Pacers agree to extension with Malcolm Brogdon

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, Grayson Allen and Kevin Huerter agree to contract extensions with their clubs
espn.com/nba/story/_/id…5:53 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Update Pacers cap sheet:
-Brogdon extended
-Wanamaker on roster
-Several Exhibit 10 guys cut
LeVert & Turner extension eligibility ends at midnight. Lamb & Warren eligible all season. Next items: Martin’s contract guarantee (Wednesday), Bitadze’s 2022-23 team option (10/31). pic.twitter.com/TepZaUgPI43:44 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a two-year, $45 million extension with the Pacers, per @Adrian Wojnarowski 💰 pic.twitter.com/sdsdJ0K6DX3:22 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Brogdon to sign two-year, $45M contract extension with Pacers sportando.basketball/en/brogdon-to-…3:22 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to an additional two-year, $45 million extension – guaranteeing him $89.3 million over the next four years, his agent Austin Brown of CAA Sports tells ESPN. – 3:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon leaves no doubt for opening night: “I’m playing.”
He was held out with a shoulder injury after banging it on a screen in practice. – 12:55 PM

