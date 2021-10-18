Pacers agree to extension with Malcolm Brogdon

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, Grayson Allen and Kevin Huerter agree to contract extensions with their clubs
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:53 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Update Pacers cap sheet:
-Brogdon extended
-Wanamaker on roster
-Several Exhibit 10 guys cut
LeVert & Turner extension eligibility ends at midnight. Lamb & Warren eligible all season. Next items: Martin’s contract guarantee (Wednesday), Bitadze’s 2022-23 team option (10/31). pic.twitter.com/TepZaUgPI4 – 3:44 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon leaves no doubt for opening night: “I’m playing.”
He was held out with a shoulder injury after banging it on a screen in practice. – 12:55 PM
