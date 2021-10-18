Nate McMillan hopeful Kevin Huerter gets extended

Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on Kevin Huerter, with the deadline to extend Huerter approaching: “You hope that we can get Kevin signed and extended and we can move forward, everybody can just start to focus on the season. But that’s a situation Kevin and the organization are working out.”
Source: Twitter @sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Asked Nate McMillan what Jalen Johnson/Sharife Cooper have shown him:
“They got talent…. They do have potential.”
Says both have a lot of guys in front of them though, in terms of the rotation. Adds they’ve both added great energy in practices/preseason games. – 1:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked Nate McMillan what he thought about attending the @Braves game the other night:
“A hell of a game, really a hell of an experience. I’ve been a Braves fan since the 80s, living in NC, that was the closest baseball team to us.” – 1:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on Kevin Huerter, with the deadline to extend Huerter approaching:
“You hope that we can get Kevin signed and extended and we can move forward, everybody can just start to focus on the season. But that’s a situation Kevin and the organization are working out.” – 1:12 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks and Kevin Huerter have until 6 pm to agree to an extension otherwise he’ll possibly enter restricted free agency next offseason.
Nate McMillan: “You hope that we can get Kevin signed and extended.” – 1:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Last season, Trae Young played just under 34 MPG. With the added depth, could that decrease a little bit?
Nate McMillan: “We’re in this thing to win. Whatever minutes Trae needs to be on the floor is the minutes he’ll play. … Shit, if he needs to play 40, he’ll play 40.” – 1:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Gallo (left shoulder soreness) didn’t practice today — as of now, he’s the only question mark for the Hawks as far as availability for opening night, per Nate McMillan (in addition to Okongwu who is out until most likely January). – 1:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that he is hopeful that he’ll have everyone but Onyeka Okongwu available for the opener.
The one question mark is Danilo Gallinari, who did not practice today. – 12:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
6 PM ET is the deadline to sign rookie scale extensions. Here’s the remaining eligible players:
D. Ayton
M. Bagley III
J. Jackson Jr
M. Bamba
C. Sexton
K. Knox
Miles Bridges
T. Brown Jr
D. DiVincenzo
L. Walker
K. Huerter
J. Okogie
G. Allen
A. Holiday
A. Simons
L. Shamet – 9:21 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Players I’m keeping an eye on for rookie scale extensions before tomorrow’s (Monday, 10/18) deadline:
D. Ayton
J. Jackson Jr.
M. Bamba
Miles Bridges
D. DiVincenzo
L. Walker
K. Huerter
Everyone else has either extended already or isn’t likely to. – 4:43 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“We must be better together.”
Nate McMillan tells Joel Meyers about the connection these Hawk players have
Don't miss the Atlanta Hawks Season Preview Show! 🔊 siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewHawks
@Jaryd Wilson | @JoelMeyersNBA | @NBA pic.twitter.com/37iq8cdI9u – 1:37 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Regardless of the success you had last season…we have to prove it all over again.”
Despite a trip to the ECF, Nate McMillan tells @JoelMeyersNBA he knows that won’t mean anything for the Hawks this year
Don’t miss the @Jaryd Wilson Season Preview Show!
🔊 siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewHawks pic.twitter.com/DO6Wx8hBh4 – 3:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks went really hard in practice today and will take tomorrow off, per Nate McMillan.
Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness) didn’t participate; got tangled up with someone in practice a few days ago and Hawks are being cautious. – 1:28 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
On Wednesday, @Jorge Sierra’s @Yossi Gozlan said Wendell Carter Jr. would sign an extension for $12 million annually. We discussed on Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Collin Sexton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kevin Huerter, Miles Bridges, Landry Shamet and more below. hoopshype.com/lists/podcast-… – 5:21 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Atlanta Hawks Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Head Coach Nate McMillan, Trae Young and more!
🔊 siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewHawks
@Jaryd Wilson | @NBA | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/qaBXOZsHKu – 2:08 PM
The Atlanta Hawks Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Head Coach Nate McMillan, Trae Young and more!
🔊 siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewHawks
@Jaryd Wilson | @NBA | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/qaBXOZsHKu – 2:08 PM
More on this storyline
Ayton, Jackson and Huerter are believed to be the strongest candidates to get deals done, but recent NBA history suggests that it would be wise to expect the over when it comes to extensions. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 15, 2021
Michael Scotto: Kevin Huerter might command Joe Harris type of money. Some around the league see him as a guy that’s around the $18 million annual range. -via HoopsHype / October 13, 2021
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter on negotiations for a potential extension: “We’re still working. It’s something we’ve kind of worked through throughout the summer. Mostly I let my agent and Travis handle (it). Obviously I hope to get something done but there’s no guarantees.” -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / September 27, 2021