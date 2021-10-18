No extension for Marvin Bagley?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sources tell Marc Stein no new deal is expected for Kings forward Marvin Bagley III before today’s 3 p.m. PT deadline for his rookie-scale contract extension. Bagley is headed for restricted free agency, as we explained here.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:58 PM
Sources tell Marc Stein no new deal is expected for Kings forward Marvin Bagley III before today’s 3 p.m. PT deadline for his rookie-scale contract extension. Bagley is headed for restricted free agency, as we explained here.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Saturday’s glimpse into practice with the Sacramento Kings, with training camp in the rearview and the season opener approaching Wednesday in Portland.
Today featured a 3-point shootout with De’Aaron Fox & Tyrese Haliburton vs. Marvin Bagley & Davion Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/k7j4sdDuym – 6:43 PM
Saturday’s glimpse into practice with the Sacramento Kings, with training camp in the rearview and the season opener approaching Wednesday in Portland.
Today featured a 3-point shootout with De’Aaron Fox & Tyrese Haliburton vs. Marvin Bagley & Davion Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/k7j4sdDuym – 6:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Luke Walton says no injuries to report. Marvin Bagley practiced, but Richaun Holmes did not. He was feeling under the weather. – 2:46 PM
Kings coach Luke Walton says no injuries to report. Marvin Bagley practiced, but Richaun Holmes did not. He was feeling under the weather. – 2:46 PM