Spurs waiving Al-Farouq Aminu

Shams Charania: The Spurs are waiving veteran forward Al-Farouq Aminu, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Spurs have waived veteran forward Al-Farouq Aminu.
Aminu appeared in one preseason game with SA and was originally acquired on Aug. 11 in a trade with Chicago that involved DeRozan. Spurs roster is at 16, but they get to league mandate (15) w/Wieskamp on 2-way deal . #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/DSgzOW9ufr – 2:40 PM
Spurs have waived veteran forward Al-Farouq Aminu.
Aminu appeared in one preseason game with SA and was originally acquired on Aug. 11 in a trade with Chicago that involved DeRozan. Spurs roster is at 16, but they get to league mandate (15) w/Wieskamp on 2-way deal . #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/DSgzOW9ufr – 2:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs cut 11-year veteran forward Al-Farouq Aminu, leaving 14-year vet Thad Young as the only player on the roster with 10-plus years of experience.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 2:09 PM
Spurs cut 11-year veteran forward Al-Farouq Aminu, leaving 14-year vet Thad Young as the only player on the roster with 10-plus years of experience.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 2:09 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs confirm in a press release they have waived Al Farouq Aminu to finalize their roster with 15 players on guaranteed contracts. With rookie Joe Wieskamp, who is on a two-way deal, they have a total of 16. – 1:32 PM
Spurs confirm in a press release they have waived Al Farouq Aminu to finalize their roster with 15 players on guaranteed contracts. With rookie Joe Wieskamp, who is on a two-way deal, they have a total of 16. – 1:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs have officially narrowed their roster to the league-mandated 15 players, waiving Al-Farouq Aminu. – 1:28 PM
The Spurs have officially narrowed their roster to the league-mandated 15 players, waiving Al-Farouq Aminu. – 1:28 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Al Farouq Aminu to be waived by Spurs @Emiliano Carchia sportando.basketball/en/al-farouq-a… – 1:18 PM
Al Farouq Aminu to be waived by Spurs @Emiliano Carchia sportando.basketball/en/al-farouq-a… – 1:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs will waive Al-Farouq Aminu, according to The Athletic’s @Shams Charania. – 1:06 PM
Spurs will waive Al-Farouq Aminu, according to The Athletic’s @Shams Charania. – 1:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Spurs are waiving veteran forward Al-Farouq Aminu, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:59 PM
The Spurs are waiving veteran forward Al-Farouq Aminu, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:59 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Walker (quad) has been upgraded from questionable to available for tonight.
Aminu (upper respiratory infection) has been downgraded from available to out. – 6:15 PM
Walker (quad) has been upgraded from questionable to available for tonight.
Aminu (upper respiratory infection) has been downgraded from available to out. – 6:15 PM