… – 4:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
#SundayRandomness The lessons from RG3 || Why the Warriors’ cutting Avery Bradley is an issue || The Squid Game disappointment and more
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Because it’s being repeatedly asked and thrown about in my mentions…
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Houston has just announced the release of Dante Exum on a day numerous established NBA names (including Kris Dunn, Marquese Chriss, Patrick Patterson and Harry Giles … after Avery Bradley last night) have lost out on NBA roster spots.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Expect a heavy dose of waivers on Saturday.
Today is the last day (by 5PM EST.) to waive a player on a non-guaranteed contract and not incur a per day cap.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors sign Axel Toupane, waive Jordan Bell, Avery Bradley, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II sportando.basketball/en/warriors-si… – 2:53 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Warriors have waived Avery Bradley, Gary Payton, Jordan Bell, and Mychal Mulder. The 15th spot will remain open.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors waived tonight: Jordan Bell, Avery Bradley, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II. 15th roster spot open for now. – 12:40 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors announce they’ve waived Avery Bradley, Gary Payton, Jordan Bell and Mychal Mulder – 12:39 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Avery Bradley was given every opportunity to earn a rotation spot with the Warriors but was pretty unimpressive. I understand why they moved on. – 12:37 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Warriors are waiving veteran guard Avery Bradley, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. – 12:27 AM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: The Lakers announce that they have successful reacquired Avery Bradley via a waiver claim. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 18, 2021
In releasing Avery Bradley, the Warriors had to thwart the wishes of their best players, according to team sources. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were among a group of strong advocates for keeping Bradley. The almost 31-year-old entering his 12th season didn’t look especially impactful in his preseason run. But those who favored Bradley weren’t at all concerned about how a proven veteran looked in preseason. Instead, they saw Bradley as someone with the credibility to help their hopes for a deep playoff run. -via The Athletic / October 18, 2021
The Golden State Warriors have waived forward/center Jordan Bell, along with guards Avery Bradley, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II, the team announced today. -via NBA.com / October 16, 2021